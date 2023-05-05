Renting From residents to residents: Apartments at former Quincy Medical Center to welcome first renters this summer The 465-unit community will have a fitness center, yoga studio, library, private offices and conference rooms, and more. The monthly rent for a studio in Ashlar Park starts at $1,925, while the rents for one- and two-bedrooms begin at $2,175 and $3,025, respectively. Jared Kuzia

The former Quincy Medical Center is now the site of Ashlar Park, a 465-unit rental community of five buildings across 15 acres.

Located a little more than a half mile from the Red Line, Ashlar Park offers suburban living not far from Boston. The community will include studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments and will open to residents in phases starting in August. Bozzuto Group manages the property.

“Between the amenities and the campus-style community, it’s very different from the average Quincy community,” said Jamie Thompson, project manager for Ashlar Park.

Residents will have access to amenities like fire pits, outdoor grills, and a multi-level pool deck. The grounds include a fitness center, yoga studio, library, and private offices and conference rooms. Residents will also enjoy walking paths and private lounges in the community’s green spaces.

“People [will] feel connected to the outdoors while still being within walking distance from retail and restaurants in Quincy,” Thompson said.

The monthly rent for a studio starts at $1,925, while the costs of one- and two-bedrooms begin at $2,175 and $3,025, respectively. All floor plans range in price and size, with the smallest studio being 485 square feet and the largest two-bedroom apartment measuring 1,250 square feet.

Each apartment has energy-efficient windows; smart locks and thermostats; in-unit washers and dryers; and stainless steel Energy Star-rated appliances. Sustainability was a focus for the community, which also includes bike parking and repair rooms, as well as electric vehicle charging stations.

Pets are welcome, though renters must pay an additional $70 per month for dogs and $40 per month for cats. As an added benefit, Ashlar Park offers “home away” services that include cat feeding and plant watering.

The Harbor building will be the first to open to residents in August, followed by Skyline in September, Woodlands in October, and Quarry in April 2024. The Skyline and Woodlands buildings will include dog-washing rooms. A shuttle will run from the community to the Red Line.

The community has 592 available spots in both surface parking and underground garages.