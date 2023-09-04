Real Estate In Boston’s Bay Village, a $9.95 million ‘penthouse in the sky’ is waiting The two-level three-bed, three-bath condo offers nearly 3,400 square feet of indoor space, and a whopping 2,725 square-foot terrace. A "penthouse in the sky" at 221 Columbus Ave. in Boston is still on the market for $9.95 million. Cort Petrocelli Coopersmith Group

After 90 days, a “penthouse in the sky” with ample terrace space in Boston’s Bay Village is still on the market for $9.95 million.

A “penthouse in the sky” at 221 Columbus Ave. in Boston features an open space floor plan on its first level. – Cort Petrocelli Coopersmith Group

The two-level three-bed, three-bath condo offers nearly 3,400 square feet of indoor space, and a whopping 2,725 square feet of outdoor space, according to its Zillow listing.

The terrace is accessible from almost anywhere in the home, the listing says. With the luxury condo’s large windows, you can easily enjoy “a true oasis with vibrant cityscape panoramic views right in the heart of the city.”

A “penthouse in the sky” at 221 Columbus Ave. in Boston has plenty of terrace space from which to view the city. – Cort Petrocelli Coopersmith Group

A “penthouse in the sky” at 221 Columbus Ave. in Boston offers a great view of the city from Bay Village. – Cort Petrocelli Coopersmith Group

The eighth-floor condo is #800 inside 221 Columbus Ave., also known as the Albert Pope Building. Finished in 1899, it originally served as a factory for bicycle manufacturer Albert Pope, according to Campion and Company Real Estate.

The building, which borders the South End, was used in various ways before it was developed and converted into boutique, loft-style condos by Heath Properties in 1998, according to Campion.

“The 25 residences in the building perfectly balance traditional and modern design,” Campion wrote on its website.

The first level of the condo is made up of a connected foyer, living room, kitchen, and both a formal and informal dining room, the listing says. The terrace spans the length of the space, and there is a half bath and laundry room on this floor as well.

A “penthouse in the sky” at 221 Columbus Ave. in Boston has a large living room that’s perfect for family time or entertaining guests. – Cort Petrocelli Coopersmith Group

A “penthouse in the sky” at 221 Columbus Ave. in Boston features an updated kitchen. – Cort Petrocelli Coopersmith Group

A “penthouse in the sky” at 221 Columbus Ave. in Boston offers both a formal and informal dining room. – Cort Petrocelli Coopersmith Group

The second level consists of two smaller bedrooms, a full bath, and a primary bedroom with a connected full bath and gigantic walk-in closet, the listing says. There is more terrace space connected to all three bedrooms, which are big enough to suit a family or home office.

“Own a piece of the sky and experience the finest in urban living,” the listing reads.

A “penthouse in the sky” at 221 Columbus Ave. in Boston contains a large primary bedroom with a fireplace. – Cort Petrocelli Coopersmith Group

A “penthouse in the sky” at 221 Columbus Ave. in Boston has a private full bathroom attached to its primary bedroom. – Cort Petrocelli Coopersmith Group

A “penthouse in the sky” at 221 Columbus Ave. in Boston has two smaller bedrooms which can be used as a home office. – Cort Petrocelli Coopersmith Group

The unit has central air with a heat pump and fireplaces in both the living room and primary bedroom, according to the listing. There is an HOA fee of $3,782 a month, and the building offers concierge service on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and two garage parking spaces for no extra cost.

According to listing agent Colleen Coopersmith, of Cort Petrocelli Coopersmith Group, the previous owner bought the unit in 2015 and was only the second person to live in it.

For more pictures and information about the condo, visit its listing.