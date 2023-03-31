Real Estate

For $2.69m, one of the few remaining wooden-framed structures on Beacon Hill

This home offers three bedrooms, two baths, and a formal dining room.

A wood-clad, pink multi-story home with a black door and no shutters.
The home at 5 Smith Court on Beacon Hill offers three bedrooms, two full baths, and an asking price of $2,690,000. ALouisJeanMedia

By Megan Johnson -- Globe correspondent

Smith Court in Beacon Hill played an essential role in the development of Boston’s African-American community during the 19th century. Now one of its few remaining single-family homes is on the market for $2,690,000.

5 Smith Court is a three-bed, two-bath home built in the early 19th century. Measuring 1,750 square feet, including the finished portions of the basement, the meticulously maintained and restored property played an important part in the formation of Beacon Hill’s North Slope, once a hub for the African-American community. In historical documents, the neighborhood is described as becoming “a magnet for the first generation of ex-slaves who headed north in search of jobs and education after the Civil War.” The most famous of those properties, the African Meeting House at 8 Smith Court, is the oldest standing black church in the United States, and its basement served as a school for black children banned from attending public schools. 

A view of historic homes along a cobblestone street with gas lamps. A big tree starting to turn color for fall stands on the sidewalk in front of a yellow Colonial with black shutters. A pink multi-story house stands next to that.
These days, 5 Smith Court is one of the handful of remaining wooden-framed structures on Beacon Hill. The front door leads into the formal dining room, where a working fireplace holds court. Continue into the chef’s kitchen, where you’ll find limestone countertops, a built-in Liebherr refrigerator, and an imported Dutch tile backsplash. A cozy sitting area provides a space for hanging out, while a side door leads to the gated side patio off the kitchen. 

A kitchen with white cabinets, a farmhouse sink, and a peninsula. The kitchen overlooks a living room area with tan wallpaper with a floral pattern.
A room with built-in bookshelves, wood flooring, a long wood table, and tan walls. The window has a dark rose roll shade.
A green living room with a white fireplace, recessed lighting, hardwood flooring,a green floral rug, a window, a narrow desk before the window with a blue chair, and a blue arm chair.
On the second floor, you’ll find two bedrooms, a hallway with a full bath, and a triple-door custom closet with full-length mirrors.

A gray bedroom with a white spindle bed. The bed is clad in white bedding and pink pillows. The room has two windows with wood roll shades. A tripod lamp sits in the corner. The room has exposed white beams.
An aqua-colored wallpaper with white dandelion heads covers the walls of this bathroom, which has a white tub/shower combo with a white curtain that has a green chain outline. The toilet and console sink are white.
Up another flight of stairs, there is the primary bedroom, dressing area, and a study which could function as an office or walk-in closet. It has the home’s second fireplace. The third-level bathroom is accessible from both the study and common hallway.

A view of two stairways with black banisters, white balusters, and walls clad in brown grass-cloth wallpaper.
A room with wood flooring, green buffalo-check drapes, and a floral bedspread. The walls are gray.
Climb another stairway and you’ll reach the beautiful 300-square-foot rooftop deck, equipped with running water and electrical outlets.

A roof deck overlooking brick buildings. The sky is blue and fairly cloudless. A basket of purple petunias cascades in the foreground. The deck has wicker furniture with light green cushions.
“It’s designed for entertaining,” said Marc Marsan of Red Brick Real Estate, who has the listing

On the home’s lower level, you’ll find the laundry area, an exercise room, and a comfortable family room with a built-in bar featuring a wine refrigerator and a regular refrigerator. There’s extensive storage, with four French doors leading to deep shelving and cabinets.

The home comes with one private parking space. Because Smith Court is a private street, the owners are responsible for street maintenance. 