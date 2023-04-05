Real Estate

12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (April 8-9)

Including four properties for under $500,000.

An open house is being held at a home with a short front porch with white columns and trim, a wood floor. Two white chairs are set before black French doors. The front door is robin's egg blue with four glass panes. Immature bushes are lined up in front of the porch.
The Queen Anne Victorian at 847 E. Fifth St. in South Boston has five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a great front porch, and a price tag of $3,700,000. Via MLS

By Abigail DesVergnes

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom condo with an open floor plan in Weymouth for $280,000 to a five-bedroom luxury home with water views in South Boston for $3,700,000.

Under $500,000

6 Tara Drive, Unit 9, Weymouth

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$280,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

947 square feet

Open house Saturday, April 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

147-151 Centre St., Unit 151A, Roxbury

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$429,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

828 square feet

Open houses Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

***

3171 Washington St., Unit 303, Jamaica Plain

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$439,000

Studio, 1 bath

500 square feet

Open house Saturday, April 8, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

***

200 Northampton St., Unit 5, South End

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$449,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

445 square feet

Open house Saturday, April 8, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

***

$500,000 to $1 million

164 Rhode Island Road, Lakeville

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$539,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full bath

1,982 square feet

1.61-acre lot

Open house Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

8 Whiting Lane, Hingham

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$729,900

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,340 square feet

Open houses Thursday, April 6, from 4 to 6 p.m.; Friday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

123 Forest Hill Ave., Lynnfield

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$849,999

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,947 square feet

0.80-acre lot

Open houses Thursday, April 6, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

***

3171 Washington St., Unit 304, Jamaica Plain

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$979,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,288 square feet

Open house Saturday, April 8, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

$1 million-plus

93 Wolcott Road, Brookline

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
$1,495,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

2,354 square feet

0.22-acre lot

Open house Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

8 Bunny Circle, Newton

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$2,295,000

4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

3,099 square feet

0.21-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

7 Parker Terrace, Newton

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$2,485,000

6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

4,506 square feet

0.26-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, April 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, April 9, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

***

847 E. Fifth St., South Boston

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$3,700,000

5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

2,677 square feet

0.14-acre lot

Open house Saturday, April 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take the video tour.