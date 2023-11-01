Real Estate 12 must-see open houses (Nov. 2-5) Including four properties on the market for $500k or less. Tell us: Which one would you pick? Unit 810 at 40 Traveler St. in the South End has three bedrooms, three full baths, and a $3,299,000 price tag. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this week — from a two-bedroom Cape in Everett for $399,000 to a three-bedroom luxurious South End condo for $3,299,000:

Under $500,000

$399,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,008 square feet

0.06-acre lot

Open houses Thursday, Nov. 2, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 5, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

$399,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

863 square feet

Open house Saturday, Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

⬇$449,995

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,165 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

$475,000

4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

2,680 square feet

0.08-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

$500,000 to $1 million

$539,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

897 square feet

Open house Saturday, Nov. 4, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

$749,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,055 square feet

Open house Saturday, Nov. 4, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

$799,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,620 square feet

Open house Sunday, Nov. 5, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

$859,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

910 square feet

Open house Saturday, Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take the video tour.

$1 million-plus

⬇$1,649,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half bath

3,230 square feet

0.49-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Nov. 4, from 1:30 to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 5, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Take the video tour.

Check out our Home of the Week write-up on the property.

$1,749,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

2,291 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 5, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

$2,499,000

6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 1 half bath

6,140 square feet

0.44-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Nov. 4, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

$3,299,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths

1,823 square feet

Open house Sunday, Nov. 5, from noon to 2 p.m.

