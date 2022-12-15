Real Estate For $38m, a Boston penthouse where your neighbor is the sky The newly renovated condominium combines two units and captures views of the city skyline and the Charles River via walls of windows. The 7,848-square-foot home is on the 58th floor. Jack Vatcher

The city lights viewed from Unit 5801 and 5802 at 1 Dalton St. in Boston are manufactured constellations beautiful in their own way. This expansive penthouse underwent a renovation the Lagasse Group completed this year, and here, that gorgeous view and the heavens above it take center stage.

The property has five bedrooms, six full baths, two half baths, and a $38,000,000 price tag.

Once two units, the property presents one stunning modern display.

From the double-door entrance off the elevators, one can immediately escape into a suite with floor-to-ceiling windows, a beautiful teardrop light fixture, a double-door closet, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a tub/shower combination and a single vanity. There is also a half bath next door.

From here, a via point with a spiral wood inlay opens into an open layout encompassing the main living room, kitchen, and dining area. The space features a gas fireplace in a wall of built-ins, floor-to-ceiling windows, a tray ceiling with lighting, recessed lighting, and a kitchen with an island that has seating. The counters and backsplash are onyx. In this space, the cabinets are handle-less with smooth fronts, and the lower iterations are drawers. A breakfast peninsula is set in front of floor-to-ceiling windows with a view of the Charles River and Prudential Center. A balcony off the living area also captures the grand view.

In this wing, the home also boasts a gym with a wall of mirrors, a wall of windows, and a shower-only bath.

On the other side of the foyer, the hallway continues past the primary suite, which features a bedroom with floor-to-ceiling windows in a bump-out; a cloud-like lighting fixture; two walk-in closets, including one with a dressing table and a chandelier; and a bath with a long dual vanity, a multi-headed shower, and a soaking tub set before floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Prudential Center and Charles River.

The next stop is a bedroom suite with a wall of windows, a walk-in closet, and a shower-only bath.

Down the long hallway leading away from the primary living spaces, one comes to a second via point with a spiral inlay in the hardwood flooring. From here, one can step into a grand living room drenched in light from walls lined with windows. The living space has a curving wall with a gas fireplace. A tray ceiling rimmed with lighting creates a second visual focal point in the space.

From here, one accesses the dining room via double doors in a wall of metal and glass. The dining room boasts a museum-worthy chandelier, recessed lighting, a temperature-controlled wine room, and tall windows. Just beyond that is a catering kitchen with gray, smooth-front cabinetry, an island, a wall of glass, and stainless steel appliances.

This side of the home also holds the laundry room and a half bath with a wall-mounted vanity. Down the hall from the first kitchen is a full bathroom with a single vanity and a tub/shower combination and a bedroom with a wall of windows. The full bathrooms in this unit are clad in marble and have radiant-heat flooring.

Want more privacy? The unit has black-out curtains. The home is also equipped with smart features such as an audio-visual system with surround sound, a Lutron lighting system, and automatic shades.

The home also comes with four parking spaces (two assigned spots in the garage and two valet), storage, 24-hour services from the Four Seasons Hotel, and access to the property’s amenities, including a private club, pool, spa, and fitness center.

Michael Harper has the listing at MGS Group Real Estate.

Take the virtual tour.

