Real Estate 12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (April 8-9) Including four properties for under $500,000. The Queen Anne Victorian at 847 E. Fifth St. in South Boston has five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a great front porch, and a price tag of $3,700,000. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom condo with an open floor plan in Weymouth for $280,000 to a five-bedroom luxury home with water views in South Boston for $3,700,000.

Under $500,000

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$280,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

947 square feet

Open house Saturday, April 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$429,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

828 square feet

Open houses Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$439,000

Studio, 1 bath

500 square feet

Open house Saturday, April 8, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$449,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

445 square feet

Open house Saturday, April 8, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

***

$500,000 to $1 million

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$539,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full bath

1,982 square feet

1.61-acre lot

Advertisement:

Open house Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$729,900

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,340 square feet

Open houses Thursday, April 6, from 4 to 6 p.m.; Friday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$849,999

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,947 square feet

0.80-acre lot

Open houses Thursday, April 6, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$979,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,288 square feet

Open house Saturday, April 8, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

$1 million-plus

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$1,495,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

2,354 square feet

0.22-acre lot

Open house Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$2,295,000

4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

3,099 square feet

0.21-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$2,485,000

6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

4,506 square feet

0.26-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, April 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, April 9, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$3,700,000

5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

2,677 square feet

0.14-acre lot

Open house Saturday, April 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take the video tour.