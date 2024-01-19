Real Estate For $1.25 million, live out your dreams of living in a quaint New England country store Built in 1840, the property has a varied history. Photo courtesy Darren Sherburne

Classic New England country stores are a favorite of both tourists and locals. Whoever purchases the Newbury Village Store can stop by anytime— because it’s just downstairs from their home.

Listed at $1.25 million, 4991 Main St. in Newbury, Vermont, known as the Newbury Village Store, is a historic shop that serves up everything from ice cream to kayak rentals. Built in 1840, the property has a varied history as everything from a post office and hardware store to a bank and a potential stop on the Underground Railroad.

Step inside the 8,369-square-foot building’s front door to the convenience store area, which continues into a commercial kitchen and bakery. There are a variety of back storage rooms in the space, as well as a bathroom. A spacious sunroom porch off the back of the property overlooks the countryside.

Advertisement:

To reach the four-bed, two-bath dwelling, open the front door farthest to the right of the entrance, and climb a stairwell. Upon entering the living space, you’ll find a comfortable eat-in kitchen with wooden cabinetry, plenty of counter space, and an island with bar seating for two. There is a bathroom off the kitchen with a full bathtub, as well.

Photo courtesy Darren Sherburne

Photo courtesy Darren Sherburne

To the left of the kitchen is a dining room that offers a gathering space for meals, and features French doors that lead into a living room space. That living space connects to two bedrooms, one of which connects to a bathroom that has another bedroom on the opposite side.

Photo courtesy Darren Sherburne

Photo courtesy Darren Sherburne

Photo courtesy Darren Sherburne

Photo courtesy Darren Sherburne

A second living space, which functions as a TV room, is a comfortable spot to relax and connects to the kitchen via a hallway that has washer/dryer hookups. It also connects to a small mudroom and a three-season porch. A door from the front of the unit provides access to the balcony, which overlooks the front of the picturesque property.

Photo courtesy Darren Sherburne

The living space also features a stairway to an attic, where the walls are adorned with handwritten names of guests stemming back to the 1800s.

Set on just under 1 acre, the property has a rolling backyard with stunning views of the mountains. Ideal for private events that accommodate as many as 130 people, it’s currently popular as a gathering space.

Advertisement:

“They host events out there, they’ve done concerts,” says Taylor Medeiros-Batey of KW Coastal and Lakes & Mountains Realty/Hanover, who has the listing. “It’s really a place where people in the community gather.”

Photo courtesy Darren Sherburne

In addition to the main building, there is an additional building on the side that currently functions as an ice cream stand, Phoenix Scoops.

All of the kitchen equipment could potentially be included in the sale, upon discussion with the owner.

Photo courtesy Darren Sherburne