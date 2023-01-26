Real Estate For $475,000, a condo in faux lighthouse with a (headless) captain The one-bedroom, one-bath unit is ready for a serious renovator to turn it into a fun residential property. The lighthouse reproduction sits along the Bass River. Peter Barrows Photography

You aren’t obligated to warn passing ships if you make this reproduction lighthouse in South Yarmouth your new home.

Locals will recognize the structure at 1376 Bridge St. as the Jolly Captain Motor Lodge, famous for its statue of a captain and the vertical “motor lodge” sign cascading along its edge. Now listed at $475,000, Unit 19, a one-bedroom, one-bath condo, is ready for a serious renovator to turn it into a residential property.

“The captain’s head blew off in a storm,” said Jesse Hagopian of Compass, who has the listing. The condo association is having the original Jolly Captain statue restored, as well as the original sign, with hope in time for summer.

Composed of three-plus levels plus a basement with a washer and dryer, the 980-square-foot property, which was built in 1960, sits at the foot of the Bass River Bridge.

Stroll up the brick walkway to the front entrance, which takes you to the first-level living area. An outside staircase goes to the second level, where you’ll find the kitchen and bathroom. From there a spiral staircase head up to the third-floor bedroom area. You get to the fourth level by sticking your head up into a tiny room.

Watch Compass’s YouTube video on the property:

Outside, there are stunning views of the water from the shared green space and gazebo. There’s also a swimming pool for members of the condo association. The property comes with a 30-foot deepwater slip and one parking space.

“There’s a lot of historic lighthouses you can live in, but some owner could have a lot of fun making it into a crash pad,” Hagopian said.