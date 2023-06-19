Real Estate For $449,900, a restored Cape in Rhode Island that dates to 1750 Renovations retained the property's historic charm, including this surprise find on the stairs. The antique Cape at 9 Rams Tail Road in Foster, R.I., has three bedrooms. Drone Home Media

An impeccably restored piece of Rhode Island history is on the market for $449,900.

The three-bed, two-bath Cape at 9 Rams Tail Road in Foster was built in 1750 and is known as the “Robert Davis House.”

“Not much is known about Davis, other than that he was born in 1723, married, and had nine children,” George Hannouch of Coldwell Banker, who has the listing, told Boston.com via e-mail.

. – Drone Home Media

The 1,540-square-foot home boasts numerous historic features that have been carefully retained. According to neighbors, the house fell into disrepair in the mid-20th century. In the 1980s, local archivists purchased and restored it “with meticulous attention to historical detail,” Hannouch said. “All owners since then have considered themselves caretakers of the house and have paid attention to historical accuracy when making any updates.”

Step inside the elegant living room, where you’ll find wide-plank wood floors and a brick fireplace. The kitchen features wood cabinetry, hand-hewn wood beams, and bar seating. Continue into the dining area, where two large windows stream in natural light in front of a fireplace.

. – Drone Home Media

. – Drone Home Media

The family room is the ultimate gathering space, centered on a fireplace that once served as the primary hearth.

“Perhaps the most special feature of the house is the original center chimney that serves four stone fireplaces,” Hannouch said. “The primary hearth — which would originally have been the kitchen — has a built-in bread oven and a stone cubby for firewood.”

A curved staircase heads to the second floor, but also contains a historic surprise.

“Off the stairway to the second floor, there is a small door that opens into a compartment inside the chimney that would have been used to smoke meat,” Hannouch said.

. – Drone Home Media

On the second floor, the primary bedroom’s stunning wood floors and beamed ceilings contrast with the bright, white walls. There is also the second full bathroom and an additional bedroom upstairs.

Set on a 1-acre lot, the property features a flat, grassy yard surrounded by mature trees. There’s a slate patio area that is ideal for summer barbecues or enjoying the natural landscape. The property also comes with two sheds and a chicken coop.

“The house’s tranquil setting is also remarkable,” Hannouch said. “The property sits on a quiet country road that’s home to only four other houses. The vast majority of the land in the area is owned by the Providence Water Supply as a buffer for its reservoirs.”

. – Drone Home Media

The home has a prime location just a few minutes from Rams Tail Trail, which leads to ruins that some say are haunted, Hannouch noted.

There is a full basement, and the heating, plumbing, electrical, and septic systems have all been updated. Three of the fireplaces are functional.