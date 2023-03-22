12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (March 25-26)

Address newsletter
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a three-bedroom Taunton condo with a full basement for extra storage for $419,000 to a six-bedroom stately Georgian Revival in Brookline for $3,500,000:
$419,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,380 square feet
Open house Sunday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$439,000
Studio, 1 full bath
500 square feet
Open house Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
***
$499,900
4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,189 square feet
0.25-acre lot
Open house Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$625,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
484 square feet
Open house Saturday, March 25, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
$675,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
936 square feet
Open house Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$859,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
771 square feet
Open house Saturday, March 25, from noon to 1 p.m.
***
$899,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,455 square feet
0.29-acre lot
Open house Sunday, March 26, from noon to 2 p.m.
***
$949,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,197 square feet
Open house Saturday, March 25, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
$1,199,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,378 square feet
Open houses Saturday, March 25, from 10 to 11 a.m., and Sunday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$2,595,000
4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath
3,803 square feet
0.22-acre lot
Open house Sunday, March 26, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
***
$2,995,000
5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath
6,100 square feet
0.25-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26, from noon to 2 p.m.
***
$3,500,000
6 bedrooms, 4 full baths
4,711 square feet
0.33-acre lot
Open house Saturday, March 25, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.