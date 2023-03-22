Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Mar. 22)

Newsletter Signup
ABINGTON
117 Priscilla Alden Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 3,230 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,019-square-foot lot. $765,000
673 Plymouth St. One-family ranch, built in 1976, 2,048 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,602-square-foot lot. $661,000
37 Hamilton St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,599 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,405-square-foot lot. $540,000
691 Linwood St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,476 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,454-square-foot lot. $474,000
62 Rice St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 968 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,350-square-foot lot. $448,000
55 Clapp St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 824 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,350-square-foot lot. $430,000
88 Summer St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,372 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,462-square-foot lot. $320,000
ACTON
23 Captain Browns Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,600 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,677-square-foot lot. $950,000
46 Seminole Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,018 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,100-square-foot lot. $851,000
384 Great Road #B30 Condo. $200,000
ALLSTON
15 N Beacon St. #311 Condo mid-rise, built in 1989, 656 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 656-square-foot lot. $433,500
43 Glenville Ave. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 509 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 509-square-foot lot. $345,000
AMESBURY
15 Haverhill Road. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,166 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,385-square-foot lot. $3,301,111
9 Wells Ave. #11 Condo. $690,000
140 Main St. #E Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,208 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $675,000
8-10 Congress St. #301 Condo. $555,000
15 Sparhawk St. #3 Condo. $535,000
142 Main St. #11 Condo. $495,000
142 Main St. #10 Condo. $459,000
25 Glen Devin St. #25 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000
19 Elm St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 829 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $305,000
233 Elm St. #2 Condo family flat, built in 1900, 1,001 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000
ANDOVER
7 Rattlesnake Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,702-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
378 Salem St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,582 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,164-square-foot lot. $1,570,000
21 Robert Drive #21 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 3,981 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,450,000
8 Island Way One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 3,970 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 37,871-square-foot lot. $1,135,000
237 N Main St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 995 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000
ARLINGTON
241 Hillside Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1936, 1,961 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $1,620,000
12 Windermere Ave. One-family old style, built in 1905, 3,651 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,067-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
43 Webcowet Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 2,280 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,381-square-foot lot. $1,485,000
24 Central St. One-family Colonial, built in 1860, 3,228 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,820-square-foot lot. $1,465,000
54 Dorothy Road #54 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,651 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,352,000
171 Mystic St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1911, 3,138 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,556-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
42 Richfield Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1932, 1,978 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,915-square-foot lot. $1,285,000
169 Mystic St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1911, 2,889 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,556-square-foot lot. $1,228,000
41-43 Allen St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1922, 3,513 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 4,948-square-foot lot. $1,160,000
61 Paul Revere Road #1 Condo. $1,099,000
40 Foster St. #40 Condo. $910,000
14 Jean Road #16 Condo. $880,000
128 Thorndike St. #128 Condo/Apt, built in 1914, 1,450 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $865,000
10 Selkirk Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,731 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,797-square-foot lot. $741,000
10 Victoria Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1928, 1,941 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $720,000
ASHLAND
165 Eliot St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 2,430 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $851,000
51 Haven Way #51 Condo free-standng, built in 2003, 1,530 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths. $425,000
AYER
178 Haymeadow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 1,628 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $690,000
150 Washington St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,983-square-foot lot. $325,000
55 Littleton Road #10A Condo Town House, built in 1994, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000
BELLINGHAM
22 Hilltop Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,311 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,005-square-foot lot. $625,000
19 Walter Morse Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 1,820 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,320-square-foot lot. $585,000
61 Laurel Lane. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 1,792 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $386,250
BELMONT
11 Benton Road. One-family garrison, built in 1924, 2,349 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,875-square-foot lot. $2,255,000
243 Rutledge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 2,028 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,674-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
87-89 Grove St. Two-family old style, built in 1930, 3,044 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,861-square-foot lot. $1,223,000
79 Hull St. #81 Condo. $970,000
51 Falmouth St. #51 Condo/Apt, built in 1926, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $935,000
113 Lewis Road #113 Condo/Apt, built in 1924, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $843,000
BERLIN
43 Wheeler Hill Road #43 Condo/Apt, 1,525 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $780,635
41 Wheeler Hill Road #41 Condo/Apt, 1,525 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $735,088
174 River Rd E One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,122 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 70,131-square-foot lot. $250,000
BEVERLY
24 Gardner St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,498 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $896,000
9 Dyer Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,199 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,253-square-foot lot. $766,500
50 Parramatta Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,074 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,700-square-foot lot. $677,500
29 Greene St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,959 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,320-square-foot lot. $660,000
13-15 Bartlett St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1727, 866 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $392,000
BILLERICA
42 Staples St. One-family gambrel, built in 2022, 2,016 square feet, 4 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $840,000
6 Bedford St. One-family conventional, built in 1965, 2,568 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $715,000
4 Allendale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 3,852 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,435-square-foot lot. $699,900
10 Alrose Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 3,861 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,063-square-foot lot. $685,000
54 Charme Road. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,726 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $649,000
15 High St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 947 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,357-square-foot lot. $520,000
6 Allen Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $515,000
15 Schaeffer St. One-family split entry, built in 1979, 1,567 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,550-square-foot lot. $475,000
9 Estey Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 3,089 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,356-square-foot lot. $475,000
11 Kenmar Drive #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $310,000
BOSTON
2 Commonwealth Ave. #14F Condo high-rise, built in 1982, 2,557 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,557-square-foot lot. $8,320,746
22 W Cedar St. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 4,701 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 1,672-square-foot lot. $7,950,000
2 Commonwealth Ave. #14E Condo high-rise, built in 1982, 1,150 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,150-square-foot lot. $4,691,966
2 Commonwealth Ave. #14D Condo high-rise, built in 1982, 1,135 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,135-square-foot lot. $4,637,288
505 Tremont St. #702 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 1,714 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,714-square-foot lot. $2,695,000
45 Temple St. #206 Condo mid-rise, built in 1925, 2,111 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,500,000
154 Warren Ave. #1 Condo. $2,400,000
148 W Newton St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 2016, 1,657 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,350,000
58 Rutland St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 2016, 2,239 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,240,500
116 Chandler St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,537 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,100,000
160 Beacon St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1863, 1,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,500-square-foot lot. $1,825,000
9 Concord Sq #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 1,547 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,547-square-foot lot. $1,620,000
287 Old Colony Ave. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 2018, 1,870 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,415,000
114 Prince St. #1 Condo. $1,380,000
280 Beacon St. #21 Condo mid-rise, built in 1930, 1,505 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,505-square-foot lot. $1,352,500
1 Franklin St. #3809 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 821 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,350,000
32 Traveler St. #304 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 1,085 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,350,000
135 Seaport Blvd #1611 Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 750 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,315,000
106 South St. #B Condo. $1,151,000
340 W 2nd St. #8 Condo low-rise, built in 2019, 1,246 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,000,000
12 Durham St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1885, 750 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 750-square-foot lot. $989,000
133 Marlborough St. #12 Condo mid-rise, built in 1880, 727 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 727-square-foot lot. $805,000
3 Avery St. #501 Condo mid-rise, built in 2004, 1,509 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,509-square-foot lot. $795,000
529 Columbus Ave. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 776 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 776-square-foot lot. $725,000
45 Lewis St. #404 Condo mid-rise, built in 2020, 764 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $680,000
21 Beacon St. #8G Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 535 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 535-square-foot lot. $645,000
14 Hereford St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1871, 658 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 658-square-foot lot. $640,000
33 Appleton St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1890, 465 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 465-square-foot lot. $635,000
354 Beacon St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 455 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 455-square-foot lot. $600,000
1 Huntington Ave. #210 Condo high-rise, built in 1999, 405 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 405-square-foot lot. $525,000
206 Endicott St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1920, 470 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 470-square-foot lot. $480,000
8 Garrison St. #604 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 305 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 305-square-foot lot. $455,000
6 Whittier Place #4J6 Condo. $410,000
466 Commonwealth Ave. #307 Condo mid-rise, built in 1910, 360 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 360-square-foot lot. $409,000
BOXBOROUGH
41 Spencer Road #12G Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000
BOXFORD
182 Georgetown Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,309 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 88,862-square-foot lot. $705,000
BRAINTREE
351 Lisle St. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 2,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,379-square-foot lot. $700,000
