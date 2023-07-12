Real Estate Home of the Week: For $679k, an East Boston condo with a big deck The unit is under construction and will come with two bedrooms, two full baths, and a modern European vibe. The kitchen of this East Boston condo will come with an island that has seating for two. Rendering by US PR Studio of Graphic Design





$679,000

Style Condo

Year built 2023

Square feet 927

Bedrooms 2

Baths 2 full

Fee $217 a month

Pets Allowed (up to two per unit)

Taxes To be determined

Like other city neighborhoods, East Boston has been changing in distinctive ways. The neighborhood’s population grew 33.8 percent from 1980 to 2020 alone, according to the Boston Planning & Development Agency, and developers are trying to meet the demand.

“Today, it’s home to a mix of people of Italian and Irish descent and newly arrived Central and South American and Southeast Asian immigrants,” BU Today reported in April.

The neighborhood’s transition continues with 323 Maverick St., where three condos are moving steadily from speculative existence as architectural drawings to actual units.

Unit 1 will occupy the first floor. Access will be via a shared foyer with hexagonal Spanish porcelain tile flooring the shade of mica. The entrance to Unit 1 will open into a hallway with two closets on the right, the door to the primary suite on the left, and access to the guest bedroom and bath down the hall.

The flooring throughout much of the home will be a soft-brushed European engineered oak with a matte finish. The ceilings will be just over 8 feet high, creating the right setting for the unit’s distinctive windows: 7-foot-high REHAU tilt-turn casement windows with anthracite-gray frames.

The design inspiration will be European throughout the home, featuring a paint palette that is white and shades of gray that are visually counterpointed with wood accents and matte black pulls, door handles, and shower and bath fixtures.

At the hallway’s terminus, one will find an open living space encompassing the kitchen and living area and a slider to a private deck that will be 19 feet wide by 8 feet deep and made of a composite material for easy maintenance.

The kitchen will be 127 square feet and feature an island with a Calacatta quartz top, seating for up to three people, a sink, and waterfall edges for a very modern look and easy cleanup. Two glass-globe pendant lights will hang overhead, ready to make up for the natural light lost from the slider when the sun sets. The appliances, including the gas stove and 33-bottle wine chiller, will be stainless steel, and the backsplash will be a porcelain gray tile. The kitchen will offer an eye-catching mix of cabinet styles: white Shaker-style ones without pulls on top and smooth-front natural wood at the bottom.

The kitchen will share the slider with the 140-square-foot living area, which will have recessed lighting and a trio of 7-foot-high windows.

The primary suite (120 square feet) also will have three windows, but they will be lined up like dutiful soldiers. The owner will pass through the closet to reach the en-suite bath, which will boast a Calacatta-topped floating vanity, gray porcelain tile flooring, and a shower/tub combination with a white porcelain surround.

The guest bedroom will check in at 110 square feet and have a pair of windows. The shower-only guest bath will offer Calacatta quartz for the flooring and the shower surround.

The unit will have central air and gas forced-air heat. The monthly fee will cover master insurance, water and sewer, common area maintenance, landscaping, snow removal, common electric, and the fire alarm system.

Occupancy is set for September.

Jamie Cholette of Boston Harbor Real Estate in East Boston has the listing.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to [email protected]. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes unless they are new-builds and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.