Real Estate For $2.5 million, a Rhode Island escape with pyramids, a yoga deck, and fountains Designed to embrace the natural setting, the grounds feature intricate stonework and wood features amidst waterfalls, fountains, and walking trails. 160 Ross Hill Road in Charlestown, Rhode Island. Photo courtesy Chopy Media

Known as “Project in the Forest,” 160 Ross Hill Road is a slice of seclusion in Rhode Island’s peaceful oasis of Charlestown.

Set on 19.9 acres of land adjacent to Shelter Harbor Golf Course, the three-bed, five-bath home, which is currently listed for $2.5 million, was designed by architect Soheil Tavakoli as a forest getaway for a Manhattan psychiatrist looking to embrace his three passions: entertaining, cooking for guests, and open space.

“They worked together to create, essentially, a space of tranquillity,” says Jenny Palm of KEY Real Estate Services, who has the listing.

Measuring 3,036 square feet, the main house embraces an indoor/outdoor aesthetic using seven types of wood and diverse elements of glass, whether it’s windows, doors, or skylights that allow the sun to stream in. Several architectural features embrace the owner’s desire for a touch of inspiration from his native country of Iran, noticeable in the soaking pool and the intricate fountains.

Step into the home’s entrance to the dining room, which features walls of windows and a unique blue fountain over tile floors. To the left is the kitchen, where hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a working stone fireplace create a “warming room” under beamed wooden ceilings. The front deck is also accessible from a set of doors in the kitchen. Behind the kitchen is the massive dome room, where a towering vaulted ceiling is anchored by an oversized skylight surrounded by 72 small skylight holes. It’s surrounded by walls of windows and doors that lead out to a spacious balcony.

“The way the skylights are, it looks like you’re looking at the stars but it’s just natural light coming in,” says Palm.

Behind the dining room, two steps up lead to the primary suite, a stunning collection of custom millwork and wood-beamed cathedral ceilings that provide a strong sense of warmth and texture.

“When you walk in, you physically feel the warmth of all the wood,” says Palm, who notes that the space also has a fireplace and several windows overlooking the courtyard.

A walk-in closet space leads into the en-suite primary bath. It features dual sinks and a unique step-down shower/bathtub combination with rich blue tiling.

From the kitchen, a set of stairs brings you to the lower level, where you’ll find two additional bedrooms, both of which have their own bathroom. One of them has a stone fireplace of its own. The lower level, which has a laundry room and utility room, provides easy access to the outdoor space, as well. A one-car garage, which currently functions as a workshop, is tucked under the home.

The outdoor space is particularly unique and includes 1,300 square feet of terraces off the home. There are several separate pyramid-shaped structures, including a tea room, a storage space, and a bathhouse with a blue-and-yellow tiled shower room. Designed to embrace the natural setting, the grounds feature intricate stonework and wood features amidst waterfalls, fountains, and walking trails. There’s also a yoga deck, an outdoor kitchen, and a covered patio ideal for embracing the Rhode Island summer. A star-shaped soaking pool is surrounded by plenty of patio space.

A prime location convenience to both New York City and Boston is also a desirable aspect of the property, as is the 10-minute drive to the local beach.

