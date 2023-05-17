Real Estate Home of the Week: Beacon Hill condo is historic on the outside, modern on the inside This two-bedroom, two-bath fourth-floor unit is bright and airy. In the living/dining area, the upper half of the shared interior wall is exposed brick.





Our Home of the Week pick: 9 Hancock St., Apt. 5, Boston

$849,000

Style Condo

Year built 1880

Square feet 705

Bedrooms 2

Baths 2 full

Fee $359 a month

Pets Allowed with restrictions

Taxes $6,993 (2023, without residential exemption)

Boston was in the midst of massive growth when this six-story building rose in 1880, the same year the census showed the city had added 112,313 residents in 10 years. And it’s pretty certain anyone who walked Hancock Street back then would recognize this building today — from the outside.

But as far as Apartment 5 is concerned, recognition just isn’t in the cards, especially given the extensive updating the current owners have done to the Beacon Hill unit. The entrance is located in the center of the unit, and stepping inside lands you into a combined living/dining area and kitchen.

The 134-square foot living/dining area has a pair of visual attractions: The upper half of the shared interior wall is exposed brick, and the room itself flows toward a large square window without muntins that provides a major source of natural light.

The 63-square-foot kitchen, fully updated, has an L-shaped workspace. The white wood cabinets have underlighting, the counters are white quartz, and the backsplash is white subway tile. There is an electric stove, and the appliances have stainless steel accents. A peninsula with seating for two forms a separation from the living/dining area.

Just across from the kitchen is a door opening to a 30-square-foot private balcony that provides seating for two and a railing just right for installing a planter. One can see the neighboring rooftops over to Cambridge Street from here.

The two bedrooms are at opposite ends of the unit. On the left side of the condo, a full-showered bath is 46 square feet and has a marble countertop on a white vanity. The flooring is porcelain tile. The shower surround and scalloped flooring are tile.

The secondary bedroom is at the end of the hallway and fills this side of the unit. It’s 115 square feet and has three windows. There is recessed lighting and hardwood flooring. The closet, behind a sliding door, holds a washer/dryer. The building also has a laundry area in the basement.

The primary suite is reached by walking the entire length of the unit in the other direction. The bedroom is 242 square feet and has a set of three large windows. The walk-in closet is 27 square feet behind sliding doors.

The adjoining bath features a single vanity with a modern white porcelain sink. The shower is behind a clear glass door and includes rain shower and handheld heads. The flooring is marble, and the backsplash is subway tile.

The monthly fee covers the water, sewer, and master insurance.

The six-unit building is professionally managed. Currently, there is a special assessment pending for restoration of the building’s exterior. The current owners will pay off the remaining assessment at closing, according to the listing agent, Joseph DeAngelo of Coldwell Banker Realty in Boston.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to [email protected]. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes unless they are new-builds and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.