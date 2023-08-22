Real Estate Listed: At waterfront mansion with Celtics-themed sports court, surf and serve The six-bedroom, four-bathroom home faces Wareham Harbor and comes with a secondary living space. -Nauset Media for Sotheby's International Realty

Basketball and pickleball aficionados can improve their game at this Wareham mansion and then jump in the ocean to cool off.

John Weyand of Sotheby’s International Realty has listed the waterfront property at 5 Oak Hill Road for $2,395,000.

The sports court? It’s a 22-by-23-foot space over the garage that can be used for four sports: pickleball, basketball, tennis, or golf, according to the listing.

Spanning 5,376 square feet of living space, the mansion offers six bedrooms and four full bathrooms. The home sits on 0.3 of an acre.

“This property is situated along Wareham Harbor, boasting its most exceptional feature: captivating south-facing views. The in-law apartment has its own external access, enhancing both privacy and versatility,” Weyand said.

The main floor provides homeowners with an open layout encompassing the kitchen and living and dining areas — all with exceptional water views. There’s also a first-floor bedroom. Upstairs, you’ll find a home office, the laundry, and three bedrooms, including the primary, which has an en-suite bath and a walk-in closet.

The bottom floor provides a secondary living space — with two bedrooms, a kitchen, and a full bathroom with a laundry setup — that has its own entrance and a screen porch.

The sports court was added as part of an extensive renovation of the home in 2018 that included new utilities.

The home also comes with a two-car heated garage and a wraparound deck.

