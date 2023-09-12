Real Estate For $1.37m, a Lynnfield ranch with a backyard oasis The home comes with four bedrooms, a pool, a cabana, and an outdoor kitchen. The home at 3 Barnsley Road in Lynnfield sits on nearly an acre.

A pool cabana with an outdoor kitchen is just one of the many draws of this Lynnfield ranch-style home.

The outdoor spaces alone could serve an entire apartment complex.

Penny McKenzie-Venuto of the Louise Touchette Team at Coldwell Banker Realty has listed the home at 3 Barnsley Road for $1,375,000. The 3,238-square-foot ranch has four bedrooms and three full bathrooms and sits on a 0.92-acre lot.

“Let’s begin with the most magnificent backyard that you have ever seen offering ultimate privacy,” McKenzie-Venuto said.

The outdoor kitchen is finished with a Bahia Granite backsplash a craftsman created for the entertainment space.

Although the backyard is one of the most-sought after features of the home, the interior also has a lot to offer.

The kitchen has beautifully crafted white cabinets that were featured in Tedd Wood Cabinetry magazine, as well as new Thermador appliances. The character-filled kitchen also has white marble countertops, wood flooring, a chandelier, and an elegant breakfast bar.

Through the arched shaped doorways of the kitchen is the dining room, which calls attention to the custom marble pedestal table. The tray ceiling is also one of the highlights.

The ceilings are crowning achievements in several rooms in the house. The main bedroom suite features the tray ceiling with modern lighting. This space also includes double closets and a modern bathroom with luxurious features such as heated towel bars and a walk-in shower with gold-toned Art Deco tile and built-in benches.

Not to be outdone, the living room features exposed wooden trusses, a cathedral ceiling, a fireplace, hardwood flooring, and picture frame molding.

There’s a suite with a separate entrance on the walk-out lower level.

The home, which was built in 1960, was completely renovated within the past year, McKenzie-Venuto said.