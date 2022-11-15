Renting

5 must-see East Boston apartments asking for less than the typical rent

From one-bedroom units to three and from modern to traditional.

Kitchen, eating area and living room all in an East Boston apartment. Modern features and light soak up the space.
In Unit 206 at 656 Saratoga St. in East Boston, the kitchen is part of an open layout with the dining and living areas. Via MLS

By Grayson Rice

East Boston — home to Piers Park, Logan International Airport, and Belle Isle Marsh Reservation — should be on any prospective renter’s must-see list.

The rental prices here are relatively lower than in some of Boston’s other neighborhoods — with studios at a median cost of $2,200 a month, one-bedrooms at $2,508, two-bedrooms at $3,150, and three-bedrooms-plus at $3,400, according to Apartment Advisor.

We found five great properties below these price points. Check them out:

656 Saratoga St., Unit 206

656-Saratoga Living Room with couch, eating area and windows.
. – Via MLS
656-Saratoga Kitchen with island and updated features.
. – Via MLS
656 Saratoga Bedroom with glass doors and window to let in ample light. Bed is in the center of the room.
. – Vis MLS

$2,383

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

660 square feet 

***

66 Lubec St., Unit 1

66 Lubec St. Kitchen with hardwood floors and modern appliances.
. – Via MLS
66 Lubec St. Bathroom with tub and sink area.
. – Via MLS
66 Lubec St with washer and dryer in image, as well as window in the background with ample light.
. – Via MLS

$2,350

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

500 square feet 

***

205 Maverick St., Unit 213

205 Maverick St Living room with couches, kitchen and island in the background.
. – Via MLS
205 Maverick St Kitchen with modern touches and stainless steel appliances.
. – Via MLS
205 Maverick St bathroom with single sink and shower.
. – Via MLS

$2,850

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

853 square feet 

***

470 Sumner St., Unit A

470 Sumner St. Unit A Kitchen area with seating and stainless steel appliances.
. – Via MLS
470 Sumner St. Unit A door area with ample lighting from windows.
. – Via MLS
470 Sumner St. Unit A Living room with TV and sitting areas.
. – Via MLS

$2,850

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

920 square feet 

***

288 Lexington St., Unit 288

288 Lexington Street Kitchen area with dinning room and tiled floors.
. – Via MLS
288 Lexington Street Dinning Room with table and four chairs and tile flooring, with doors leading into the living room.
. – Via MLS
288 Lexington Street living room with window and ceiling fan, as well as a TV and couch and two chairs.
. – Via MLS

$3,200

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,750 square feet

