Real Estate 12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (March 25-26) Including three properties for under $500,000. This Colonial at 5 Pine Gardens Way in Milton has five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and 6,100 square feet of living space and sits on a quarter acre. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a three-bedroom Taunton condo with a full basement for extra storage for $419,000 to a six-bedroom stately Georgian Revival in Brookline for $3,500,000:

Under $500,000

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$419,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,380 square feet

Open house Sunday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$439,000

Studio, 1 full bath

500 square feet

Open house Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$499,900

4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,189 square feet

0.25-acre lot

Open house Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$500,000 to $1 million

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$625,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

484 square feet

Open house Saturday, March 25, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement:

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$675,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

936 square feet

Open house Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$859,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

771 square feet

Open house Saturday, March 25, from noon to 1 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$899,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,455 square feet

0.29-acre lot

Open house Sunday, March 26, from noon to 2 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$949,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,197 square feet

Open house Saturday, March 25, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Take the virtual tour.

$1 million-plus

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$1,199,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,378 square feet

Open houses Saturday, March 25, from 10 to 11 a.m., and Sunday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$2,595,000

4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

3,803 square feet

0.22-acre lot

Open house Sunday, March 26, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$2,995,000

5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

6,100 square feet

0.25-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26, from noon to 2 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$3,500,000

6 bedrooms, 4 full baths

4,711 square feet

0.33-acre lot

Open house Saturday, March 25, from noon to 1:30 p.m.