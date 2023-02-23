Real Estate

A voice-activated shower. Heated toilet seats. … 5 stunning Boston properties for under $750k

The median condo price in the city was $720,000 in January.

Unit 1 at 2-2A Thane St. in Dorchester comes with three bedrooms and two full baths.
Unit 1 at 2-2A Thane St. in Dorchester comes with three bedrooms, two full baths, a fireplace, quartz countertops, a voice-activated shower, a heated toilet seat on the bidet, and a fog-free mirror. Via MLS

By Vivi Smilgius

From a 640-square-foot apartment with an accent wall and Sputnik pendant lights to a 1,377-square-foot condo with skylights and French doors, here are five beautiful Boston listings for under $750,000. (The Greater Boston Association of Realtors reported Tuesday that the median home price for a condo in Boston proper was $720,000 in January.)

2-2A Thane St., Unit 1, Dorchester

The kitchen has dark blue backsplash, white cabinets, and an island with seating for four.
The living room has a bay window and white walls with a gas fireplace.
The primary bedroom has a bay window, white walls, and a gas fireplace.
The bathroom has white walls, a white-tiled shower and patterned tile floors.
$600,000

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,166 square feet

145 Pinckney St., Unit 329, Beacon Hill

The living room has a dark accent wall, large windows and hardwood floors.
The kitchen has white cabinets with gold hardware, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors.
The primary bedroom has a sputnik chandelier, hardwood floors and white walls.
$749,900

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

640 square feet

998 Centre St., Unit 3, Jamaica Plain

The living room has vaulted ceilings and white walls with skylights.
The primary bedroom has single-hung windows and cream-colored walls with hardwood floors.
The bathroom has a combination shower bathtub with white tiling and a single vanity.
The kitchen has dark countertops and light cabinets with white walls.
$749,900

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,377 square feet

319 A St., Unit 404, Seaport District

The apartment has exposed brick walls and exposed ceilings.
The kitchen has wooden slab cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
The bathroom has a semi-frameless shower and single vanity. The walls are white and the tiling is black.
The bedroom has white walls, exposed brick, and windows with muntins.
$639,000

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

526 square feet

70 Bremen St., Unit 507, East Boston

The listing has a spacious living room with white walls and hardwood floors. A glass wall with muntins separates the living space from a bedroom nook.
The kitchen has white slab cabinets, sconce lighting, stainless steel appliances and white subway tile backsplash.
The bathroom has a single vanity and semi-frameless shower.
The bedroom nook has single-hung windows and a door to the deck.
$550,000

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

708 square feet