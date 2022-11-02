5 Back Bay rentals on the market for below the typical price
Rents in this neighborhood are on the high-end, but they slipped a bit in September.
Back Bay, home to Newbury Street and Copley Square, is a huge draw for shoppers and people looking to live in historic homes. Rents in this neighborhood are on the high-end, but they slipped a little bit in September, according to a report from Apartment Advisor: The median rent for a studio on the market that month ($2,800) was down 6.67%, while the going rate for a one-bedroom ($3,500) reflected a 5.71% drop. Two bedroom listings had a median rent of $5,686, a 4.31% drop, and apartments with three or more bedrooms had a median rent of $7,495, reflecting a 6.72% decrease.
We found five pretty apartments listed for at or below those median rents:
362 Commonwealth Ave., Unit 5D
$3,500 a month
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
689 square feet
***
$3,400 a month
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
709 square feet
***
$4,800 a month
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,192 square feet
***
$4,500 a month
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
852 square feet
***
148 Commonwealth Ave, Unit 201
$7,195 a month
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,390 square feet
