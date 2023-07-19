Real Estate

Home of the Week: A shot at birdie in Portland, Maine

New penthouse in downtown development comes with two bedrooms, two baths, parking, a pet-washing station -- and access to a golf simulator.

Alt-text: This kitchen has an island with seating for four. The stools are a wavy and a weathered gray. The counters are gray. The lower cabinets have smooth fronts and notches instead of pulls. The uppers are wood without knobs. The counter is set with big glass canisters. There is a round, wood-framed clock on the wall. The sink, found in the island, has a black faucet.
The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and a large-format subway tile backsplash. (Wave5 Productions) Wave5 Productions

By John R. Ellement


Unit 707 Daymark, 75 Chestnut St., Portland

$965,000

Style High-rise condo

Year built 2022

Square feet 1,133

Bedrooms 2

Baths 2 full

Fee $402 a month

Pets Allowed with breed restrictions, board approvals

Taxes $1,774 (2023) estimate

One doesn’t need a 207 area code to know that Portland, Maine, is a nice place to live and that the city’s reputation was burnished during the COVID diaspora. Joining the West Bayside neighborhood in downtown Portland is Daymark, a development that includes our Home of the Week: Unit 707. The development has 54 residential condos and one commercial unit, which will be a Pilates studio.

Alt-text: A mid-rise building with five masses in a mix of textures and colors: gray corrugated vertical siding, gray cement-like siding, wood accents, and orange siding.
The building has 54 residential units and one commercial one. – Structure Media

The Home of the Week is a penthouse condo with two bedrooms and two baths. On the left as one enters is a hallway closet. Next to it is the double-door closet for the in-unit laundry setup, consisting of a compact washer and a vent-less heat pump dryer. The next stop is an open space encompassing the kitchen and the dining and living areas.

Advertisement:

Alt-text: a Closet with a white, stacked, front-load washer and dryer. The closet has a black handle.
The condos come with stacked washers and dryers. – Wave5 Productions

Alt-text: A view from the living area into the dining area and kitchen. A black-framed glass door leads to the balcony. A portion of the off-white couch is visible in the left corner. A white oval coffee table sits on a gray-and-white-patterned rug. Two wicker-backed chairs with white cushions and black-and-white-striped throw pillows sit across from it on that rug. A bar cart with gold framing sits under a black-and-white picture of leaves.
The unit has an open layout. – Wave5 Productions

The kitchen emerges on the right with an island that has a sink and seating for four. The appliances are stainless steel, the stovetop is electric, the counters are quartz, and the backsplash is a white subway tile. Neutral earth tones are on display here — a far cry from the monochromatic designs seen in developments of late: The upper cabinets are a natural wood color, while the lowers are white with black pulls.

Directly ahead is the dining area, which is set with a table for four before a square, black-framed window that looks out to the private balcony. The model furniture is not included in the sales price, but it is available to be sold with any unit in the building.

The 248-square-foot living room offers a pair of windows, as well as a slider to the 72-square-foot balcony.

Alt-text: A living room with light-colored walls, a black-framed casement window with a view of the city in the background, a modern couch with wooden legs and tufted off-white fabric. The cushions are textured and green. Two wicker-backed chairs with white cushions and black-and-white-striped throw pillows sit across from it around a gray-and-white-patterned rug. A bar cart with gold framing sits under a black-and-white picture of leaves.
The flooring is an engineered wood. – Wave5 Productions

Alt-text: A view of several mid-rise buildings, several parking lots, urban housing in the distance, the ocean off to the distance. The sky is mostly sunny. Metal railings are in the foreground.
The unit offers a view of the bay in the distance. – Wave5 Productions

The flooring is engineered wood everywhere but in the bathrooms of the 1,133-square-foot unit.

A hallway leads to the private spaces. On the right is a closet that is followed, also on the right, by the first bedroom. Both bedrooms are 136 square feet. The guest room offers a closet with sliding doors and a pair of windows joined in such a way that they appear to be a single pane of glass, save for the thin black framing.

Advertisement:

The guest bath is farther down the hall on the left. It comes with a tub/shower insert behind a curtain, gray porcelain tile flooring, and a single floating vanity with a quartz countertop.

Alt-text: a bedroom with a light-colored floor, a fabric-covered bed with a tufted headboard and no footboard. The bed has white bedding, a blue-and white throw, two black pillows, and a buffalo-check pillow. A plant with a white pot and blow-glass lamps with white shades sit on two white night stand with narrow legs. A trio of white-framed paintings of birds hangs over the bed. There’s a beige throw run that matches the fabric on the bed. It sits under the front legs of the bed.
The guest room offers two windows and a sliding door closet. – Wave5 Productions

Alt-text: A white inset tub/shower combo with a black hand-held shower head and fixtures. A gray-and-white horizontal-striped shower curtain is pulled to the side. A black-framed picture of black and white raindrops hangs over the toilet. The single floating vanity is gray without notches instead of pulls. The faucet is black, and the counter is white. A black-framed rounded mirror hangs above the mirror and under a sconce. The walls are white and the flooring is a light-colored tile.
There’s an inset tub/shower combo in the guest bath. – Wave5 Productions

The final door along this hallway connects to the primary suite, which, despite being the same size as the guest room, feels spacious, thanks to a trio of windows. The suite also comes with a walk-in closet with wire shelving and a bath with gray porcelain tile flooring, a double floating vanity with a Royo Porcelain vanity top, and a step-in shower with a clear glass door, a white subway tile surround, and black plumbing fixtures.

