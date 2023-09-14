Real Estate Room to Love: In the kitchen, commanding top brass Elegant metal is the boss in a reimagined Dover kitchen that honors the home’s hilly setting. .





THE BACKSPLASH AND THE COUNTERTOPS

Having reworked the kitchen layout in this Dover home to grant a view of rolling hills, interior designer Nicole Hirsch (nicolehirschinteriors.com) pulled together elegant materials with an earthiness that ties to the landscape. Her client fell for these slabs of Super White quartzite at Marble and Granite in Westwood.

THE CABINETRY

Bespoke of Winchester crafted cabinetry with clean lines that still works with the home’s traditional bones. “We paired a transitional-style door with crown molding similar to what’s in the rest of the house,” Hirsch said.

THE HOOD

The matte-brass hood enclosure, Costa Fabrications in Framingham made from a single sheet of metal, is the room’s focal point. “We love the combination of its rich color with the gray stone,” Hirsch said.

THE ISLAND

Hirsch rounded one end of the narrow island. “It’s a beautiful detail that softens the room’s hard edges,” the designer said.

THE STOOLS AND THE HARDWARE

Powell & Bonnell curved stools echo the island top without blocking it, while Armac Martin inset pulls provide graphic interest and an even plane. “With so many drawers, we didn’t want hardware that protruded,” Hirsch said.

THE ART

Hirsch commissioned artist Alexandra Squire through Jules Place to create an installation of resin-covered blocks with metallic gold and muted purples drawn from the rug in the breakfast nook.

THE LIGHTS

Allied Maker’s sculptural pendants with frosted white-glass shades reinforce the curve of the island top and add brass to the top of the room without detracting from the hood.

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to [email protected].