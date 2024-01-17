Real Estate For $199,000, a cozy A-frame home off the grid in Maine The area is commonly referred to as the Pine Kingdom, thanks to the bevy of 100-year-old pine trees. 184 Libby Road in Newfield, Maine. Photo courtesy Lorenda DayCoombs

It may only measure 418 square feet on the inside, but this cozy Maine A-frame home comes with 10.8 acres of dreamy forest.

Known as Little Pine Cottage, 184 Libby Road in Newfield is a one-bedroom home worthy of endless Instagram posts. Tucked away inside the forest, it welcomes guests on an elevated front porch, perfect for sitting back with a book and your morning coffee.

Step inside the picturesque red front door to the open-concept living space and kitchen area, boasting wide pine flooring and several windows that provide views of the stream and beaver bog. To the left of the entrance is a kitchen area, which features an old ice chest with a cooktop on top of it, built-in shelving, and a farm-style sink with a custom base cabinet. The kitchen has foot pump water which is collected in a rain barrel.

“The water that you get for the bathroom sink and the kitchen sink, or the shower, is all from the rain,” says Lorenda DayCoombs of Real Estate 2000 ME/NH, who co-owns the home with her sister, Jana, and shares the listing with Abby Chessie.

Continue on into the open-concept living area, immaculately crafted with custom shelving and peaked ceilings painted a rustic white shade. The home is anchored by an open-style fireplace to provide warmth under a set of windows.

Climb the ladder to the lofted bedroom area, separated by built-in bookshelves. There, you’ll find the bedroom, which looks down over the rest of the space and features a queen-size bed. Wake up to the sun through an oversized skylight.

“When you’re looking out there, it’s a wide-open sky,” says DayCoombs. “All you see is stars.”

About 20 feet away, you’ll find the bathhouse/privy, cheekily emblazoned with a sign that reads “Pinedom.” Elegantly built with custom woodworking, it’s home to a shower, compost toilet, sink, and an additional storage shed that’s attached.

In the backyard, a fire pit is perfect for quiet evenings in the natural environment, which is frequently visited by deer, turkeys, owls, and fireflies. There are several walking paths nearby, as well as a footbridge that goes over water. The area is commonly referred to as the Pine Kingdom, thanks to the bevy of 100-year-old pine trees.

DayCoombs and her sister purchased the property two-and-a-half years ago, and used it as an Airbnb.

“We bought it on a Wednesday. And by that Friday, we already had our first renter on Airbnb,” DayCoombs said. “It’s actually been just a perfect little retreat for couples or single people or something like that.”

While the home, which is being sold furnished, currently operates on solar power, traditional electricity can be made available since the road is less than 100 yards away. But DayCoombs says that the “off the grid” aspect was one of the most attractive attributes for potential renters, so they went with it.

“People love it because it’s truly off-grid,” she said.

The property is considered a seasonal camp since it doesn’t have insulation or traditional running water. Also, it doesn’t take traditional financing because most banks don’t want much to do with off-the-grid properties, says DayCoombs. Therefore, the buyer will have to use all cash or some form of a home equity line of credit.

As for why DayCoombs is choosing to sell the home, she and her sister, who both have full-time jobs outside of running the Airbnb, are currently at work on their next big project: a waterfront build.

