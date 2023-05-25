Renting 12 pretty rentals for under $2,500 near rail service Tell us which one you'd pick. Unit 306 at 2 S. Grove St. in Haverhill has one bedroom, one full bath, and 850 square feet of living space for $1,900 a month. There are two commuter rail stops in the city. MLS

The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,475 in April. That’s 7.6% higher year over year, Apartment Advisor reported on May 1.

Check out these 12 properties on the market for less than $2,500 a month. And save money on gas while you’re at it: Each of these listings is in a community with rail service.

$1,775 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

400 square feet

🚆 0.4 miles from Worcester Union Station on the Framingham/Worcester commuter line

$1,700 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

570 square feet

🚆 3.6 miles from South Weymouth Station on the Kingston commuter rail line

$1,800 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

425 square feet

🚆 0.5 miles from Maverick Station on the Blue Line

$1,750 a month

Studio, 1 full bath

725 square feet

🚆 0.3 miles from Salem Station on the Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line

$1,700 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

775 square feet

🚆2.1 miles from Westborough Station on the Framingham/Worcester commuter rail line

$1,800 a month

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,213 square feet

🚆 0.5 miles from Fitchburg Station on the Fitchburg commuter rail line

$1,850 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

650 square feet

🚆 1.8 miles from Quincy Center Station on the Red Line

$1,800 a month

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

650 square feet

🚆 1.4 miles from Lowell Station on the commuter rail line

$1,700 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

600 square feet

🚆 0.7 miles from Lynn Station on the Newburyport/Rockport line

$1,900 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

850 square feet

🚆 1.1 miles from Bradford Station on the Haverhill commuter rail line

$1,700 a month

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,000 square feet

🚆 1.2 miles from Worcester Union Station on the Framingham/Worcester commuter rail

$1,450 a month

Studio, 1 full bath

300 square feet

🚆 0.2 miles from Park Street Station on the Green Line