588 Commercial St. One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 1,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,886-square-foot lot. $520,000
351 Lisle St. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 2,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,379-square-foot lot. $220,000
BRIDGEWATER
67 Erbeck Cir Ext One-family ranch, built in 2020, 2,294 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,000-square-foot lot. $780,000
15 Greenbrier Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 1,776 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 61,696-square-foot lot. $606,500
BRIGHTON
191 Washington St. #707 Condo. $1,145,000
44-46 Gardena St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,484 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,584-square-foot lot. $916,300
39 Leamington Road #39 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,319 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,466-square-foot lot. $888,000
163-165 Chestnut Hill Ave. #203 Condo free-standng, built in 2002, 1,112 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,112-square-foot lot. $755,000
191 Washington St. #313 Condo. $659,900
233 Kelton St. #6 Condo low-rise, built in 1890, 710 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 710-square-foot lot. $500,001
4 Chiswick Road #433 Condo. $410,000
49 Colborne Road #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1963, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 600-square-foot lot. $400,000
21 Soldiers Field Place #310 Condo. $368,500
52 Cummings Road #2 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 510 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 510-square-foot lot. $350,000
21 Soldiers Field Place #509 Condo. $280,700
21 Soldiers Field Place #302 Condo. $252,000
191 Washington St. #302 Condo. $213,700
21 Soldiers Field Place #405 Condo. $213,700
BROCKTON
9 Denton St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1889, 2,738 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,810-square-foot lot. $870,000
196 Leach Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 1,944 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,141-square-foot lot. $650,000
148 Sumner St W One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,791-square-foot lot. $574,000
27 N Ash St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,550 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,532-square-foot lot. $570,000
429 N Montello St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,422 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,930-square-foot lot. $535,000
42 Nancy Lane. One-family split level, built in 1950, 1,768 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,674-square-foot lot. $515,000
114 Rangley Ave. One-family split level, built in 1978, 1,388 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,629-square-foot lot. $500,000
103 Deanna Road. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,316 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $455,000
115 Dagmar Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $450,000
21 Cary St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,034 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,024-square-foot lot. $438,000
102 Algonquin St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 964 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,349-square-foot lot. $433,000
18 Winsten St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,542 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $420,000
80 Crestfield Drive. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,332 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,868-square-foot lot. $390,500
33 Cross St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,071 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,145-square-foot lot. $390,000
510 Crescent St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,400 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,087-square-foot lot. $390,000
623 Crescent St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1998, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,830-square-foot lot. $366,500
42 George St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 672 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,499-square-foot lot. $350,000
50 Leah Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,920 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,908-square-foot lot. $350,000
25 Kame St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 805 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,701-square-foot lot. $315,000
260 N Warren Ave. #A9 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,769 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $255,000
685 Oak St. #4-6 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 830 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $215,000
112 Oak Lane #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 750 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $200,000
137 Arthur St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,082 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $200,000
BROOKLINE
345 Buckminster Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1916, 6,057 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 16,871-square-foot lot. $6,100,000
78 Lancaster Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 3,597 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,126-square-foot lot. $3,325,000
38 York Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,253 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,783-square-foot lot. $3,300,000
43 Ackers Ave. Two-family decker, built in 1929, 2,604 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,479-square-foot lot. $3,125,000
84 Winthrop Road. Two-family decker, built in 1900, 5,527 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 7,004-square-foot lot. $2,800,000
1160 Beacon St. #104 Condo low-rise, built in 1999, 1,742 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,100,000
94 Dudley St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1880, 1,217 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,465,000
24 Dean Road #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1925, 2,180 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,225,000
44 Stanton Road #1 Condo, built in 1887, 1,327 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,000,000
423 Washington St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 1,421 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $905,000
41 Centre St. #402 Condo low-rise, built in 1984, 1,277 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $860,000
42 Browne St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1945, 872 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $728,800
1600 Beacon St. #1007 Condo high-rise, built in 1960, 737 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $650,000
15 Park Vale #A Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $603,000
3 Englewood Ave. #1B Condo low-rise, built in 1905, 1,178 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $550,000
19 Winchester St. #501 Condo high-rise, built in 1968, 699 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $543,500
77 Pond Ave. #412 Condo high-rise, built in 1970, 710 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $485,000
20 Claflin Road #A Condo row-end, built in 1920, 557 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $350,000
1368 Beacon St. #210 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 465 square feet, 1 rooms, 2 baths. $300,000
BURLINGTON
5 Gloria Circle. One-family garrison, built in 1960, 2,643 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,074-square-foot lot. $935,000
27 Washington Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1969, 2,882 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,079-square-foot lot. $825,000
21 Patriot Road. One-family garrison, built in 1964, 1,891 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,710-square-foot lot. $815,000
22 Sunset Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 987 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,480-square-foot lot. $635,000
6 September Lane. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,564 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,617-square-foot lot. $550,000
CAMBRIDGE
221 Mount Auburn St. #603 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 1,790 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $3,375,000
200-202 Banks St. Two-family duplex, built in 1870, 2,427 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,625-square-foot lot. $2,680,000
30 Clay St. Three-family decker, built in 1924, 4,413 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 5,999-square-foot lot. $2,550,000
8-12 Museum Way #1606 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 2,050 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,000,000
38 Jefferson St. Three-family decker, built in 1902, 3,288 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,375-square-foot lot. $1,475,000
54 Jackson St. #1 Condo. $1,250,000
125-B Oxford St. One-family Town House, built in 1976, 1,370 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,486-square-foot lot. $1,206,000
156-R Auburn St. One-family conventional, built in 1830, 1,930 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,889-square-foot lot. $1,090,000
229 Elm St. #3 Condo. $1,085,000
165 Pleasant St. #406 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,303 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $994,412
326-340 Franklin St. #600 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,060 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,945-square-foot lot. $963,000
4 Arlington St. #12A Condo/Apt, built in 1904, 1,430 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $938,000
221 Harvard St. #2 Condo family flat, built in 1900, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $929,000
23 Berkshire St. #2 Condo. $898,000
157 Pleasant St. #302 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,033 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $884,800
8-12 Museum Way #409 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,067 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $825,000
5 Brewer St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1914, 703 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $725,000
17 Rockingham St. Two-family two family, built in 1886, 1,795 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $709,000
2353 Massachusetts Ave. #11 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,265 square feet, 1 rooms. $700,000
2353 Massachusetts Ave. #12 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,265 square feet, 1 rooms. $700,000
25 Clay St. One-family conventional, built in 1902, 1,139 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,399-square-foot lot. $215,000
CANTON
55 Foundry Lane. One-family, on 47,420-square-foot lot. $1,755,171
1 Revolution Way #303 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,311 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $874,000
14 Riverview Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,666 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,060-square-foot lot. $750,000
11 Trayer Road. One-family split level, built in 1977, 1,522 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,652-square-foot lot. $680,000
11 Meyer Terrace #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,386 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $439,000
CARLISLE
129 Log Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,172 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $930,000
351 Baldwin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,172 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 143,748-square-foot lot. $910,000
CARVER
12 Redtail Lane. One-family ranch, built in 2015, 2,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,093-square-foot lot. $875,000
42 Meadow St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,824 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,592-square-foot lot. $780,000
CHARLESTOWN
44 High St. #4 Condo row-end, built in 1880, 1,797 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,200,000
374-398 Bunker Hill St. #107 Condo low-rise, built in 2016, 1,415 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,150,000
11 Union St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1875, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $995,000
16 Parker St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1875, 2,148 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,646-square-foot lot. $750,000
CHELMSFORD
7 Manning Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,508 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $825,000
11 Jackson Road #11 Condo. $759,000
10 Jackson Road #10 Condo. $729,000
6 Jackson Road #6 Condo. $719,000
9 Jackson Road #9 Condo. $699,000
7 Jackson Road #7 Condo. $683,000
29 Gorham St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,623 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,760-square-foot lot. $665,000
44 Ruthellen Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,753-square-foot lot. $490,000
716 Wellman Ave. #716 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,146 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $428,000
33 Scotty Hollow Drive #C Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,146 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
752 Wellman Ave. #752 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,160 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $287,000
CHELSEA
63 Orange St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,682 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,168-square-foot lot. $685,000
157 Congress Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,802 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,887-square-foot lot. $670,000
100 Captains Row #307 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,079 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $515,000
31 Crest Ave. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,509 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $510,000
100 Captains Row #207 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,079 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000
18-20 Congress Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,220 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000
