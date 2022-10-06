Renting

5 rentals in Andover and North Andover for under $2,500 a month

This was the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts in August.

96-north-main-unit3-andover-kitchen
This one-bedroom unit in North Andover is listed at $1,950 a month. Via MLS

By Grayson Rice

Boston is a renting city, as we see every year on Sept. 1. But just like the housing market in the capital, the rental market is a pricey one. In August, the median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500. In Boston, it was $2,980, according to a report from ApartmentAdvisor.com.

If you look to the north, the median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in North Andover is currently $2,430, according to Zumper.com, a rental search site. In Andover, it is $1,495.

We have found five listings under the state median rental price in these Essex County towns, which are less than 25 miles from downtown Boston. Andover is on the commuter rail’s Haverhill Line.

Advertisement:

5 Porter Road, Unit A2, Andover

5-porter-runit2a-andover-exterior
. – Via MLS
5-porter-runit2a-andover-kitchen
. – Via MLS
5-porter-runit2a-andover-living-room
. – Via MLS
5-porter-runit2a-andover-bath
. – Via MLS

$2,200 a month

1 bedroom, 1 bath

700 square feet

***

96 North Main St., Unit 3, Andover

96-north-main-unit3-andover-exterior
. – Via MLS
96-north-main-unit3-andover-kitchen
. – Via MLS
96-north-main-unit3-andover-bedroom
. – Via MLS

$1,950 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath 

617 square feet 

***

57 High St., Unit 5, Andover

57-high-st-unit5-andover-exterior
. – Via MLS
57-high-st-unit5-andover-interior
. – Via MLS
57-high-st-unit5-andover-kitchen
. – Via MLS
57-high-st-unit5-andover-closet
. – Via MLS

$2,300 a month

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath 

740 square feet 

***

8-10 Essex St., Andover

8-10-essex-st-north-andover
. – Via MLS
8-10-essex-st-north-andover-kitchen
. – Via MLS
8-10-essex-st-north-andover-living-room
. – Via MLS

$2,200 a month

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath 

642 square feet 

***

27 Farrwood Ave., North Andover

27-farrwood-ave-north-andover-exterior
. – Via MLS
27-farrwood-ave-north-andover-kitchen
. – Via MLS
27-farrwood-ave-north-andover-deck
. – Via MLS

$2,220 a month

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath 

850 square feet 