RentHop: Massachusetts has 5 of the most expensive ZIP codes for renters

Massachusetts has 5 of the most expensive ZIP codes for renters The top 100 priciest ZIP codes are located in just eight states. The Boston Waterfront-downtown area is one of the priciest locations for renters in the country, but it didn't crack the top 10.

Finding an affordable rental in Great Boston takes a lot of patience, research, pluck, and luck.

Experts have forecast that we won’t see the runup in rents the region experienced in 2022, but metro Boston remains one of the most expensive apartment markets in the nation.

But the most expensive rental ZIP code in the United States is 33109, Fisher Island, Florida, according to a report RentHop released Monday. The median rent for a two-bedroom home in this luxury enclave was $22,000 in 2022.

To arrive at its findings, the apartment search site looked to its national rental database, which included more than 1.8 million active residential rental listings between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022. The site then calculated the median rent for a two-bedroom unit.

The top 100 priciest ZIP codes are located in just eight states, and Massachusetts is one of them, clocking in with five:

💰 02110: Boston Waterfront and downtown ($5,750)

💰 02210: Seaport District ($5,450)

💰 02116: Back Bay ($5,125)

💰 02111: Chinatown and Leather District ($5,125)

💰 02142: Kendall Square, Cambridge ($4,390)

“Renters in the Boston area particularly felt the pain of rising rents in 2022,” according to the report. “During the prime rental season, the median two-bedroom rent increased 19.5% year over year.”

All four pricey ZIP codes in Boston proper had a two-bedroom median rent of $5,000-plus, while Kendall Square’s hit $4,390.

Just be happy you aren’t apartment-shopping in our neighbor to the west: New York topped the list with 41 of the most expensive ZIP codes, followed by California (30), and Florida (18).

