Renting 5 rentals in Andover and North Andover for under $2,500 a month This was the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts in August. This one-bedroom unit in North Andover is listed at $1,950 a month. Via MLS

Boston is a renting city, as we see every year on Sept. 1. But just like the housing market in the capital, the rental market is a pricey one. In August, the median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500. In Boston, it was $2,980, according to a report from ApartmentAdvisor.com.

If you look to the north, the median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in North Andover is currently $2,430, according to Zumper.com, a rental search site. In Andover, it is $1,495.

We have found five listings under the state median rental price in these Essex County towns, which are less than 25 miles from downtown Boston. Andover is on the commuter rail’s Haverhill Line.

5 Porter Road, Unit A2, Andover

$2,200 a month

1 bedroom, 1 bath

700 square feet

96 North Main St., Unit 3, Andover

$1,950 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

617 square feet

57 High St., Unit 5, Andover

$2,300 a month

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

740 square feet

8-10 Essex St., Andover

$2,200 a month

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

642 square feet

27 Farrwood Ave., North Andover

$2,220 a month

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

850 square feet