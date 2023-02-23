A voice-activated shower. Heated toilet seats. … 5 stunning Boston properties for under $750k

Address newsletter
Get the latest news on renting, buying, selling, home design, and more.
From a 640-square-foot apartment with an accent wall and Sputnik pendant lights to a 1,377-square-foot condo with skylights and French doors, here are five beautiful Boston listings for under $750,000. (The Greater Boston Association of Realtors reported Tuesday that the median home price for a condo in Boston proper was $720,000 in January.)
2-2A Thane St., Unit 1, Dorchester
$600,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
1,166 square feet
***
145 Pinckney St., Unit 329, Beacon Hill
$749,900
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
640 square feet
***
998 Centre St., Unit 3, Jamaica Plain
$749,900
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
1,377 square feet
***
319 A St., Unit 404, Seaport District
$639,000
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
526 square feet
***
70 Bremen St., Unit 507, East Boston
$550,000
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
708 square feet
Get the latest news on renting, buying, selling, home design, and more.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.