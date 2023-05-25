Real Estate

Bedford home gives off an Earth-honoring Vermont vibe

The mansion also offers two studios and a secret room. Can you find the hidden swing?

A green-sided home with horizontal and vertical windows and a garage with brown doors that have four vertical windows.
By Megan Johnson -- Globe correspondent

No lawn? No problem. This single-family home at 10 Irene Road in Bedford means you won’t be pushing a mower this summer. 

The five-bedroom, 4.5-bath home for sale, which is listed at $2,750,000, combines the comforts of a friendly neighborhood with the privacy of a secluded estate. A long driveway moves up through the property, leading to the home, which sits on about an acre. 

“It feels like you’re on a hillside in Vermont, but you can walk to Whole Foods,” said Suzanne Koller of Compass, who has the listing.

A backyard of a Bedford home with a stone patio, stone walls, and mature trees. There is a red table umbrella in the background.
Built to be environmentally friendly, the home features energy-efficient windows, solar panels, and siding constructed of 70%-recycled materials. But one of its most eco-minded aspects is the absence of a lawn. 

“There’s no upkeep outside. You’re not watering or fertilizing a lawn, and there are all these beautiful trees,” Koller said. “They’re trying to not have a huge impact on the Earth.”

A screen porch off the great room embraces the natural beauty of the outdoors, as does the spacious back patio, which was built for entertaining. It’s easily reachable through a wall of sliding glass doors.

A screen porch comprised of tall windows with a clerestory window set at the top.
Inside the 5,096-square-foot home, natural light streams in. The great room features roughly 12-foot ceilings and expansive windows that flank the stunning stone fireplace. The hardwood flooring here continues into the dining area.

A six-panel wooden door with a sidelight in a foryer with a tile floor and a modern chandelier that looks like a starburst.
An open layout in which the dining area is set upon an area rug. A grand piano follows. In the background is a living room with a stone fireplace.
a room with tall windows that extend to the ceiling, hardwood flooring, blue couches with no arms but big pillows, a stone fireplace, a gray armchair with an ottoman, and a rounded, three-tier coffee table.
The kitchen is one of the most desirable aspects of the home, with a big cherry island, white cabinetry, stainless steel Thermador, and windows that feel almost like a backsplash. The countertops are honed-leather granite, meant to resemble soapstone without the extensive upkeep. There’s also a walk-in pantry, as well as a short set of stairs down to a mudroom with a sink, coat hooks, benches, and shelving. 

A kitchen island with a dark top and seating for four. The appliances are stainless steel. There are three pendant lights and recessed lighting. Three tall windows sit over the sink in the background. The flooring is wood.
A mudroom with a tile floor, recessed lighting, and white bead-board cubbies with benches and shelving.
The first floor also features a half bath, as well as a bedroom suite with two walk-in closets and a bathroom with a trough sink, a pocket door, and a tub/shower combination. It connects to a studio or office space, which could also function as an additional bedroom.

A bathroom with a Sputnik chandelier and two stone sinks set at different heights from one another
A bedroom with a bank of windows that forms a Tetris-like shape. The walls are a celery green. There is a king-sized bed.
A bathroom with a trough sink, two faucets, and a pocket door that opens to reveal a tub/shower combination with a shower curtain and tile backsplash.
A room with a vaulted ceiling, light-blue walls, recessed lighting, a ceiling fan, a sectional without arms, and a desk. The windows are horizontal.
There, you’ll find a secret room (oops) accessed by pushing on one of the bookcases. To find the remaining bedrooms and bathrooms, head up the cable-railing staircase to the second floor. There’s a second studio on the opposite end of the house, providing the perfect work-from-home setup for two.

A bedroom with two double-hung windows, gray walls, wood flooring, and a big picture window. A desk is set before the window.
A bathroom with a floating double vanity that is long. The flooring is tile, as are the walls.
A bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower and a wall-mounted stone sink.
The lower level is a delightful bonus. Here, there’s a media/workout room, as well as a Murphy bed, bathroom, rows of built-in bookcases, and unfinished space. 

A room with a projector, leather couches and chairs, a big screen, recessed lighting, and white walls lined with bookshelves in a Bedford home.
The three-car tandem, heated garage offers a dog-washing station, which also works for bikes. There’s a playroom above it.

The home, which was built in 2019, provides access to Bedford’s extensive trail system, including the Narrow Gauge Trail, which connects to downtown.

A dog-washing station with racks for leashes in a Bedford home.
A hidden bench swing with a back on each end in a Bedford home.
