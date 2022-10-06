5 rentals in Andover and North Andover for under $2,500 a month

Address
Boston is a renting city, as we see every year on Sept. 1. But just like the housing market in the capital, the rental market is a pricey one. In August, the median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500. In Boston, it was $2,980, according to a report from ApartmentAdvisor.com.
If you look to the north, the median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in North Andover is currently $2,430, according to Zumper.com, a rental search site. In Andover, it is $1,495.
We have found five listings under the state median rental price in these Essex County towns, which are less than 25 miles from downtown Boston. Andover is on the commuter rail’s Haverhill Line.
5 Porter Road, Unit A2, Andover
$2,200 a month
1 bedroom, 1 bath
700 square feet
***
96 North Main St., Unit 3, Andover
$1,950 a month
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
617 square feet
***
$2,300 a month
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
740 square feet
***
$2,200 a month
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
642 square feet
***
27 Farrwood Ave., North Andover
$2,220 a month
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
850 square feet
