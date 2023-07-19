Real Estate Home of the Week: A shot at birdie in Portland, Maine New penthouse in downtown development comes with two bedrooms, two baths, parking, a pet-washing station -- and access to a golf simulator. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and a large-format subway tile backsplash. (Wave5 Productions) Wave5 Productions





Unit 707 Daymark, 75 Chestnut St., Portland

$965,000

Style High-rise condo

Year built 2022

Square feet 1,133

Bedrooms 2

Baths 2 full

Fee $402 a month

Pets Allowed with breed restrictions, board approvals

Taxes $1,774 (2023) estimate

One doesn’t need a 207 area code to know that Portland, Maine, is a nice place to live and that the city’s reputation was burnished during the COVID diaspora. Joining the West Bayside neighborhood in downtown Portland is Daymark, a development that includes our Home of the Week: Unit 707. The development has 54 residential condos and one commercial unit, which will be a Pilates studio.

The building has 54 residential units and one commercial one. – Structure Media

The Home of the Week is a penthouse condo with two bedrooms and two baths. On the left as one enters is a hallway closet. Next to it is the double-door closet for the in-unit laundry setup, consisting of a compact washer and a vent-less heat pump dryer. The next stop is an open space encompassing the kitchen and the dining and living areas.

The condos come with stacked washers and dryers. – Wave5 Productions

The unit has an open layout. – Wave5 Productions

The kitchen emerges on the right with an island that has a sink and seating for four. The appliances are stainless steel, the stovetop is electric, the counters are quartz, and the backsplash is a white subway tile. Neutral earth tones are on display here — a far cry from the monochromatic designs seen in developments of late: The upper cabinets are a natural wood color, while the lowers are white with black pulls.

Directly ahead is the dining area, which is set with a table for four before a square, black-framed window that looks out to the private balcony. The model furniture is not included in the sales price, but it is available to be sold with any unit in the building.

The 248-square-foot living room offers a pair of windows, as well as a slider to the 72-square-foot balcony.

The flooring is an engineered wood. – Wave5 Productions

The unit offers a view of the bay in the distance. – Wave5 Productions

The flooring is engineered wood everywhere but in the bathrooms of the 1,133-square-foot unit.

A hallway leads to the private spaces. On the right is a closet that is followed, also on the right, by the first bedroom. Both bedrooms are 136 square feet. The guest room offers a closet with sliding doors and a pair of windows joined in such a way that they appear to be a single pane of glass, save for the thin black framing.

The guest bath is farther down the hall on the left. It comes with a tub/shower insert behind a curtain, gray porcelain tile flooring, and a single floating vanity with a quartz countertop.

The guest room offers two windows and a sliding door closet. – Wave5 Productions

There’s an inset tub/shower combo in the guest bath. – Wave5 Productions

The final door along this hallway connects to the primary suite, which, despite being the same size as the guest room, feels spacious, thanks to a trio of windows. The suite also comes with a walk-in closet with wire shelving and a bath with gray porcelain tile flooring, a double floating vanity with a Royo Porcelain vanity top, and a step-in shower with a clear glass door, a white subway tile surround, and black plumbing fixtures.

The primary bedroom welcomes sunlight through a trio of windows. – Wave5 Productions

The primary suite bath comes with a floating vanity. – Wave5 Productions

Massachusetts-based developer The Procopio Companies has filled the development with club and fitness rooms; bike storage; a pet wash; a sports lounge with a golf simulator, pool and foosball tables, and several televisions; and a maker’s space with a bike tune-up kit and lockers.

The sports simulator includes cushy seating for golfers waiting their turn. – Structure Media

The maker space invites inspiration. – Structure Media

The co-working space features pub seating and a conference table with Eames chairs. – Structure Media

The common lounge is just off the co-working space. – Structure Media

The dog wash includes equipment to blow dry your pooch – Structure Media

Need to work out your stress? The fitness center has speed bags. – Structure Media

Pub, pool, and foosball tables fill the sports lounge. – Structure Media

The common kitchen features modern open shelving. – Structure Media

Alt-text: A view of several mid-rise buildings, several parking lots, urban housing in the distance, the ocean off to the distance. The sky is mostly sunny. Metal railings are in the foreground. – Structure Media

The monthly fee covers the attached garage parking, common maintenance, common utilities, landscaping, snow removal, management, common area cleaning, working capital, and general reserve contributions.

There are also one-bedroom, one-bath and one-bedroom, 1.5-bath units available. Prices for available units in the development currently range from $505,000 to $995,000.

Erin Oldham and Kaili Moore of Portside Real Estate Group are the listing agents for this Home of the Week.

Erin Oldham and Kaili Moore of Portside Real Estate Group are the listing agents for this Home of the Week.