100 Commandants Way #107 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 737 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $395,000
COHASSET
79 Linden Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,084 square feet, 3 baths, on 20,173-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
95 Beechwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1823, 2,616 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,968-square-foot lot. $820,000
168 Sohier St. One-family split level, built in 1964, 2,368 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,877-square-foot lot. $745,500
44 Ripley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 1,656 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,126-square-foot lot. $500,000
CONCORD
55 Allen Farm Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 3,254 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,307-square-foot lot. $1,185,000
96 Southfield Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,348 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,534-square-foot lot. $700,000
330 Commonwealth Ave. #2 Condo. $515,000
1024 Main St. #1-6 Condo. $485,000
DANVERS
6 Mill St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1850, 2,791 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,326-square-foot lot. $510,625
149 High St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1919, 1,394 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000
DEDHAM
849 Washington St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1984, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $585,000
7 S Stone Mill Drive #524 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 768 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $335,000
DORCHESTER
6 Josephine St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,228 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 2,662-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
18 Salina Road. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,531 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,405-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
453 Washington St. #6A Condo. $1,100,000
69 Lonsdale St. Three-family conventional, built in 1910, 3,778 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,645-square-foot lot. $990,000
9 Caspian Way One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,884 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,562-square-foot lot. $970,000
39 Moultrie St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,664 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,590-square-foot lot. $950,000
15 Armandine St. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,501 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,746-square-foot lot. $900,000
5-7 Arbroth St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,586 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,140-square-foot lot. $895,000
63 Dracut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1889, 2,769 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,865-square-foot lot. $865,000
30-32 Windermere Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,759 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,699-square-foot lot. $815,000
30-32 Windermere Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,759 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,699-square-foot lot. $735,000
7 Waldorf St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,019 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,352-square-foot lot. $700,000
70 Grampian Way #3 Condo decker, built in 1905, 1,189 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,189-square-foot lot. $680,000
13 Hillsboro St. #15 Condo. $675,000
14 Bowdoin Ave. #4 Condo. $650,000
68 Armandine St. #3 Condo. $590,000
1710 Dorchester Ave. #403 Condo. $561,000
55 Whitten St. #3 Condo decker, built in 2015, 1,167 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $555,000
1241-1251 Adams St. #F409 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 802 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 802-square-foot lot. $490,000
1906-1918 Dorchester Ave. #521 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 930-square-foot lot. $475,000
49 Stratton St. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 1,628 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,863-square-foot lot. $353,000
1710 Dorchester Ave. #204 Condo. $213,700
DOVER
1 Wilsons Way One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 5,998 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 144,529-square-foot lot. $3,691,987
38 Rolling Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 3,593 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,050-square-foot lot. $1,460,000
DUXBURY
640 Bay Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 6,523 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 138,881-square-foot lot. $2,900,000
575 Keene St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,249 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,485-square-foot lot. $350,000
EAST BOSTON
112 White St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 4,338 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
298 Maverick St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 3,148 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,656-square-foot lot. $1,135,820
69 Lubec St. #301 Condo. $785,000
10 Ford St. One-family semi detachd, built in 2011, 1,392 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,557-square-foot lot. $650,000
77 Byron St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 873 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $542,000
277 Border St. #202 Condo. $510,000
5-9R Trenton St. #2 Condo. $475,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
205 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,950 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,284-square-foot lot. $715,000
122 Broadmeadow Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1974, 1,616 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,451-square-foot lot. $527,500
3 Cedar St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,674 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,550-square-foot lot. $399,336
EASTON
196 Massapoag Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2014, 2,825 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 111,078-square-foot lot. $1,040,000
81 Summer St. One-family conventional, built in 1936, 2,992 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 104,108-square-foot lot. $830,000
4 Priscilla Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,316 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $700,000
77 Massapoag Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1983, 1,512 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 217,800-square-foot lot. $700,000
302 Lincoln St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 58,370-square-foot lot. $630,000
8 Island Court #212 Condo. $630,000
51 South St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,618 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $615,000
26 Sharron Drive #26 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $325,000
2 Janet Road #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,052 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000
15 Foundry St. #A2 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 832 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $240,000
ESSEX
57-59 Eastern Ave. #2 Condo. $410,000
EVERETT
30 Dyer Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 3,952 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,379-square-foot lot. $800,000
35 Waverly Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,975 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,437-square-foot lot. $500,000
15 Bennett St. One-family old style, built in 1865, 1,407 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $462,500
7 Richdale Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 966 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $440,000
88 Vernal St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 904 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000
38 Carter St. #214 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 744 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $340,000
12 Woodland St. #47 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 715 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000
FOXBOROUGH
84 Cocasset St. #A6 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 991 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
FRAMINGHAM
48 Lakeview Road. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,862 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,945-square-foot lot. $940,000
6 Fenwick Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,774 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,733-square-foot lot. $925,000
5 Brookvale Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,921 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $629,133
374 Salem End Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,102 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,277-square-foot lot. $615,000
79 Edgell Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,128 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,712-square-foot lot. $540,000
40 Oakvale Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,446 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,001-square-foot lot. $530,000
17 Heather Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,175 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,306-square-foot lot. $396,392
50 Williams St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,212 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,737-square-foot lot. $361,953
8 Kingsbury St. One-family conventional, built in 1921, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,373-square-foot lot. $360,000
1500 Worcester Road #726 Condo mid-rise, built in 1966, 1,295 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $350,000
36 Morse Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1927, 1,076 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,999-square-foot lot. $325,000
FRANKLIN
7 Richard Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,591 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,562-square-foot lot. $575,000
10 Stanford Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,244 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $570,000
10 Emmons St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,626 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,593-square-foot lot. $530,000
851 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 76,666-square-foot lot. $470,000
110 E Central St. Two-family two family, built in 1848, 1,709 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,402-square-foot lot. $450,000
144 Stone Ridge Road #144 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,240 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $402,000
405 Franklin Crossing Road #405 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 938 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $264,900
151 King St. #10 Condo. $217,000
GEORGETOWN
30 Spofford Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,472 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,792-square-foot lot. $495,000
92 W Main St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,050
GLOUCESTER
6 Spruce Road. Two-family duplex, built in 1986, 2,391 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,043-square-foot lot. $915,000
2 Finch Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,482 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,891-square-foot lot. $710,000
59-A Wheeler St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,264 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $530,000
17 Kondelin Road #1 Condo. $500,000
44 Lexington Ave. #G6 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 814 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $229,000
GRAFTON
6 Brigham Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,254 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $680,000
1 Luka Drive #1 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 2,019 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 221,720-square-foot lot. $632,000
68 Tulip Circle #68 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,614 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $465,000
9 Arcadia St. Two-family two family, built in 1947, 2,160 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $351,000
157 Worcester St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 154,638-square-foot lot. $265,000
GROVELAND
2 Lee Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1969, 2,142 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,000-square-foot lot. $590,000
HALIFAX
465 Twin Lakes Drive #465 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000
HAMILTON
153 Gregory Island Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,896 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $745,000
154 Railroad Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,399-square-foot lot. $722,500
35 Lorenzo Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 780 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,321-square-foot lot. $495,000
HANOVER
1095 Washington St. #4 Condo. $2,000,000
169 Twin Fawn Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 3,956 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,719-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
161 Birchwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,296 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,362-square-foot lot. $915,000
20 Jackson Road. One-family ranch, built in 1978, 1,465 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,037-square-foot lot. $565,000
20 East St. #11 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,063 square feet. $225,000
HANSON
22 Glenwood Place. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,408 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,814-square-foot lot. $350,000
HARVARD
35 Woodchuck Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2007, 4,208 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
3 Powell St. #B Condo. $685,000
166 Littleton Road #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1800, 1,399 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000
