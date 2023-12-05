Mobile home prices in northern New England skyrocket

Address newsletter
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Mobile homes, considered a less expensive alternative to traditional site-built single-family housing, have become a lot more costly in our neighboring states to the north, according to an analysis LendingTree released Tuesday.
And prices skyrocketed all over the United States. Well, almost everywhere.
“The average sales price of new mobile homes sold in the U.S. rose by 77.1% between 2017 and 2022,” researchers at the mortgage marketplace indicate. “In contrast, the average sales price of new site-built, single-family homes (excluding land) rose by 46.7% over the same period.” The analysis is based on U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and U.S. Census Bureau data.
Mobile home sale prices increased the most in Wyoming (127.6%), Illinois (110.1%), Kentucky (107.3%), and Mississippi (103.7%) between 2017 and 2022.
Massachusetts was the only state where the average sales price for a mobile home decreased, while Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine saw double-digit jumps:
|Rank by Price
|State
|Ave. sales price 2017
|Ave. sales price 2022
|% change
|10
|Vermont
|$76,900
|$140,700
|83%
|11
|New Hampshire
|$100,500
|$140,600
|39.9%
|13
|Massachusetts
|$145,800
|$138,500
|-5.0%
|28
|Maine
|$81,500
|$123,000
|50.9%
|43
|Connecticut
|$77,800
|$108,100
|38.9%
Mobile homes sell for the most money in Idaho ($168,500), Montana ($160,600), and Arizona ($160,500) and for the least in Kansas ($100,800), Ohio ($101,200), and Nebraska ($101,900).
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.