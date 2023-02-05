Real Estate Jacket measuring can ensure perfect closets at new Millennium Residences at Winthrop Center Buyers of its Millennium Collection homes can hire renowned cabinetry designer Christopher Peacock to create their look. Some of the units at the Millennium Residences at Winthrop Center come with soaking tubs. Courtesy of MP Boston

Want to design your own kitchen cabinetry or add a bespoke closet or bathroom?

The Millennium Residences at Winthrop Center’s 317 luxury condos, which sit atop the 62-story mixed-use Winthrop Center development at 115 Federal St., include the 15-home Millennium Collection, comprising six penthouse homes on the 62nd floor and nine “estate homes”: six on the 61st, one on the 60th, and two on the 35th. These prized abodes boast the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with Greenwich, Conn.-based custom cabinetmaker, Christopher Peacock, who has showrooms in New York and on Harrison Avenue in Boston.

Peacock’s team consults with home buyers one on one to design the kitchen, bathroom, and/or dressing room to suit their needs, or whims. When designing a closet, for example, measurements are taken for clothing, such as jacket length and width, and the cabinet is built to fit without snagging sleeves in doors.

“Cabinet interiors are American black walnut, locally sourced and milled in our facility in West Virginia,” said Peacock, who similarly designed cabinetry in top-level units in Downtown Crossing’s Millennium Tower.

Finally, each cabinet is hand-painted in the buyer’s chosen color.

“Hand-brushing achieves an amazing color saturation you don’t see with painting by any other means,” Peacock said. “The paint is made for us by a company in Vermont, Fine Paints of Europe. We use their water-based eco-paint.”

High ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows add to the airiness of the units’ open plan design. “It’s very easy on the eye,” Peacock said.

Residences throughout Winthrop Center have high-end features, including white marble bathrooms with freestanding tubs in select units. Kitchens include Wolf induction cooktops, Sub-Zero built-in refrigerators, Italian marble tops, and StudioBecker cabinetry.

Fifty units are under agreement, including five Millennium Collection homes. Owners begin occupancy in early April.

Pricing ranges from $1,500,000 for a one-bedroom, one-bath unit (from 777 square feet) to $3,975,000 for a three-bedroom, three-bathroom home (from 1,859 square feet). Millennium Collection homes range from a two-bedroom, two-bath plus powder room to a four-bed, four-bath plus powder room. Pricing runs from $4,500,000 for 1,766 square feet to just under $15,000,000 for 4,659 square feet.

Custom cabinetry is additional. Parking for all residences runs about $250 per month per unit.

Residents share all of the amenities, which include multi-floor community gathering spaces, a pool deck, and a 6,500-square-foot staffed club for pets, which offers off-site boarding at the humorously named Despawrado within an equine rescue farm in Amherst, N.H. Fees apply for both.

Developed by MP Boston, part of Millennium Partners, Winthrop Center’s office floors are built to Passive House sustainability standard. The residences are at LEED Gold standard and incorporate solar heat-reducing windows, high-efficiency built-in refrigerators, and electric convection steam ovens and induction cooktops. There are no gas appliances in the unit.

Has Peacock had any wild requests?

“Overall, homeowners are very restrained,” Peacock said. “They make it beautiful, but simple.”