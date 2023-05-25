Real Estate Bedford home gives off an Earth-honoring Vermont vibe The mansion also offers two studios and a secret room. Can you find the hidden swing? The home has a two-car garage and sits on about an acre. Nashua Video Tours

No lawn? No problem. This single-family home at 10 Irene Road in Bedford means you won’t be pushing a mower this summer.

The five-bedroom, 4.5-bath home for sale, which is listed at $2,750,000, combines the comforts of a friendly neighborhood with the privacy of a secluded estate. A long driveway moves up through the property, leading to the home, which sits on about an acre.

“It feels like you’re on a hillside in Vermont, but you can walk to Whole Foods,” said Suzanne Koller of Compass, who has the listing.

Built to be environmentally friendly, the home features energy-efficient windows, solar panels, and siding constructed of 70%-recycled materials. But one of its most eco-minded aspects is the absence of a lawn.

“There’s no upkeep outside. You’re not watering or fertilizing a lawn, and there are all these beautiful trees,” Koller said. “They’re trying to not have a huge impact on the Earth.”

A screen porch off the great room embraces the natural beauty of the outdoors, as does the spacious back patio, which was built for entertaining. It’s easily reachable through a wall of sliding glass doors.

Inside the 5,096-square-foot home, natural light streams in. The great room features roughly 12-foot ceilings and expansive windows that flank the stunning stone fireplace. The hardwood flooring here continues into the dining area.

The kitchen is one of the most desirable aspects of the home, with a big cherry island, white cabinetry, stainless steel Thermador, and windows that feel almost like a backsplash. The countertops are honed-leather granite, meant to resemble soapstone without the extensive upkeep. There’s also a walk-in pantry, as well as a short set of stairs down to a mudroom with a sink, coat hooks, benches, and shelving.

The first floor also features a half bath, as well as a bedroom suite with two walk-in closets and a bathroom with a trough sink, a pocket door, and a tub/shower combination. It connects to a studio or office space, which could also function as an additional bedroom.

There, you’ll find a secret room (oops) accessed by pushing on one of the bookcases. To find the remaining bedrooms and bathrooms, head up the cable-railing staircase to the second floor. There’s a second studio on the opposite end of the house, providing the perfect work-from-home setup for two.

The lower level is a delightful bonus. Here, there’s a media/workout room, as well as a Murphy bed, bathroom, rows of built-in bookcases, and unfinished space.

The three-car tandem, heated garage offers a dog-washing station, which also works for bikes. There’s a playroom above it.

The home, which was built in 2019, provides access to Bedford’s extensive trail system, including the Narrow Gauge Trail, which connects to downtown.



