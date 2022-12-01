4 North End rentals around or below the typical price

Address newsletter
Boston’s North End is a desirable neighborhood, according to Niche, which it ranked as the ninth “best neighborhood to live in Boston.” But rental prices here are high compared with other Boston neighborhoods, according to the latest numbers from Apartment Advisor. But, take heart. The average November rent for a one-bedroom unit ($3,475 a month) and a two-bed apartment ($3,600) in the North End reflect decreases of 3.5% and 12.1%, respectively. These prices are calculated based on listings on the website, and a deeper dive indicates that you could rent a two-bedroom apartment here in November for what it cost for a one-bedroom in October.
Whether you are looking for a place in the North End for its waterfront location, historic charm, or the food, we have found great spaces to call home around or below the average rent. Check them out:
$2,550 a month
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
450 square feet
$3,500 a month
1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
700 square feet
$3,600 a month
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
900 square feet
$3,545 a month
1 bedroom, 1 bath
662 square feet
