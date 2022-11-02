Renting

5 Back Bay rentals on the market for below the typical price

Rents in this neighborhood are on the high-end, but they slipped a bit in September.

A bedroom with white walls, two windows, wood flooring, and a four-poster bed.
This parlor-level one-bedroom condo on Marlborough Street in the Back Bay comes furnished. -- Via MLS Via MLS

By Grayson Rice

Back Bay, home to Newbury Street and Copley Square, is a huge draw for shoppers and people looking to live in historic homes. Rents in this neighborhood are on the high-end, but they slipped a little bit in September, according to a report from Apartment Advisor: The median rent for a studio on the market that month ($2,800) was down 6.67%, while the going rate for a one-bedroom ($3,500) reflected a 5.71% drop. Two bedroom listings had a median rent of $5,686, a 4.31% drop, and apartments with three or more bedrooms had a median rent of $7,495, reflecting a 6.72% decrease.

We found five pretty apartments listed for at or below those median rents:

362 Commonwealth Ave., Unit 5D

$3,500 a month 

1 bedroom, 1 full bath 

689 square feet 

***

381 Marlborough St., Unit 1

$3,400 a month 

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

709 square feet 

***

109 Beacon St., Unit 2

$4,800 a month 

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,192 square feet 

***

481 Beacon St.

$4,500 a month

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath 

852 square feet 

***

148 Commonwealth Ave, Unit 201

$7,195 a month

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,390 square feet 