HAVERHILL
57 Juniper Wood Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 1,796 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,694-square-foot lot. $588,000
10 Salem St. #1 Condo. $550,000
79 S Central St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,806 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,382-square-foot lot. $480,000
32 S Park St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,454 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,028-square-foot lot. $475,000
60 Bellevue Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,851 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $475,000
1 Dexter St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,626 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,528-square-foot lot. $455,000
14 Maxwell St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,813 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,799-square-foot lot. $440,000
22 Belvidere Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 1,854 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,756-square-foot lot. $440,000
161 Farrwood Drive #161 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 2,013 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $349,900
108 S Prospect St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,094 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,214-square-foot lot. $325,000
65 Acorn St. #65 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,128 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000
6 S Pine St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,964-square-foot lot. $300,000
585 Washington St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,203 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,690-square-foot lot. $299,000
48 Danforth Court #48 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,730 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $280,000
HINGHAM
14 Kents Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 1,561 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 75,719-square-foot lot. $2,150,000
10 Shipyard Drive #207 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,180 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $815,000
3302 Tuckers Lane #3302 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,357 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000
HOLBROOK
6 Sylvan Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 1,654 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $599,000
67 E Shore Road. One-family split level, built in 1980, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $555,000
12 Worcester Place. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 875 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,650-square-foot lot. $502,000
211 South St. One-family ranch, built in 1996, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,598-square-foot lot. $490,000
351 Union St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,156 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,800-square-foot lot. $425,000
28 Birchwood Road. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,255 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,170-square-foot lot. $365,000
8 Platts St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 814 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $355,000
HOLLISTON
320 Marked Tree Road. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $551,000
HOPKINTON
4 Hoyt Way #4 Condo. $1,062,925
26 Nazneen Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,510 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,243-square-foot lot. $916,000
55 Elm St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 710 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,401-square-foot lot. $465,000
16 Lilac Court #16 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $458,000
28 Apple Tree Hill Road #28 Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000
HUDSON
13 Woodland Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,808 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,763-square-foot lot. $540,000
80 Central St. Two-family family flat, built in 1905, 2,209 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,096-square-foot lot. $435,000
182 Manning St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,052 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,622-square-foot lot. $410,000
250 Main St. #213 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,117 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000
HULL
4 Bay St. #A1 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,119 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $375,000
32 R St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,241 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,507-square-foot lot. $340,000
HYDE PARK
90 Victoria Heights Road #90 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,985 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,985-square-foot lot. $435,000
JAMAICA PLAIN
279 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,993 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,810-square-foot lot. $2,610,000
215 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 2,520 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,435-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
42 Sedgwick St. Three-family conventional, built in 1905, 3,318 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,176-square-foot lot. $975,000
3243 Washington St. Two-family conventional, built in 1905, 3,075 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,659-square-foot lot. $900,000
275 Perkins St. #C401 Condo mid-rise, built in 1982, 2,034 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,034-square-foot lot. $780,000
46-48 Woodlawn St. #8 Condo low-rise, built in 1910, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,200-square-foot lot. $720,000
43 Boynton St. #3L Condo decker, built in 1910, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 760-square-foot lot. $512,000
64 Hyde Park Ave. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,042 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,042-square-foot lot. $510,000
990 Centre St. #6 Condo free-standng, built in 1885, 1,059 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,059-square-foot lot. $485,000
145-147 Chestnut Ave. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 828 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 828-square-foot lot. $230,000
LAKEVILLE
1 Stonehedge Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,064 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 242,933-square-foot lot. $819,500
124 Pierce Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 2003, 2,596 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 79,148-square-foot lot. $720,000
24 Rush Pond Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1979, 1,692 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,600-square-foot lot. $480,000
27 S Kingman St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1982, 1,591 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 78,276-square-foot lot. $435,000
66 Precinct St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $389,900
90 Lebaron Blvd #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 1,540 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $222,200
LAWRENCE
140-142 Farnham St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,777 square feet, 12 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,346-square-foot lot. $630,000
3 Basswood St. Two-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,656 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $615,000
49-51 Basswood St. Three-family family flat, built in 1905, 4,176 square feet, 24 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $500,000
21 Ames St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $482,000
26 Barnard Road. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,240-square-foot lot. $450,000
65 Exeter St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,393 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $380,000
312 Water St. #29 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 940 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $235,000
LEXINGTON
6 Juniper Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,720 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,678-square-foot lot. $3,750,000
34 Philip Road. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,458 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,500-square-foot lot. $2,650,000
17 Heritage Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 3,767 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,920-square-foot lot. $2,149,000
1475 Massachusetts Ave. #225 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 590 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 435-square-foot lot. $295,999
LINCOLN
102 Lincoln Road. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,453 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 125,869-square-foot lot. $685,000
LITTLETON
27 Maplehurst Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1932, 856 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,698-square-foot lot. $760,000
366 King St. Two-family old style, built in 1900, 2,388 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,401-square-foot lot. $400,000
LOWELL
40 Dracut St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 4,476 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,285-square-foot lot. $801,500
49 7th Ave. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1985, 2,256 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,034-square-foot lot. $700,000
19 Washington St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 3,763 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,699-square-foot lot. $670,000
222 Cumberland Road. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,890 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,381-square-foot lot. $655,000
25 Bachelder St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1985, 2,700 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,673-square-foot lot. $650,000
65 Walton St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,246 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,059-square-foot lot. $590,000
124 Hanks St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,622 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,787-square-foot lot. $540,000
28 Jewett St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,670 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,214-square-foot lot. $490,000
96 Belle Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,190 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,090-square-foot lot. $465,000
855 Bridge St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,613 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $425,000
55 Livingston Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,709 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,990-square-foot lot. $402,000
165-181 Market St. #7 Condo. $385,000
47 10th St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,385 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,956-square-foot lot. $380,000
16 Hutchinson St. One-family conventional, built in 1800, 1,035 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,905-square-foot lot. $372,000
10 Delard St. One-family conventional, built in 1916, 1,082 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,150-square-foot lot. $355,000
15 Alton St. #15 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,179 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000
21 Thornton Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $350,000
44 Houghton St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,373 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,333-square-foot lot. $340,000
240 Jackson St. #308 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,287 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $320,725
802 Lawrence St. #D Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,088 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000
172 Middle St. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 989 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $300,000
35 Riverwalk Way #R216 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 857 square feet, 1 bath. $297,000
191 Thorndike St. #1-1 Condo. $285,000
12 White St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,517 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,503-square-foot lot. $269,300
522 Gorham St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,358 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,471-square-foot lot. $267,000
1821 Middlesex St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 854 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000
LYNN
50 Savory St. #52 Condo. $825,000
48 Ladd Hill Road. One-family split level, built in 1968, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,304-square-foot lot. $714,000
10 Washburn St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,195 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,139-square-foot lot. $570,000
70 Broadway One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,494 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,531-square-foot lot. $560,000
25 Uphill Lane. One-family split entry, built in 2005, 1,912 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,812-square-foot lot. $550,000
29 Basse Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,295-square-foot lot. $520,000
29 Morton Hill Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,252-square-foot lot. $520,000
12 Hollis Road. One-family ranch, built in 1945, 953 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,535-square-foot lot. $460,000
58 Herschel St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,226 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,357-square-foot lot. $412,000
300 Lynn Shore Drive #311 Condo high-rise, built in 1965, 1,089 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 62,566-square-foot lot. $362,500
8 Nahant Place #202 Condo high-rise, built in 1984, 1,180 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,809-square-foot lot. $340,000
196 Locust St. #2-203 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,031 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 207,848-square-foot lot. $335,000
