Real Estate Home of the Week: Property is on the Cape, but the tile is Italian Single-family home comes with three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and an open layout that puts a priority on the view. The living area boasts a view of the water through windows and sliders. (JFW Photography)





Our Home of the Week pick: 46 Captain Young’s Way, Brewster

$2,200,000

Style Single-family

Year built 1986

Square feet 2,329

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full, 1 half

Sewer/water Private/public

Taxes $9,989 (2023)

Things are a bit upside down in this home that overlooks Freemans Pond, tidal salt marshes, and Cape Cod Bay. And since it’s located in Brewster, a Cape town known as much for its ponds and lakes as it for saltwater beaches, the arrangement makes sense.

The main entry to the home is on the first floor in the middle of the back of the house. And it’s on this level where the private space of this 2,239-square-foot home resides, not the kitchen and living and dining rooms.

Advertisement:

The home sits on a 1.12-acre lot a half mile from Paine’s Creek Beach. – JFW Photography

From the entrance, a nearly 15-foot-wide foyer merges with a hall, extending the sightline from back to front. The flooring here is oak.

Immediately to the right is a full bath that features shiplap walls with brushed-aluminum edging, flooring of Italian porcelain with radiant heat, and a shower/tub combination. The shower surround is also Italian porcelain tile.

This first-floor bath features shiplap walls with a brushed-aluminum edging. – JFW Photography

The home’s pair of secondary bedrooms, which range from 178 to 191 square feet, share this bath. They have oak flooring and single-door closets. The larger of the two comes with four double-hung windows and a water view, while the smaller has three.

This room, the largest of the secondary bedrooms, has four windows and a view of the water. – JFW Photography

This bedroom features a fun pink soffit and three windows. – JFW Photography

The primary suite is in the right-hand corner of the house. Now occupied by a king-size bed, the bedroom is 231 square feet and has three windows, a 34-square-foot walk-in closet, and a bath that offers Italian porcelain flooring with radiant heat, a single vanity with a granite counter, a bidet, and a shower with glass walls and Italian porcelain tile on the floor and walls. A marble mosaic bisects the tile vertically.

The primary suite is located in the back of the home, providing a view of the water. – JFW Photography

The primary suite bath has a Italian porcelain tile floor with radiant heat. – JFW Photography

A stairwell in the center of the foyer leads to the second level, where the high-traffic spaces are. The kitchen and living area are part of an open layout under a cathedral ceiling with skylights.

Advertisement:

The 122-square-foot kitchen is, like the rest of the house, updated but strongly suggests the letter C with its shape. An opening between the peninsula on the right and more counter space on the left — both topped with granite — leads to the work area. The flooring and subway tile backsplash are Italian porcelain. The cabinets are white, and some have glass doors. The appliances, including the gas stove and exhaust hood, are stainless steel. Nearby is a half bath with a single vanity topped with marble.

The counters in the kitchen are topped with granite, but the floor and the backsplash are Italian porcelain. – JFW Photography

The living room’s rear wall justifies the home’s unique design. It’s occupied by two sliders, a total of six panes of plate glass that nearly travel from floor to ceiling. And from anywhere in the 640-square-foot room, there are views of the pond as it stretches toward the bay. The sliders lead to a 398-square-foot deck that runs the width of the house, doubling the viewing opportunity.

But if the weather warrants staying indoors, there is this: This level has a wood-burning fireplace. Custom built, it features a wooden mantel and a marble surround and hearth.

Across the way, next to the kitchen, a five-light fixture designates the dining room, which presents the tough decision of which diner won’t take in the view.

Advertisement:

The dining area offers a great way to enjoy the view with your morning coffee. – JFW Photography

The house sits on a 1.12-acre lot and is less than a half mile from Paine’s Creek Beach, one of 11 town-owned ones on Cape Cod Bay.

The deck spans the width of the house. – JFW Photography

The house includes a new natural gas-hot water heating system, a whole-house generator, a central-vacuum setup, and irrigation for the lawn. It’s on the Cape, so, yes, there is an outdoor shower.

Deb Preston-Burger of Kinlin Grover Compass in Orleans has the listing.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to [email protected]. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes unless they are new-builds and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.