Real Estate A voice-activated shower. Heated toilet seats. … 5 stunning Boston properties for under $750k The median condo price in the city was $720,000 in January. Unit 1 at 2-2A Thane St. in Dorchester comes with three bedrooms, two full baths, a fireplace, quartz countertops, a voice-activated shower, a heated toilet seat on the bidet, and a fog-free mirror. Via MLS

From a 640-square-foot apartment with an accent wall and Sputnik pendant lights to a 1,377-square-foot condo with skylights and French doors, here are five beautiful Boston listings for under $750,000. (The Greater Boston Association of Realtors reported Tuesday that the median home price for a condo in Boston proper was $720,000 in January.)

2-2A Thane St., Unit 1, Dorchester

$600,000

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,166 square feet

145 Pinckney St., Unit 329, Beacon Hill

$749,900

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

640 square feet

998 Centre St., Unit 3, Jamaica Plain

$749,900

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,377 square feet

319 A St., Unit 404, Seaport District

$639,000

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

526 square feet

70 Bremen St., Unit 507, East Boston

$550,000

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

708 square feet