9 Sisson Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,429-square-foot lot. $225,000
LYNNFIELD
6 N Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 11,998 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,139-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
565 Walnut St. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 2,134 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,279-square-foot lot. $524,000
MALDEN
1488 Eastern Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 2,192 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,611-square-foot lot. $650,000
48 Taylor St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,075 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,561-square-foot lot. $420,000
42 Loomis St. #115 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,097 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $400,000
40 Lincoln St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1800, 2,535 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $200,000
MANSFIELD
85 Elyse Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,976 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,079-square-foot lot. $730,000
76 Elyse Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,037-square-foot lot. $703,500
104-106 S Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1922, 2,623 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,662-square-foot lot. $690,000
241 West St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,298 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $575,000
232 Mill St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 960 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,000-square-foot lot. $435,000
MARBLEHEAD
72 Clifton Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,772-square-foot lot. $964,750
4 Laurel St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 2,155 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,945-square-foot lot. $960,000
5 Tufts St. One-family old style, built in 1935, 1,254 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,389-square-foot lot. $825,000
19 Franklin St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1860, 1,381 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $625,000
1 Beverly Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,841 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,520-square-foot lot. $565,000
125 Village St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,730-square-foot lot. $440,000
MARLBOROUGH
279 South St. One-family conventional, built in 1830, 2,088 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,845,637-square-foot lot. $2,600,000
152 Blanchette Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,133 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $972,500
43 Chase Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,246 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,159-square-foot lot. $735,000
394 Stow Road. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 1,632 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,985-square-foot lot. $530,000
39 Village Drive #39 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,804 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
105 Lincoln St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,045 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,485-square-foot lot. $350,000
29 Bicknell St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,136 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,549-square-foot lot. $225,000
MARSHFIELD
26 Church St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,377 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,425-square-foot lot. $650,000
15 Red Pony Path #15 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,939 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $649,000
2 Mariners Drive #2 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,634 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $645,000
97 Preston Terrace. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,866 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,706-square-foot lot. $615,000
3 Woodbine Road. One-family split level, built in 1972, 1,505 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,100-square-foot lot. $610,000
97 Winslow St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 2,830 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,400-square-foot lot. $540,000
224 School St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 100,188-square-foot lot. $424,000
22 Pownal St. One-family old style, built in 1942, 1,007 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,100-square-foot lot. $400,000
308 Moraine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 1,748 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $400,000
68 Chandler Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,184 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $390,000
47 Old Colony Lane #117 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000
MAYNARD
19 Walnut St. One-family, built in 1900, 5,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bath, on 6,273-square-foot lot. $875,000
15 Howard Road. One-family garrison, built in 1974, 1,764 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,170-square-foot lot. $675,000
1 School St. Three-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,136 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,757-square-foot lot. $660,000
2 Burnside St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,162 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,316-square-foot lot. $530,000
12 Deer Path #5 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,586 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
MEDFORD
35 Bonner Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,468 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,960-square-foot lot. $1,110,000
16 Powder House Rd Ext One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,233 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,297-square-foot lot. $950,000
60 Roberts Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,685 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $749,000
82 Mccormack Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1929, 1,757 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,260-square-foot lot. $725,000
20 Winford Way One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,564 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,242-square-foot lot. $710,000
12 Ross St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,313 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,005-square-foot lot. $655,000
22 Pinkert St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,405-square-foot lot. $640,000
111 Lawrence St. One-family ranch, built in 1900, 1,160 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,254-square-foot lot. $590,000
12 Sprague Court. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,116 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,606-square-foot lot. $545,000
500 Salem St. #608 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,321 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $535,000
100 High St. #407 Condo high-rise, built in 1984, 1,100 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $400,000
MEDWAY
104 Summer St. One-family old style, built in 1818, 2,406 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,806-square-foot lot. $621,000
MELROSE
3 Hunnewell St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 3,964 square feet, 17 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,203-square-foot lot. $1,120,000
45 Spear St. One-family garrison, built in 1952, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,920-square-foot lot. $882,000
8 Greenleaf Place #201 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,485 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $730,000
53 Melrose St. #6C Condo/Apt, built in 1961, 675 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $305,000
MERRIMAC
6 Burnside Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 596 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,650-square-foot lot. $344,000
METHUEN
607 Prospect St. One-family, on 18,861-square-foot lot. $790,000
41 Greenside Way One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,420 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,210-square-foot lot. $720,000
15 Annis St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,298 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,527-square-foot lot. $685,000
518 Merrimack St. One-family Colonial, built in 1804, 1,944 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 247,856-square-foot lot. $620,000
53 Riverview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,999-square-foot lot. $590,000
5 Ridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,862 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,652-square-foot lot. $540,000
12 Queen Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,836 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $525,000
3 Lavoie Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,251-square-foot lot. $470,000
43 Cochrane Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,594 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,200-square-foot lot. $467,000
7 Jane Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,474-square-foot lot. $450,000
3 Arthur St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,205 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $441,500
1 Riverview Blvd #1-102 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,237 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000
21 Oak St. #F Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,222 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
7 Merrimack St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1950, 1,455 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $266,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
12 Montello St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,523 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $525,000
559 Plymouth St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,228 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $490,000
31 Ashley Lane #31 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,421 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000
MIDDLETON
78 Peabody St. One-family ranch, built in 1997, 2,319 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 79,715-square-foot lot. $825,000
21 Lebeau Drive #21 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 2,553 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $790,000
MILFORD
5 Whitewood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,601 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,202-square-foot lot. $750,000
8 Clarridge Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,183-square-foot lot. $650,000
28 Joan Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,268 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $612,500
186 Medway Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,764 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,000-square-foot lot. $520,000
8 Trinity Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 1,878 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $492,500
20 Sherwood Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,028 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,685-square-foot lot. $486,000
15 Vassar Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,959-square-foot lot. $485,000
182 E Main St. Two-family two family, built in 1875, 2,067 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $420,000
94 S Main St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,291 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $295,500
22 Cunniff Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,999-square-foot lot. $280,000
MILLIS
7 Richardson Drive #7 Condo/Apt, built in 2022, 2,376 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,012,167
227 Causeway St. One-family conventional, built in 1809, 3,859 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $1,012,000
61 Walnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,689-square-foot lot. $400,000
MILTON
5 Columbine Road. One-family old style, built in 1939, 2,283 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,542-square-foot lot. $1,290,000
52 Church St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 2,306 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,606-square-foot lot. $918,000
18 Landon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,932 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,403-square-foot lot. $855,000
623 Blue Hills Pkwy One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,729 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,207-square-foot lot. $810,000
131 Eliot St. #207 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,102 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $715,000
NATICK
3 Fairs Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 4,738 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 49,859-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
11 Lakewood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1946, 1,341 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,441-square-foot lot. $960,000
14 Oak Knoll Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1924, 963 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,952-square-foot lot. $552,500
34 Walden Drive #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000
NEEDHAM
457 Central Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1894, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,462-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
18 Saint Cloud Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1981, 1,899 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,199-square-foot lot. $932,000
87 Henderson St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,308 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $637,500
NEWBURYPORT
71 High St. One-family old style, built in 1937, 2,142 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 57,026-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
17 Boardman St. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $775,000
14 Dexter Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,010-square-foot lot. $750,000
23-27 State St. #25 Condo. $665,000
NEWTON
