Real Estate Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez buy Calif. mansion The Pacific Palisades property has 7 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and an asking price of $34.5 million. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

It may not be in Cambridge, but it looks like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have found their new home.

The Oscar winner and the Grammy winner, who recently made headlines with their appearances in a Dunkin’ commercial that premiered during the Super Bowl, are reportedly in escrow on a palatial spread in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The $34.5 million home, which is listed as “under contract” on Zillow, is a seven-bed, 13-bath estate measuring a whopping 15,100 square feet. Built in 2022, it’s tucked behind gates in the Rustic Canyon neighborhood on a one-acre lot that’s filled with sycamore trees.

Inside, you’ll find a grand foyer that leads to the formal living room, where there’s a wood-burning fireplace. The sunny dining room, which also has a fireplace, is nearby and boasts a stylish bar.

There’s a formal study, where a wall opens out to an expansive covered patio. The kitchen features a double island, marble finishes, and a comfortable breakfast area, and there is a similar service kitchen nearby.

The family room, where we’re guessing the couple’s five kids will hang out, comes with a vaulted ceiling, exposed beams, a fireplace, and wall-to-wall built-ins.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom suite has a fireplace, a sitting room with a private balcony, dual bathrooms, and spacious closets, which will certainly be needed for JLo’s many wardrobe changes. The home also features a private screening room, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a gym, and a spa.

There’s also a six-car garage and a detached guest house with a living room, dining room, kitchen, and bedroom. You know, if Ben’s mom decides to pop out for a visit.

With a rolling green lawn and immaculate landscaping, the property also features a pool, hot tub, and outdoor kitchen “with seamless vista views,” according to the listing.

Boston.com reached out to the agent on the listing, as well as Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, but they declined comment .

Affleck listed his previous home, which was also located in Pacific Palisades, in August, following his nuptials to Lopez. As for her Bel-Air estate, Lopez just put it on the market earlier this month for $42.5 million, according to ET.