Renting Six must-see Greater Boston rentals for under $2,500 The median cost for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500 in August. Unit C333 at The Lofts at Westinghouse in Hyde Park has one bedroom, one full bath, and a rental ask of $2,450 a month. Via MLS

The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500 in August, according to a report from ApartmentAdvisor.com, with Cambridge and Boston leading the way. The median rent in Boston alone was up a whopping 28% year over year.

So what can you rent in Greater Boston for under the state median of $2,500? We found pretty properties under that price point. Check them out:

69 Townhill St., Unit 2, Quincy

$2,495 a month

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,200 square feet

1 Westinghouse Plaza, Unit C333, Hyde Park

$2,450 a month

1 bedroom, 1 bath

1,031 square feet

114 Lonsdale St., Unit 1, Dorchester

$2,500 a month

2 bedroom, 2 full baths

1,000 square feet

18 Sylvester Road, Unit 1, Dorchester

$2,400 a month

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,000 square feet

250 Meridian St., East Boston

$2,500 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

717 square feet

125 Trapelo Road, Unit 8, Belmont

$2,000 a month

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

527 square feet