15 Sterling St. One-family victorian, built in 1870, 3,031 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,350-square-foot lot. $3,345,000
15 Laura Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 6,108 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 20,757-square-foot lot. $2,798,250
27 Floral St. #B Condo. $2,540,000
27 Floral St. #A Condo. $2,530,000
102 Hunnewell Ave. One-family victorian, built in 1895, 3,471 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,815-square-foot lot. $1,786,000
8 Whitney Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 2,510 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,974-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
34 Tanglewood Road #34 Condo townhse-end, built in 1997, 2,396 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,550-square-foot lot. $1,510,000
28-30 Ashmont Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1988, 3,328 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 8,481-square-foot lot. $1,475,000
11 Dana Road. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
21 Redwood Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,380 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,190-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
18 Pettee St. #18 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,832 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,147-square-foot lot. $965,000
11 Thornton St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,218 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,666-square-foot lot. $926,500
38 Kappius Path One-family ranch, built in 1948, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $870,000
38 Clinton St. Two-family old style, built in 1865, 2,444 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,335-square-foot lot. $860,000
103 Madison Ave. #2 Condo two family, built in 1890, 1,266 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,700-square-foot lot. $740,000
39 Commonwealth Ave. #31 Condo/Apt, built in 1938, 695 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 16,371-square-foot lot. $475,000
NORFOLK
19 Fredrickson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 4,018 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,630-square-foot lot. $948,000
17 Lake St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,042 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 101,609-square-foot lot. $750,000
13 Briarwood Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 2,051 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,857-square-foot lot. $710,000
71 River Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,297-square-foot lot. $440,000
NORTH ANDOVER
667 S Bradford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,468 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $1,265,000
114 Old Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,278 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
1260 Salem St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,752 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 130,680-square-foot lot. $925,500
33 Buckingham Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,608 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,782-square-foot lot. $715,000
111 Mill Pond One-family row house, built in 1976, 1,571 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,301-square-foot lot. $582,500
58 Mill Pond One-family row house, built in 1976, 2,401 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,785-square-foot lot. $560,500
25 Edgelawn Ave. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000
148 Main St. #A218 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 837 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $302,000
4 Fernview Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 675 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $220,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
99 Bernice St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 1,512 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,553-square-foot lot. $475,000
243 Arnold Road. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,259 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,250-square-foot lot. $467,000
123 Sumner St. One-family conventional, built in 1927, 1,837 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $410,000
1 Hawthorne St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,072 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,265-square-foot lot. $364,900
63 Crescent Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,974-square-foot lot. $360,000
149 Depot St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,000 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,048-square-foot lot. $281,372
NORTH READING
19 Cold Spring Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,383 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $965,000
19 Cold Spring Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,383 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $965,000
NORTHBOROUGH
9 Monument Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,694 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $840,000
123 W Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,301 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,022-square-foot lot. $375,000
NORTON
5 Maggi Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,469-square-foot lot. $570,000
78 Dean St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1790, 1,993 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $515,000
24 Precourt Lane #24 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,322 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $361,000
21 Old Meetinghouse Grn #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,320 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000
NORWELL
100 Norwell Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,604 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 59,242-square-foot lot. $890,000
9 Bay Path Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1984, 2,128 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $750,000
172 Tiffany Road. One-family antique, built in 1876, 1,952 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $550,000
NORWOOD
17 Nichols St. Two-family two family, built in 1914, 1,970 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,327-square-foot lot. $725,000
23 Harrow Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1960, 1,078 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,750-square-foot lot. $570,500
217 Union St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,518 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,600-square-foot lot. $570,000
56 Adams St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,165 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,987-square-foot lot. $520,000
43 Ridgewood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,468 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,961-square-foot lot. $432,022
27 Saint James Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 834 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $325,000
15 Irving St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,046-square-foot lot. $300,000
315 Neponset St. #71 Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 980 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $200,000
PEABODY
29 Manomet Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,323 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $670,000
37 Jordan Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,085-square-foot lot. $600,000
11 Butternut Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,036 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,248-square-foot lot. $550,000
14 Donna St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,703 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $540,000
3 Sunset Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,801-square-foot lot. $443,000
84 Fairview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $435,000
129 Lowell St. #40 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,072 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000
7 Park St. #14 Condo townhse-end, built in 1900, 1,044 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $200,000
PEPPERELL
5 Bayberry St. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 2,008 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 80,002-square-foot lot. $510,000
38 Tarbell St. #6D Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,339 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000
PLYMOUTH
10 Tinkers Blf #10 Condo. $922,124
12 Tinkers Blf #12TB Condo. $864,694
104 Seton Highlands #104 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 2,537 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $842,500
28 Karas Way One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,242 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,455-square-foot lot. $740,000
51 Forest Edge One-family contemporary, built in 2002, 2,459 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,489-square-foot lot. $735,000
21 Talia Way One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,655 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,227-square-foot lot. $725,000
38 Birmingham One-family contemporary, built in 2019, 2,059 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,490-square-foot lot. $675,000
336 Sandwich St. One-family Cape Cod, 2,109 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,246-square-foot lot. $599,900
45 Plaza Way #5412 Condo. $574,690
5 Caravel Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1995, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $515,000
6 Soule Road. One-family garrison, built in 1977, 2,726 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,117-square-foot lot. $515,000
8 Hughes St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 2,012 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $515,000
2 Black Cat Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 42,651-square-foot lot. $492,000
600 State Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,383 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,246-square-foot lot. $485,000
5 Pheasant Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1963, 1,528 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,710-square-foot lot. $415,000
210 Samoset St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,761-square-foot lot. $400,000
561 White Cliff Drive #561 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,025 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
69 Newfield St. One-family salt box, built in 1898, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $315,000
8 Tideview Path #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 748 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $197,500
QUINCY
19 Pray St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,670 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,740-square-foot lot. $820,000
57 Quincy Shore Drive #604 Condo mid-rise, built in 2019, 1,361 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $815,000
22 Algonquin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,491 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,768-square-foot lot. $765,000
93-95 Town Hill St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,763 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,247-square-foot lot. $760,000
36 Spear St. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 1,728 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,055-square-foot lot. $705,000
262 Billings St. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,092 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $699,999
60 Puritan Drive. One-family split level, built in 1955, 2,104 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,863-square-foot lot. $635,000
82 Albertina St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,271 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,342-square-foot lot. $617,500
145 Milton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,421 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,520-square-foot lot. $615,000
303 Elmwood Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,840-square-foot lot. $576,900
49 Hamilton Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 1,059 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,040-square-foot lot. $570,000
22 Spence Ave. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,158 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $564,000
11 Riverside Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,242 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,820-square-foot lot. $560,000
34 Milton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,143-square-foot lot. $550,000
81 Scotch Pond Place. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,160-square-foot lot. $550,000
10 Seaport Drive #2212 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 1,143 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $530,000
92-94 Phipps St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,665 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,200-square-foot lot. $530,000
816 Southern Artery One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,783-square-foot lot. $471,000
42 Rhude St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,736 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $410,000
10 Weston Ave. #420 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 993 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $405,000
9 Common St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 715 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $390,000
179 Presidents Lane #2A Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 934 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000
220 Quincy Shore Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 882 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 949-square-foot lot. $350,000
10 Weston Ave. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 778 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $335,000
35 Desmoines Road #203 Condo mid-rise, built in 1987, 894 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $318,500
95 Harriet Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,116 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,650-square-foot lot. $310,000
100 W Squantum St. #110 Condo mid-rise, built in 1988, 464 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $267,000
133 Commander Shea Blvd #415 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 510 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $239,000
RANDOLPH
148 Warren St. One-family conventional, built in 1914, 1,417 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,500-square-foot lot. $257,500
RAYNHAM
320 Titicut Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,786 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,441-square-foot lot. $589,900
47 Barbara Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,028-square-foot lot. $510,000
362 N Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,411 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $327,795
READING
128 Pearl St. One-family old style, built in 1906, 1,826 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,690-square-foot lot. $1,820,000
24 Kylie Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 5,057 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 31,581-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
167 Belmont St. One-family split level, built in 1966, 2,120 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,954-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
30 Brewer Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,619 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,210-square-foot lot. $775,000
267 Forest St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,309 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,215-square-foot lot. $750,000
37 Johanna Drive. One-family split level, built in 1974, 1,274 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,728-square-foot lot. $710,000
7 Augustus Court #4009 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,325 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $639,900
41 Torre St. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 1,660 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,457-square-foot lot. $629,000
49 Wescroft Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,284 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $600,000
605 Summer Ave. #4-213 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 683 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $350,000
118 Eaton St. #10 Condo. $280,300
118 Eaton St. #4 Condo. $280,300
REVERE
89 Steeple St. Two-family two family, built in 1960, 3,950 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $915,000
16 Argyle St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,838-square-foot lot. $572,250
193 Arnold St. One-family old style, built in 1897, 1,885 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $570,000
406 Reservoir Ave. One-family old style, built in 1915, 877 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,085-square-foot lot. $425,000
474 Revere Beach Blvd #502 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $380,000
ROCKLAND
16 Howland Way One-family split level, built in 1992, 2,240 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,859-square-foot lot. $710,000
20 Beechwood Lane #20 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,436 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,610,849-square-foot lot. $535,000
149 Durbeck Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,414-square-foot lot. $440,000
ROCKPORT
4 Quarry Run One-family contemporary, built in 1990, 3,263 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
18 Landmark Lane #18 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,536 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $825,000
18 Squam Road #C Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,298 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $585,000
3 Marthas Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $560,016
114 Granite St. #B Condo. $550,000
ROSLINDALE
32 Ardale St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,468 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,863-square-foot lot. $945,000
46 Belgrade Ave. #3 Condo. $825,000
345 Belgrade Ave. #R11 Condo low-rise, built in 2013, 1,194 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,264-square-foot lot. $679,900
106 Cornell St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1905, 1,393 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,393-square-foot lot. $551,000
20 Manning St. One-family row-middle, built in 1960, 1,026 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,207-square-foot lot. $460,000
9 Marion St. #A Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,074 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,074-square-foot lot. $375,000
ROWLEY
248 Newbury Road. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 462,494-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
545 Newburyport Turnpike #24 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 2,298 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $692,000
ROXBURY
151 Townsend St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 5,542 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,731-square-foot lot. $850,000
27 Marcella St. #27A Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,415 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $746,500
263-265 Northampton St. #207 Condo mid-rise, built in 2011, 1,158 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,158-square-foot lot. $380,690
SALEM
16 Crombie St. One-family old style, built in 1800, 1,832 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,344-square-foot lot. $718,000
35 Cabot St. #2 Condo. $599,900
16 Whalers Lane #16 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,884 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $585,000
7 Brooks St. One-family ranch, built in 2005, 1,558 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,752-square-foot lot. $579,000
35 Andrew St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,517 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $565,000
50 Freedom Holw #206 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,355 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $505,000
4 Barr St. #1 Condo. $467,500
29 1st St. #C Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,255 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $460,000
36 Beaver St. One-family, built in 1870, 2,600 square feet, 10 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,988-square-foot lot. $392,000
11-1/2 Mason St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1870, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $360,000
11 Read St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 807 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,500
12 Valiant Way #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 885 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $207,000
SALISBURY
504 N End Blvd #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 840 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,325,000
504 N End Blvd #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 803 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,200,000
47 Elm St. #B Condo Town House, built in 1880, 1,696 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $379,000
SAUGUS
8 Oakcrest St. One-family old style, built in 1928, 2,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,342-square-foot lot. $790,000
32 Herbert Ave. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,418 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,553-square-foot lot. $770,000
40 Wendell St. One-family split entry, built in 1990, 1,842 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,665-square-foot lot. $629,000
6 Dow St. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,556 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,752-square-foot lot. $620,000
14 Jasper St. One-family old style, built in 1924, 1,657 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,757-square-foot lot. $550,000
78 Lincoln Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1850, 2,794 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $500,000
11 Guild Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,173 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,672-square-foot lot. $468,000
37 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1820, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,302-square-foot lot. $465,000
7 Austin Court #E Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 750 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $302,000
SCITUATE
626 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,616 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 183,388-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
7 River St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,458 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,619-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
104 Hollett St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,992 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,075-square-foot lot. $712,730
183 Beaver Dam Road #183 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,663 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $590,000
188 Old Oaken Bucket Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,665 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,992-square-foot lot. $500,000
SHARON
1 Spring Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,226 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,063-square-foot lot. $605,350
5 Leo Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,255 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,160-square-foot lot. $350,000
SHREWSBURY
444 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 2,305 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,441-square-foot lot. $650,000
21 Lebeaux Drive #21 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,862 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000
1 Lenox Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,346 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000
17 Oakland Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1936, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,971-square-foot lot. $345,000
21 Tanager Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,698-square-foot lot. $200,000
SOMERVILLE
30 Highland Road. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,496 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,520-square-foot lot. $1,810,000
54 Meacham Road. One-family conventional, built in 1892, 2,163 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,673-square-foot lot. $1,670,000
1 Tannery Brook Row #2A Condo, built in 2015, 1,328 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,336,000
11 Village St. #D Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,846 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,245,000
67 Hancock St. Two-family two family, built in 1915, 2,326 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,932-square-foot lot. $1,160,000
107 Josephine Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,498 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,360-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
16 Lee St. #2 Condo. $1,100,000
17 Rose St. #17 Condo two family, built in 1920, 1,027 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,008,000
246 Broadway Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,903 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,660-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
314 Lowell St. Two-family decker, built in 1905, 1,900 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,100-square-foot lot. $900,000
39 Lowell St. #39 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $875,000
60 Cross St E #320 Condo. $825,000
37 Pearson Ave. #37 Condo two family, built in 1900, 1,075 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $760,000
33 Lewis St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1920, 996 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $755,000
72 Simpson Ave. #74 Condo. $586,438
240 Mystic Ave. #201 Condo. $585,000
SOUTH BOSTON
874 E 4th St. Two-family semi detachd, built in 1905, 3,453 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,462-square-foot lot. $3,130,000
876 E 4th St. Two-family semi detachd, built in 1905, 3,453 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,080-square-foot lot. $3,130,000
3 Pacific St. Three-family row-middle, built in 1880, 2,373 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,473-square-foot lot. $2,110,000
514 E Broadway #3 Condo. $1,725,000
192 Emerson St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2008, 2,085 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,085-square-foot lot. $1,525,000
799 E Broadway #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,731 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,731-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
880 E 2nd St. Three-family decker, built in 1890, 2,331 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,296-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
122 W 7th St. #18 Condo. $950,000
277 W 5th St. Two-family row-middle, built in 1875, 2,467 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,310-square-foot lot. $858,000
467 E 8th St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1940, 1,246 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,246-square-foot lot. $780,000
133-135 M St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 802 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 802-square-foot lot. $755,000
466 E 8th St. #3 Condo decker, built in 2002, 1,043 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,043-square-foot lot. $742,777
SOUTHBOROUGH
110 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 4,108 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 80,586-square-foot lot. $880,000
75 William Onthank Lane #75 Condo duplex, built in 1998, 1,020 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $477,900
5 Moulton Road. One-family split entry, built in 1959, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,080-square-foot lot. $450,000
STONEHAM
7 Rose Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 2,038 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,563-square-foot lot. $765,000
7 Winthrop St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,498 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,049-square-foot lot. $710,000
40 Main St. #205 Condo. $345,000
4 Nixon Lane #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1961, 783 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000
