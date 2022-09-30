Six must-see Greater Boston rentals for under $2,500

Address
Our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design, with expert advice and insider neighborhood knowledge.
The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500 in August, according to a report from ApartmentAdvisor.com, with Cambridge and Boston leading the way. The median rent in Boston alone was up a whopping 28% year over year.
So what can you rent in Greater Boston for under the state median of $2,500? We found pretty properties under that price point. Check them out:
69 Townhill St., Unit 2, Quincy
$2,495 a month
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,200 square feet
***
1 Westinghouse Plaza, Unit C333, Hyde Park
$2,450 a month
1 bedroom, 1 bath
1,031 square feet
***
114 Lonsdale St., Unit 1, Dorchester
$2,500 a month
2 bedroom, 2 full baths
1,000 square feet
***
18 Sylvester Road, Unit 1, Dorchester
$2,400 a month
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,000 square feet
***
$2,500 a month
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
717 square feet
***
125 Trapelo Road, Unit 8, Belmont
$2,000 a month
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
527 square feet
Our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design, with expert advice and insider neighborhood knowledge.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.