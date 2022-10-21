5 Allston-Brighton apartments for under $2,500

Address
If you live in Boston, chances are you know someone who has lived in Allston or Brighton. The neighborhoods are a short trip to downtown (MBTA issues aside), and have their own charm. The average price of a rental unit in Allston ranges from $2,100 for a studio to $3,000 for a two-bedroom, according to ApartmentAdvisor.com, and in Brighton those costs are higher for a studio ($2,277) but lower for a two-bedroom ($2,798).
And with home prices still rising in Massachusetts, and fewer homes on the market, renting remains the most practical option for many Bostonians.
We found five pretty rentals in Allston or Brighton below these price points. Check them out:
1330 Commonwealth Ave., Apt. 19, Allston
$1,800
Studio, 1 full bath
278 square feet
$1,950
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
582 square feet
$2,350
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
770 square feet
$1,700
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
470 square feet
$2,400
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,100 square feet
