Real Estate Home of the Week: Energy savings and a top-floor perch in Newton Condo comes with three bedrooms, two full baths, two balconies, and garage parking. The kitchen features sleek-front cabinets and a peninsula with a waterfall edge.





Home of the Week pick: 68 Los Angeles St., Penthouse 6, Newton

$1,348,000

Style Condo

Year built 2021

Square feet 1,320

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full

Fee $577 a month

Pets Allowed, with restrictions

Taxes $9,803 (2023)

As a homeowner in a classic leafy suburb like Newton, you need a panoply of power tools to enjoy summer — lawn mower and edge trimmer among them — each loud enough to irritate your late-sleeping neighbor. But living in Penthouse 6 requires only ice cubes and an insulated mug.

The unit’s balcony awaits. Landscaping chores do not.

The building has 20 units, 19 of which are owner-occupied, according to the Multiple Listing Service. — Drone Home Media

Penthouse 6 is on the third floor of a 20-unit building called The Gateway in the city’s Nonantum neighborhood. The elevator reveals a carpeted hallway with unit doors as bright as the lobby décor. The door to this condo opens into the 205-square-foot kitchen. Grab your drink; the balcony lies straight ahead.

The kitchen forms a C via white, modern Metropolitan cabinets with black pulls. The quartz stone countertops and backsplash have a marble-like appearance. A peninsula with seating for four holds the microwave, boasts an elegant waterfall edge, and serves as the break between the kitchen and the living area. All of the appliances, including the electric stove, are high-end and stainless steel. A box-like light fixture is suspended over the space.

The living room, which measures 229 square feet, gets a lot of natural light from the slider to the balcony. For chilly nights when the balcony does not beckon, the electric fireplace and recessed lighting stand ready.

A living area has a slider to a balcony and a horizontal electric fireplace. — Drone Home Media

The flooring that is everywhere in this penthouse but the bathrooms is an engineered hardwood, and the windows are outfitted with remote-controlled blinds.

There are three doors in the living area of this condo. Two of them hide closets; the third opens to the primary suite. The 311-square-foot bedroom comes with a pair of double-door closets, four windows, a slider to a Juliet balcony, and space for a compact desk. Its en-suite bath offers porcelain tile flooring and a double vanity topped with quartz that matches the slabs used in the kitchen. The shower sits behind a clear glass door. The surround is a white Daltile porcelain tile.

The primary suite bath features a floating double vanity with a quartz counter. — Drone Home Media

The shower surround is a white Daltile porcelain tile. — Drone Home Media

The home’s secondary bedrooms, the laundry room (there’s space for a stacked washer and dryer), storage space, and the second full bath are down a hallway off the kitchen. The materials in the shower-only bath are the same used in the primary suite one, but this space offers a single vanity.

The guest bath offers a single vanity. — Drone Home Media

The home comes with a laundry closet. — Drone Home Media

The smaller of the two other bedrooms (154 square feet) has a slider to a Juliet balcony and a single-door closet. The larger (165 square feet) features a trio of double-hung windows.

The unit comes with one garage parking spot, but storage space can be used to park two vehicles in tandem. The garage also offers bike racks and electric vehicle charging stations.

The building has solar power and heat pumps. The monthly fee covers the master insurance, elevator and exterior maintenance, refuse removal, and the management fee.

Arman Mavai of Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty in Brookline is the listing agent.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to [email protected]. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes unless they are new-builds and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.