Real Estate ‘Rocket Man’ Elton John puts Atlanta ‘launch pad’ on the market Multiple Grammy winner bought condo, then added on five more units. Is the change gonna do him good? The duplex on the 36th floor boasts 360-degree views of the Atlanta skyline. Atlanta Fine Homes

British singer-pianist-composer Sir Elton John is one of the most successful solo artists in the history of the Billboard charts, with more than 50 No. 1 hits, seven No. 1 albums, and more than $300 million in record sales.

John is responsible for such chart-toppers as “Rocket Man,” “Crocodile Rock,” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” and his tribute to Princess Diana, “Candle in the Wind,” is the best-selling single of all time. He has received two Oscars, a Tony, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II. The revered artist has recently completed his final tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road. Now moving permanently to his Windsor, England, estate, he is offering the Atlanta condo that has been his US base for 30 years for sale at $4,995,000, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Advertisement:

John originally purchased a duplex on the 36th floor of the luxurious Park Place high-rise tower in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood for $925,000, then added five neighboring units over the years to construct his 13,300-square-foot, four-bed, seven-bath residence spanning two floors.

. – Atlanta Fine Homes

. – Atlanta Fine Homes

The meticulously designed home features stunning wood walls, floor-to-ceiling windows, and 360 degrees of city skyline and western canopy views. Each room has been carefully appointed, with intricate moldings, Greek-style columns, glass-walled staircases, and unique chandeliers. Multiple balconies on all sides of the home offer gorgeous views from sunrise to sunset.

The epic primary suite includes a bedroom with blonde-hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling mirrors, an onyx-clad bathroom, a sumptuous seating area, and a massive walk-in closet with its own balcony. The kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast bar with seating. The grand two-story salon, impressive two-story dining room, spacious living room, and multiple gallery spaces that housed John’s one-of-a-kind photography collection provide ample space for entertaining in style.

. – Atlanta Fine Homes

. – Atlanta Fine Homes

. – Atlanta Fine Homes

. – Atlanta Fine Homes

. – Atlanta Fine Homes

. – Atlanta Fine Homes

Additional features include an in-home fitness studio, a spa/massage room, and three spacious guest suites. Nine reserved parking spaces, six private storage units, and five dedicated wine storage units complete the home.

. – Atlanta Fine Homes

. – Atlanta Fine Homes

. – Atlanta Fine Homes

Known as the “Beverly Hills of the South,” Buckhead is Atlanta’s uptown commercial and residential district known for upscale malls, fine dining, palatial mansions and art galleries. The second wealthiest ZIP code in the South (losing out only to Palm Beach, Fla.), it is home to many of Atlanta’s most successful CEOs, entrepreneurs, and the movers and shakers of its burgeoning entertainment industry

Advertisement:

Chase Mizell of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.