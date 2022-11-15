Renting 5 must-see East Boston apartments asking for less than the typical rent From one-bedroom units to three and from modern to traditional. In Unit 206 at 656 Saratoga St. in East Boston, the kitchen is part of an open layout with the dining and living areas. Via MLS

East Boston — home to Piers Park, Logan International Airport, and Belle Isle Marsh Reservation — should be on any prospective renter’s must-see list.

The rental prices here are relatively lower than in some of Boston’s other neighborhoods — with studios at a median cost of $2,200 a month, one-bedrooms at $2,508, two-bedrooms at $3,150, and three-bedrooms-plus at $3,400, according to Apartment Advisor.

We found five great properties below these price points. Check them out:

656 Saratoga St., Unit 206

$2,383

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

660 square feet

66 Lubec St., Unit 1

$2,350

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

500 square feet

205 Maverick St., Unit 213

$2,850

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

853 square feet

470 Sumner St., Unit A

$2,850

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

920 square feet

288 Lexington St., Unit 288

$3,200

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,750 square feet