Renting 4 North End rentals around or below the typical price The costs in this quaint Boston neighborhood have eased a little bit. Unit 17 at 181 Salem St. in the North End has one bedroom, one bath, a sliding barn door, and a monthly rent of $2,550. Via MLS

Boston’s North End is a desirable neighborhood, according to Niche, which it ranked as the ninth “best neighborhood to live in Boston.” But rental prices here are high compared with other Boston neighborhoods, according to the latest numbers from Apartment Advisor. But, take heart. The average November rent for a one-bedroom unit ($3,475 a month) and a two-bed apartment ($3,600) in the North End reflect decreases of 3.5% and 12.1%, respectively. These prices are calculated based on listings on the website, and a deeper dive indicates that you could rent a two-bedroom apartment here in November for what it cost for a one-bedroom in October.

Whether you are looking for a place in the North End for its waterfront location, historic charm, or the food, we have found great spaces to call home around or below the average rent. Check them out:

181 Salem St., Unit 17

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$2,550 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

450 square feet

***

17 Clark St., Unit 1

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$3,500 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

700 square feet

***

269 North St., Unit 2

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$3,600 a month

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

900 square feet

***

1 Canal St., Unit 1018

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$3,545 a month

1 bedroom, 1 bath

662 square feet