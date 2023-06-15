Real Estate For $2.25m, a condo inside The Whitehall at Waterworks Chestnut Hill The unit comes with two bedrooms suites, a stunning office nook, and gorgeous windows. Formerly a pump station for the Chestnut Hill Reservoir, the 1890s Beaux-Arts landmark was transformed for residential living by famed architect Graham Gund, who studied under Walter Gropius. Jack Vatcher Photography

If you’re looking for peace and serenity, try watching the sunset from your condo overlooking Chestnut Hill Reservoir.

Listed at $2,250,000, Unit 401 at 2420 Beacon St. offers two bedrooms, three baths (2 full, 1 half), and 1,895 square feet of living space. The penthouse unit inside The Whitehall at Waterworks Chestnut Hill seamlessly fuses elegant contemporary living with the property’s rich history.

Formerly a pump station for the reservoir, the 1890s Beaux-Arts landmark was transformed for residential living by famed architect Graham Gund, who studied under Walter Gropius and whose firm designed other area landmarks, including 75 State Street and what’s now known as Boston Architectural College.

“It’s definitely one of the most unique, elegant buildings that I’ve ever seen,” said William Montero of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, who has the Boston listing.

The one-level unit, which is on the fourth floor of an elevator building, has been freshly painted and renovated with wide-plank hardwood floors and LED ceiling lights. Natural light streams in from a skylight and a massive arched window in the living room that looks out to the waterfront.

A dining area that’s part of an open layout sits next to a fireplace. Through an arched walkway, you’ll find a comfortable nook, boasting enough privacy for working from home or as an art studio. There are high-end appliances in the new kitchen, as well as bar seating and pretty green subway tile.

The unit features two suites that boast private balconies. The primary suite, which has two closets, offers the largest, reached by stepping out of the building’s signature arched windows.

The unit also comes with two garage parking spaces, gym access, storage, onsite management, and security. The monthly fee is $1,744, according to the Multiple Listing Service. The building has 112 units, per the listing.

If you’re looking to get out of your luxury digs in the sky, the building’s prime Chestnut Hill location is less than a half mile from the Cleveland Circle stop on the Green Line.

“People tend to love that location because you’re right in an area where Brookline, Newton, Chestnut Hill, and Brighton all merge,” Montero said.

He also noticed the financial benefits of being outside downtown Boston.

“The price per foot is very reasonable compared to the city. If [the listing were] in Back Bay, it would be double or triple the amount,” Montero said. “It’s crazy how, not a few miles down the street, how much more you can get for your money.”