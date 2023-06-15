Real Estate On Beacon Hill, a studio in a former stable for $415k The unit comes with multiple closets and two shared decks. This rowhouse-style condo was once a livery stable and a theater. Lightshed Photography Studio

36C Joy St. may not be heavy on square footage, but it’s full of Boston history.

A rare example of a surviving 1840s Greek Revival livery stable, the oversized front door serves as a fun reminder of its past. Following its tenure as a stable, the building became a series of theaters, including a playhouse belonging to the Boston Stage Society, which some experts have claimed served as the venue for Boston’s first production of Chekhov’s “The Seagull.” As the years went on, it continued to change hands while serving an important role for those in the theater world, particularly for the Bohemian arts community of Beacon Hill’s North Slope.

“The facade tells a story right away,” said Ali Joyce of William Raveis, who has the listing. “You can tell there have been multiple uses for this. It’s just a really cool example of how we as humans continue to evolve and make use of our living space. This has been able to withstand the test of time.”

Converted into condos in 1981, the building is divided into 13 units. The entrance to the unit is reached behind the Joy Court gates via a cobblestone path, which is surrounded by a stunning courtyard with climbing ivy.

“I think it’s so charming to walk down that alleyway and see the beautiful ivy on either side,” Joyce said. “It just feels very quintessential Beacon Hill.”

The second-floor unit, which is listed at $415,000, features hardwood floors throughout its 294 square feet, which have been maximized to make the most of the space. Just inside the entrance, for example, a working white brick fireplace on the right is flanked by closets. There’s room for a couch facing the fireplace and a TV over the mantel.

The small-but-attractive kitchen features a black-and-white tile backsplash and provides space for seating. On the left side, two historic windows bring in natural light, and a small nook offers space to work from home.

To the right of the kitchen is the bathroom, which has a shower, black tile flooring, and a single vanity topped with a dark counter with a beveled edge.

There are two shared deck spaces to which the owner has access. One is on the second floor, which is adjacent to the unit, and the other is on the third, boasting beautiful views of the beloved neighborhood.

