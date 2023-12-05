Real Estate Mobile home prices in northern New England skyrocket Massachusetts was the only state in the nation to see a decrease in the average sales price from 2017 to 2022, a study finds. Massachusetts was the only state in which the average sales price for a mobile home decreased. Adobe Stock

Mobile homes, considered a less expensive alternative to traditional site-built single-family housing, have become a lot more costly in our neighboring states to the north, according to an analysis LendingTree released Tuesday.

And prices skyrocketed all over the United States. Well, almost everywhere.

“The average sales price of new mobile homes sold in the U.S. rose by 77.1% between 2017 and 2022,” researchers at the mortgage marketplace indicate. “In contrast, the average sales price of new site-built, single-family homes (excluding land) rose by 46.7% over the same period.” The analysis is based on U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and U.S. Census Bureau data.

Mobile home sale prices increased the most in Wyoming (127.6%), Illinois (110.1%), Kentucky (107.3%), and Mississippi (103.7%) between 2017 and 2022.

Massachusetts was the only state where the average sales price for a mobile home decreased, while Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine saw double-digit jumps:

Rank by Price State Ave. sales price 2017 Ave. sales price 2022 % change 10 Vermont $76,900 $140,700 83% 11 New Hampshire $100,500 $140,600 39.9% 13 Massachusetts $145,800 $138,500 -5.0% 28 Maine $81,500 $123,000 50.9% 43 Connecticut $77,800 $108,100 38.9% Source: LendingTree

Note: Rhode Island was excluded from this analysis due to lack of data, as were Alaska and Hawaii

Mobile homes sell for the most money in Idaho ($168,500), Montana ($160,600), and Arizona ($160,500) and for the least in Kansas ($100,800), Ohio ($101,200), and Nebraska ($101,900).