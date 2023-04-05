12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (April 8-9)

Address newsletter
Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom condo with an open floor plan in Weymouth for $280,000 to a five-bedroom luxury home with water views in South Boston for $3,700,000.
$280,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
947 square feet
Open house Saturday, April 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$429,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
828 square feet
Open houses Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
$439,000
Studio, 1 bath
500 square feet
Open house Saturday, April 8, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
***
$449,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
445 square feet
Open house Saturday, April 8, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
$539,900
3 bedrooms, 2 full bath
1,982 square feet
1.61-acre lot
Open house Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$729,900
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,340 square feet
Open houses Thursday, April 6, from 4 to 6 p.m.; Friday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$849,999
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,947 square feet
0.80-acre lot
Open houses Thursday, April 6, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
***
$979,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,288 square feet
Open house Saturday, April 8, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
$1,495,000
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
2,354 square feet
0.22-acre lot
Open house Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
***
$2,295,000
4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath
3,099 square feet
0.21-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
***
$2,485,000
6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath
4,506 square feet
0.26-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, April 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, April 9, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
***
$3,700,000
5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath
2,677 square feet
0.14-acre lot
Open house Saturday, April 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
