12 must-see open houses (Nov. 2-5)

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this week — from a two-bedroom Cape in Everett for $399,000 to a three-bedroom luxurious South End condo for $3,299,000:
$399,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,008 square feet
0.06-acre lot
Open houses Thursday, Nov. 2, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 5, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
***
$399,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
863 square feet
Open house Saturday, Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
⬇$449,995
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,165 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$475,000
4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
2,680 square feet
0.08-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
$539,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
897 square feet
Open house Saturday, Nov. 4, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
$749,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,055 square feet
Open house Saturday, Nov. 4, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
***
$799,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,620 square feet
Open house Sunday, Nov. 5, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
***
$859,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
910 square feet
Open house Saturday, Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
⬇$1,649,000
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half bath
3,230 square feet
0.49-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, Nov. 4, from 1:30 to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 5, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Check out our Home of the Week write-up on the property.
***
$1,749,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
2,291 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 5, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
***
$2,499,000
6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 1 half bath
6,140 square feet
0.44-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Nov. 4, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
$3,299,000
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths
1,823 square feet
Open house Sunday, Nov. 5, from noon to 2 p.m.
