Renting

4 North End rentals around or below the typical price

The costs in this quaint Boston neighborhood have eased a little bit.

181-salem-unit17-kitchen
Unit 17 at 181 Salem St. in the North End has one bedroom, one bath, a sliding barn door, and a monthly rent of $2,550. Via MLS

By Grayson Rice

Boston’s North End is a desirable neighborhood, according to Niche, which it ranked as the ninth “best neighborhood to live in Boston.” But rental prices here are high compared with other Boston neighborhoods, according to the latest numbers from Apartment Advisor. But, take heart. The average November rent for a one-bedroom unit ($3,475 a month) and a two-bed apartment ($3,600) in the North End reflect decreases of 3.5% and 12.1%, respectively. These prices are calculated based on listings on the website, and a deeper dive indicates that you could rent a two-bedroom apartment here in November for what it cost for a one-bedroom in October.

Whether you are looking for a place in the North End for its waterfront location, historic charm, or the food, we have found great spaces to call home around or below the average rent. Check them out:

181 Salem St., Unit 17

181-salem-unit17-kitchen
181-salem-unit17-bedroom
181-salem-unit17-bath
$2,550 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath 

450 square feet 

17 Clark St., Unit 1

17-clark-unit1-boston-kitchen
17 Clark St Unit 1 Living Room
17 Clark St Unit 1 Bedroom
$3,500 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 1 half bath 

700 square feet 

269 North St., Unit 2

269 North St Boston Living Space
269-north-unit2-boston-bedroom
269-north-unit2-boston-bath
$3,600 a month

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath 

900 square feet 

1 Canal St., Unit 1018

1-canal-unit1018-kitchen
1-canal-unit1018-living
1-canal-unit1018-bath
$3,545 a month

1 bedroom, 1 bath

662 square feet