STOUGHTON
476 Canton St. One-family old style, built in 1935, 2,246 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,801-square-foot lot. $650,000
56 William Kelley Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 2,047 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,803-square-foot lot. $610,000
134 Porter St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,772 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,196-square-foot lot. $450,000
73 Faxon Road. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,444-square-foot lot. $335,000
31 Jones Terrace #26 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $245,000
STOW
60 Wheeler Road. One-family garrison, built in 1968, 2,814 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $810,000
156 Hudson Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,384 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $775,000
43 Marlboro Road. One-family antique, built in 1780, 1,900 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $655,000
10 N Shore Drive. One-family conventional, built in 1935, 1,344 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $387,000
SUDBURY
117 Cold Brook Drive #7 Condo. $889,995
29 Dorothy Road. One-family split level, built in 1967, 1,852 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,841-square-foot lot. $880,000
401 Emery Lane #1211 Condo. $529,350
401 Emery Lane #1310 Condo. $478,570
111 Boston Post Road #215 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,212 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $355,000
SWAMPSCOTT
63 Mountwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 3,500 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,971-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
406 Paradise Road #2L Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,314 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000
1008 Paradise Road #1C Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,086 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $377,000
1006 Paradise Road #1B Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $325,000
TEWKSBURY
20 Indian Road. One-family ranch, built in 1990, 1,498 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,328-square-foot lot. $655,500
1318 Emerald Court #1318 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,408 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $510,000
108 Heritage Drive #108 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,320 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $479,122
147 Patrick Road #147 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,240 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $421,500
115 Mystic Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 950 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,220-square-foot lot. $245,000
69 Villa Roma Drive #69 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,581 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $225,000
TOPSFIELD
5 S Main St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1854, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $399,000
WAKEFIELD
65 Parker Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,887 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,412-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
27 Byron St. One-family Colonial, built in 1854, 2,095 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,034-square-foot lot. $762,000
15 Quannapowitt Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,622 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $500,000
WALPOLE
19 Arbor Court #19 Condo. $840,000
262 Moosehill Road. One-family conventional, built in 1929, 2,518 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,423-square-foot lot. $762,000
31 Grant Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $762,000
9 Whiting Ave. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,214 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,420-square-foot lot. $707,000
177 Clear Pond Drive #177 Condo/Apt, built in 1997, 2,378 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000
10 Burns Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,204 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,318-square-foot lot. $685,000
573 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,058-square-foot lot. $595,000
401 Centre Lane #401 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,385 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000
671 Common St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,190 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $439,900
8 Rainbow Pond Drive #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,427 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $345,000
WALTHAM
10 Juniper Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 3,869 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,599-square-foot lot. $1,599,000
42 Harrington Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 2,840 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,866-square-foot lot. $1,215,000
49 Worcester Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,249-square-foot lot. $915,000
32 Gale St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $910,000
22 Sparkill St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1939, 1,672 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $800,000
89 Robbins St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,177 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,364-square-foot lot. $800,000
34 Farnum Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 3,155 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,010-square-foot lot. $770,000
137 Temple Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,686-square-foot lot. $700,000
150 Sheffield Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,530-square-foot lot. $665,000
53 Vernon St. #2 Condo. $650,000
38 Sartell Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,804 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $625,000
135 Midland Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 966 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,153-square-foot lot. $570,000
1166 Trapelo Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,788-square-foot lot. $450,000
14 Gormans Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,443 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,100-square-foot lot. $432,500
WATERTOWN
51 Quirk St. One-family family flat, built in 1870, 1,225 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
82 Nyack St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,518-square-foot lot. $970,000
55-57 Laurel St. Two-family Town House, built in 1968, 2,132 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,702-square-foot lot. $929,000
471 Arsenal St. #N Condo Town House, built in 1816, 1,351 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $835,000
199 Coolidge Ave. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,377 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $820,000
12 Dana Terrace #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,806 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths. $790,000
6 Rifle Court #B Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,615 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $759,000
34-36 Charles River Road. Two-family family flat, built in 1933, 2,340 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,560-square-foot lot. $750,000
WAYLAND
3 Emerson Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,294 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $618,879
WELLESLEY
21 Cushing Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1909, 4,111 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 15,362-square-foot lot. $3,325,000
130 Great Plain Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 5,218 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 22,303-square-foot lot. $2,995,000
60 Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,161-square-foot lot. $2,395,000
61 Eisenhower Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 3,283 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,015-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
94 Great Plain Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 1,808 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,490-square-foot lot. $900,000
WEST ROXBURY
125 Redlands Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 3,148 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,200-square-foot lot. $960,000
16 Durant St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 1,550 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,800-square-foot lot. $739,000
52 Maxfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,176 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $705,000
275 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,430-square-foot lot. $660,000
18 Quinn Way One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,550 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $622,500
2 Westmoor Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,538 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,144-square-foot lot. $490,000
WESTBOROUGH
2108 Talbot Way #2108 Condo, built in 2019, 1,021 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $401,000
8-A Mayberry Drive #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 826 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000
WESTFORD
6 Sweetwood Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,250 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,962-square-foot lot. $975,000
8 Howard Road. One-family garrison, built in 1968, 1,796 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,818-square-foot lot. $598,000
12 Brookside Road #25 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,610 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $495,000
270 Littleton Road #11 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 2,400 square feet, 1 bath. $285,000
WESTON
140 Montvale Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 2,692 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 61,742-square-foot lot. $1,755,000
55 Jericho Road #55 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 950 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $600,000
WESTPORT
25-29 J Drive. Two-family family flat, built in 1970, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 36,956-square-foot lot. $430,000
WESTWOOD
290 Burgess Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 5,189 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 64,394-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
130 University Ave. #1305 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $689,900
WEYMOUTH
35 Hyde St. One-family antique, built in 1798, 3,010 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 52,083-square-foot lot. $650,000
34 Reed Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1928, 1,278 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,200-square-foot lot. $585,000
54 Village Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,724 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,692-square-foot lot. $572,500
56 Griffin Terrace. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,150-square-foot lot. $570,000
12 Karlyn Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,388 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $565,000
82 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,669 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,165-square-foot lot. $550,000
73 Broad Reach #T41C Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,230 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000
25 Church St. #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 1985, 1,418 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $449,000
267 Lake St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 722 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $227,500
WHITMAN
68 Benson St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,512 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,825-square-foot lot. $470,000
175 Windsor Drive. One-family split level, built in 1972, 1,291 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,509-square-foot lot. $400,000
WILMINGTON
195 Federal St. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,654 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
44 Marcia Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,802 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $650,000
10 Marion St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,344-square-foot lot. $585,000
288 Salem St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $440,000
WINCHESTER
6 Wickham Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,248 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,250-square-foot lot. $1,730,000
83 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 2,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,663-square-foot lot. $915,000
WINTHROP
191 Court Road #2 Condo. $799,900
191 Court Road #1 Condo. $725,000
56 Beach Road. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,484 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,144-square-foot lot. $667,500
36 Beal St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1895, 1,256 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,842-square-foot lot. $400,000
WOBURN
1 Sherman Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,896 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,103-square-foot lot. $1,360,000
19 Canterbury Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,029-square-foot lot. $827,500
4 Highland St. #2 Condo. $710,000
27 Harold Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,888 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,155-square-foot lot. $689,000
2 Garfield Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,966 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,786-square-foot lot. $655,000
17 School St. Three-family family flat, built in 1880, 2,349 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,000-square-foot lot. $649,000
855 Main St. #19 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $635,000
84-R Salem St. One-family conventional, built in 1830, 1,851 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,829-square-foot lot. $599,500
12 Cleveland Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,729 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,150-square-foot lot. $510,000