Alt-text: A room with light-colored engineered wood flooring, a gray and white throw rug, a wood bed with white bedding and fluffy gold pillows, a beige throw, a white console table with a bulbous white vase, a wood-framed, round mirror, a modern off-white chair sits in the corner. A black-framed picture of white flowers hangs above the bed. A black-framed pen-and-ink sketch hangs above the chair.
The primary bedroom welcomes sunlight through a trio of windows. – Wave5 Productions

Alt-text: A bathroom with a two-sink floating vanity. The vanity itself is gray with notches instead of hardware. The faucet is black. Two rounded-corner, square mirrors hang above it. Sconces hang above those. The flooring is a light-colored tile. There is a plant in a black pot on the toilet. There’s a white pot with a matching plant next to it in a four-legged stand. A black-framed picture of white plus signs on a cardboard-colored background hangs above the toilet.
The primary suite bath comes with a floating vanity. – Wave5 Productions

Massachusetts-based developer The Procopio Companies has filled the development with club and fitness rooms; bike storage; a pet wash; a sports lounge with a golf simulator, pool and foosball tables, and several televisions; and a maker’s space with a bike tune-up kit and lockers.

More on Moving to Maine

Alt-text: A room framed with curtaining with a screen projection of a mountainous golf course. Leather chairs with metal bar arms are set next to a small, round, gray table. Home of the Week
The sports simulator includes cushy seating for golfers waiting their turn. – Structure Media

Alt-text: A tall pub table with metal and wood framing is set next to a pegboard wall with open shelving. The wall underneath is orange and dotted with several outlets.
The maker space invites inspiration. – Structure Media

Alt-text: A room with a long pub table with black metal legs and a light-wood top. The stools are narrow-legged with oval backs that have a hole in them. The lighting is a long vertical box, a trio of tubes, and recessed lighting. The conference table has black metal legs and a wood top. It is surrounded by gold-colored Eames chairs. The seating area has an accent wall of half brick/half wallpaper with sconces. The seating: gray couches and two leather arm chairs. The common kitchen is visible in the background.
The co-working space features pub seating and a conference table with Eames chairs. – Structure Media

Alt-text: The seating: gray couches and two leather arm chairs. There is a horizontal gas fireplace under a built-in TV. A small, black, round coffee table sits at the center on top of a black-and gray-patterned rug.
The common lounge is just off the co-working space. – Structure Media

Alt-text: A bright-blue room with a drawing of a French bulldog on the wall. A stainless steel dog wash with a corrugated pad and a blow-drying station.
The dog wash includes equipment to blow dry your pooch – Structure Media

Alt-text: A gray room with tube lighting descending from the ceiling, two speed bags, a tread mill, weights, a weight bench, and a stationary bike. Home of the Week
Need to work out your stress? The fitness center has speed bags. – Structure Media

Alt-text: A room with gray and white commercial carpeting; a light-gray pool table with dark felt; a wood-grain foosball table; a bar with stainless steel appliances, a wood backsplash, and open wooden shelving; a long pub table with black legs and a light-wood top and matching stools; a wall with thin-legged stools and a long wooden counter; and a seating area with gray and orange tuffed seating; and an open ceiling exposing industrial inner workings.
Pub, pool, and foosball tables fill the sports lounge. – Structure Media

Alt-text: A room with a gray countertop, blonde cabinetry, open shelving with black framing, a mirrored back, and stainless steel appliances. Home of the Week
The common kitchen features modern open shelving. – Structure Media

Alt-text: A room with gray and white commercial carpeting; a light-gray pool table with dark felt; a wood-grain foosball table; a bar with stainless steel appliances, a wood backsplash, and open wooden shelving; a long pub table with black legs and a light-wood top and matching stools; a wall with thin-legged stools and a long wooden counter; and a seating area with gray and orange tuffed seating; and an open ceiling exposing industrial inner workings. Home of the Week
Alt-text: A view of several mid-rise buildings, several parking lots, urban housing in the distance, the ocean off to the distance. The sky is mostly sunny. Metal railings are in the foreground. – Structure Media

The monthly fee covers the attached garage parking, common maintenance, common utilities, landscaping, snow removal, management, common area cleaning, working capital, and general reserve contributions.

There are also one-bedroom, one-bath and one-bedroom, 1.5-bath units available. Prices for available units in the development currently range from $505,000 to $995,000.

Advertisement:

Erin Oldham and Kaili Moore of Portside Real Estate Group are the listing agents for this Home of the Week.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send Home of the Week listing candidates to [email protected]. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes unless they are new-builds and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.