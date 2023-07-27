Real Estate For $895k, a pre-Revolutionary War tavern-turned-home in Conn. See inside. The five-bedroom, 5,090-square-foot house sits on 49 acres along Mount Hope River. The Ashford, Conn., home has five bedrooms and four baths and dates to 1710. Snaply

If you’re eager to step back in time and into a Colonial New England tavern, the pre-Revolutionary War home at 14 Westford Road in Ashford, Conn., is on the market for $895,000.

Known as the Mixer Tavern, parts of the structure date back as far as 1710, when John Mixer purchased the property. Now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the 5,090-square-foot house was restored and transformed as a residence in the 1920s.

“We love the preservation efforts that have been put in. … It’s like going back in time,” said Jay Kelly of the Jay and Carol Kelly Team at William Raveis, who has the listing. “The hearths and the ovens and all.” The property holds 10 working fireplaces and has wide-plank wood floors.

Located on 49 peaceful acres, the five-bed, four-bath house is tucked behind a stone wall.

In the foyer, a turn to the right leads to one of the most unique components of the home, the keeping room. It features the historic tavern space, which has a hearth, a swinging half-door, and a back room where beverages were once served to patrons.

A turn to the left from the foyer leads to the dining room and continues on into an additional living room space.

The kitchen features hammered-copper sinks, slate countertops, and tobacco wood cabinetry. A brick fireplace with a wood stove forms a gathering space nearby.

Head upstairs on the curved staircase at the entry or the steeper staircase in the living room. On the second floor, you’ll find another family/living room, four bedrooms, and one bathroom.

Of course, any home buyer history buff will love a look at the basement, which features a wine cellar from when the historic tavern was in operation.

“That’s where the tavern kept all their beer and wine,” Kelly said. “It’s a cool basement.”

Outdoor space is plentiful on the 49 bucolic acres, with rolling grass and a pond.

In addition to the main house, there are several outbuildings. Off the four-car garage is a one-bed, one-bath groundskeeper apartment that could easily function as a guest suite. There’s also a red chicken coop and a massive barn that was built in 2005 and contains nine horse stalls.

The property also has frontage on Mount Hope River and abuts the Joshua’s Trust Preserve.

