12 pretty rentals for under $2,500 near rail service

The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,475 in April. That’s 7.6% higher year over year, Apartment Advisor reported on May 1.
Check out these 12 properties on the market for less than $2,500 a month. And save money on gas while you’re at it: Each of these listings is in a community with rail service.
$1,775 a month
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
400 square feet
🚆 0.4 miles from Worcester Union Station on the Framingham/Worcester commuter line
***
$1,700 a month
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
570 square feet
🚆 3.6 miles from South Weymouth Station on the Kingston commuter rail line
***
$1,800 a month
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
425 square feet
🚆 0.5 miles from Maverick Station on the Blue Line
***
$1,750 a month
Studio, 1 full bath
725 square feet
🚆 0.3 miles from Salem Station on the Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line
***
$1,700 a month
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
775 square feet
🚆2.1 miles from Westborough Station on the Framingham/Worcester commuter rail line
***
$1,800 a month
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,213 square feet
🚆 0.5 miles from Fitchburg Station on the Fitchburg commuter rail line
***
$1,850 a month
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
650 square feet
🚆 1.8 miles from Quincy Center Station on the Red Line
***
$1,800 a month
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
650 square feet
🚆 1.4 miles from Lowell Station on the commuter rail line
***
$1,700 a month
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
600 square feet
🚆 0.7 miles from Lynn Station on the Newburyport/Rockport line
***
$1,900 a month
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
850 square feet
🚆 1.1 miles from Bradford Station on the Haverhill commuter rail line
***
$1,700 a month
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,000 square feet
🚆 1.2 miles from Worcester Union Station on the Framingham/Worcester commuter rail
***
$1,450 a month
Studio, 1 full bath
300 square feet
🚆 0.2 miles from Park Street Station on the Green Line
***
