Renting An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: September edition Where can renters get the best deals? Plus, a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500 last month. Adobe Stock

The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was 19% higher in August than it was in August 2021, according to a recent report from ApartmentAdvisor.com.

ApartmentAdvisor, a real estate listing site, analyzes properties on its website to reach its findings.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500 last month.

Meanwhile, the median rent for a one-bedroom climbed to $2,980 in Cambridge, the most expensive community for renters in Massachusetts. This reflects a 19.5% change year over year.

Boston ranked at No. 2 in the tally of the Commonwealth’s most expensive rental markets for a one-bedroom apartment, according to the report. The median Boston rent in that category in August was $2,880, which reflects a whopping 28% increase compared with this time last year and an 8.7% increase month over month.

Advertisement:

Medford ranked third, with a median rent of $2,749, followed by Melrose, Brookline, and Newton. (Note: For big shifts in inventory, such as a big multifamily development opening to leases, the website factors in “a weighted average price for like units in the same property versus including each individual unit.”)

The good news for renters? Some communities saw big drops in the median rent. So if you are looking for deals on a one-bedroom, head west of Boston to Shrewsbury (-15.5%), Waltham (-14%), Framingham (-13.5%), and Natick (-10.6%).

For breakdowns by Boston neighborhood and for studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom rentals in select communities across the state, see below:

By Boston neighborhood:

neighborhood studio 1-bed 2-beds 3-beds Allston $2,100 $3,100 $3,538 $4,400 Back Bay $3,000 $3,700 $5,931 $7,999 Beacon Hill $2,250 $2,825 $3,850 * Brighton $1,823 $2,212 $2,700 $3,700 Charlestown $2,960 $3,150 $4,442 $4,800 Dorchester * $3,100 $2,600 $3,100 Downtown $3,390 $4,019 $5,167 $6,368 East Boston * $2,500

$3,000

$3,600 Fenway $2,700 $3,200 $5,115 * Hyde Park * * $2,300 $3,300 Jamaica Plain $3,090 $3,250 $3,709 $3,325 North End * $3,338 $4,225 $5,700 Roslindale * $1,975 $2,525 $3,100 Roxbury * $2,100 $2,900 $3,200 Seaport $3,425 $4,115 $4,873 * South Boston $3,300 $3,739 $4,492 $4,500 West End $2,865 $3,850 $5,157 $6,368 West Roxbury * $2,655 $2,950 $3,200

Studio:

community median rent 1-month change 1-year change Cambridge $2,560 3.6% 32.4% Boston $2,248 8.3% 24.9% Quincy $2,147 15.3% 11.7% Brookline $2,116 1% 21.1% Somerville $1,819 -4.2% 10.3% Worcester $1,250 -2% 8.7% MASS. $2,100 4% 10.3%

One-bedroom:

community median rent 1-month change 1-year change Cambridge $2,980 1.8% 19.5% Boston $2,880 8.7% 28% Medford $2,749 21.4% 57.1% Melrose $2,731 -0.1% 45.7% Brookline $2,725 4.8% 24.1% Newton $2,648 4.2% 39.3% Everett $2,634 -5.1% 4.8% Waltham $2,545 -14% 8.3% Revere $2,538 8.4% 30.7% Beverly $2,500 7.3% 34.4% Winthrop $2,500 0% 57.5% Natick $2,493 -10.6% -3.3% Watertown $2,493 -8.5% 26.2% Chelsea $2,373 4.4% 35.2% Somerville $2,344 1.9% 11.6% Braintree $2,340 0.2% 10.2% Quincy $2,286 -2.2% 27% Lexington $2,250 -4.3% 0% Marlborough $2,220 -7.6% 4% Weymouth $2,153 1.9% 2.5% Norwood $2,133 1.5% 12.5% Woburn $2,100 -2.3% 14.7% Arlington $2,100 -4.5% 12% Malden $2,000 9.6% 23.1% Lowell $1,940 3.5% 21.3% Marblehead

$1,925 -3.8% — Lynn

$1,850 0% -1.5% Framingham $1,762 -13.5% 9.3% Salem $1,700 -9.6% 5% Shrewsbury $1,695 -15.5% -10.7% Worcester $1,661 2.2% 18.6% Haverhill $1,543 -3.6% 10.2% Fall River $1,448 -2.2% 28.7% Leominster $1,376 11.9% 9.2% Springfield $1,250 8.7% 12.4% Gardner $1,150 0% 2.9% MASS. $2,500 0.4% 19%

Two-bedrooms:

community median rent 1-month change 1-year change Cambridge $3,732 6.8% 30.5% Waltham $3,484 -4% 36.6% Natick $3,387 -3.5% 47.2% Melrose $3,331 1% 41.7% Boston $3,200 6.7% 23.1% Brookline $3,200 0.6% 20.8% Braintree $3,014 6.6% 22.5% Plymouth $2,907 -17% -29.4% Somerville $2,900 3.6% 17.5% Canton $2,878 0.1% 26.2% Peabody $2,815 10.4% 11.1% Framingham $2,795 -0.2% 35.8% Woburn $2,792 -0.1% 35.1% Arlington $2,792 -0.3% 9.6% Winthrop $2,788 7.2% 39.4% Stoughton $2,755 14.3% 46.1% Norwood $2,700 0% 14.8% Chelsea $2,697 0.4% 38.3% Weymouth $2,691 5.5% 22.3% Revere $2,680 -0.7% 24.6% Quincy $2,650 -1.8% 32.5% Marlborough $2,627 -11.2% -4.4% Medford $2,600 2.2% 18.2% Belmont $2,600 0% 13% Newton $2,600 1.1% 8.3% Watertown $2,600 -3.7% 11.9% Chelmsford $2,515 10.5% 35.6% Malden $2,425 -11.8% 18.4% Beverly $2,400 -11.9% 26.5% Gloucester $2,350 -5.1% — Salem $2,350 -2.1% 6.8% Lynn $2,300 8.9% 9.7% Lowell $1,999 -0.1% 18.4% Haverhill $1,900 0% 8.6% Brockton $1,888 9.4% 15.3% Worcester $1,800 1.4% 5.9% Leominster $1,678 10% 17.8% Fall River $1,400 -9.3% 12% Springfield $1,300 0% 18.7% MASS. $2,850 1.1% 16.3%

Click on the map below to see the median monthly rent in select Massachusetts communities: