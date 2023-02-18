Big Papi lists Miami-area mansion for $12.5 million

Newsletter Signup
David “Big Papi” Oritz has put his Miami-area mansion on the market with an asking price of $12.5 million.
The legendary Boston Red Sox hitter built the custom home in the suburban village of Pinecrest after buying the one-acre plot for $1.5 million in 2016, the same year he retired from baseball. Construction was completed in 2019. Now, four years later, Ortiz is selling because his “children are grown,” according to a report by Mansion Global.
Ortiz, 47, and his wife Tiffany are reportedly in the midst of a divorce. They share two adult children — Alexandra, 21, and D’Angelo, 18. The sale also comes nearly a year after Ortiz was inducted into the baseball hall of fame following a 20-year career with the Red Sox.
The 10,178-square-foot home boasts five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows, according to the listing. Most of the mansion’s bedrooms are two stories. The primary suite features two bathrooms — one on the first floor and another on the second floor.
The home offers ample entertainment space, including a great room with a dining area and two living spaces, and an eight-seat home theater area with a bar. Another lounge space also features a bar with 18-foot ceilings to accommodate nine TV screens mounted above the bar. The marble kitchen includes a large metal island, breakfast bar, and a walk-in pantry.
Outside, opulent features include a moat-like reflecting pool with fountain jets, a marble deck with poolside firepits, and an outdoor kitchen.
The property is listed by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
Ortiz owns other Miami-area homes and properties in the Boston area.
