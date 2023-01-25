7 Boston homes for sale with bathrooms we wish we had

Address newsletter
Chances are, your bathroom is the first place you go each morning and the last place you head before bed — a place to take a moment to yourself. Here are eight listings with bathrooms we wish we had, from a $599,000 condo in Dorchester to an $11,500,000 home in South Boston:
$11,500,000
5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
5,833 square feet
***
183 Commonwealth Ave. Apt. 4, Back Bay
$5,490,000
2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
2,539 square feet
***
35 Leyden St., Unit A, East Boston
$649,999
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
1,153 square feet
***
$1,595,000
4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
2,700 square feet
0.15-acre lot
***
1 Franklin St., Unit 4096, Boston
$5,775,000
3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
2,663 square feet
***
$8,500,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
3,577 square feet
***
$599,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
1,188 square feet
