Real Estate 7 Boston homes for sale with bathrooms we wish we had From marble walls to wet rooms to soaking tubs with a view. Listed for $1,595,000, this West Roxbury home offers an all-white bathroom with a semi-frameless shower, Shaker-style cabinets, and a double vanity. (Via MLS)

Chances are, your bathroom is the first place you go each morning and the last place you head before bed — a place to take a moment to yourself. Here are eight listings with bathrooms we wish we had, from a $599,000 condo in Dorchester to an $11,500,000 home in South Boston:

39 Union Park, Roxbury

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$11,500,000

5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

5,833 square feet

***

183 Commonwealth Ave. Apt. 4, Back Bay

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$5,490,000

2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

2,539 square feet

***

35 Leyden St., Unit A, East Boston

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$649,999

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,153 square feet

***

24 Belle Ave, West Roxbury

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$1,595,000

4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

2,700 square feet

0.15-acre lot

***

1 Franklin St., Unit 4096, Boston

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$5,775,000

3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

2,663 square feet

***

184 Beacon St. Unit 4, Boston

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$8,500,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

3,577 square feet

***

20 Popes Hill St., Dorchester

Via MLS

Via MLS

$599,000

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,188 square feet