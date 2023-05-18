Real Estate Listed: A 3-bedroom Worcester Cape near Indian Lake for $395k The home comes with a grass front yard, a fenced-in backyard, and a one-car garage. The Worcester home sits across the street from Indian Lake on a 0.11-acre lot. UnityMike Photography

The Cape Cod at 53 Huntington Road in Worcester may be the perfect home for anyone looking to enjoy Indian Lake this summer.

The three-bedroom, 1.5-bath house, which was built in 1938, is listed for $395,000.

Located on a quiet neighborhood street, the 0.11-acre property features a flat, grassy front yard and a fenced-in backyard.

Measuring 1,263 square feet, the home welcomes guests into a comfortable living room in which a brick fireplace holds court and a picture window floods the space with natural light.

Continue through an arched entrance into a kitchen with dark raised-panel wood cabinetry, a window over the sink facing the backyard, and black and stainless steel appliances. The adjoining dining room comes with two windows.

A half bathroom with a small, white vanity completes this floor.

Head upstairs to the second floor, where you’ll find all three bedrooms and a full bathroom with a white pedestal sink and a tub/shower combination.

The home’s outdoor space is one of its most attractive features. The flat, grassy backyard has a roomy deck, perfect for enjoying the natural beauty of the setting, which is surrounded by mature trees. From the garden, residents can enjoy distant views of Indian Lake.

Derrick Asante of Century 21 Xsell Realty, who has the listing, cited the proximity to the lake as one of the home’s biggest draws. “Definitely the location right next to Indian Lake,” Asante said. “Also the easy access to the highway, supermarkets, and lots and lots of amenities.”

The basement is unfinished and has a sump pump.

The home comes with forced-hot water baseboard heat and an attached one-car garage.