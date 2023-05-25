Renting

12 pretty rentals for under $2,500 near rail service

Open floor plan kitchen and living room. The kitchen has white Shaker-style cabinets and stainless steel appliances, and the living area has white walls, single-hung windows, and beige carpeting.
Unit 306 at 2 S. Grove St. in Haverhill has one bedroom, one full bath, and 850 square feet of living space for $1,900 a month. There are two commuter rail stops in the city. MLS

The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,475 in April. That’s 7.6% higher year over year, Apartment Advisor reported on May 1.

Check out these 12 properties on the market for less than $2,500 a month. And save money on gas while you’re at it: Each of these listings is in a community with rail service.

28 Water St., Unit 313, Worcester

Kitchen with white flat-panel cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.
Living room with grey exposed brick accent wall and single-hung windows with muntins.
$1,775 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

400 square feet

🚆 0.4 miles from Worcester Union Station on the Framingham/Worcester commuter line

160 Burkhall St., Unit 313, Weymouth

Kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and raised panel cabinetry.
Living area with picture windows, hardwood floors, and mirrored accent wall.
$1,700 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

570 square feet

🚆 3.6 miles from South Weymouth Station on the Kingston commuter rail line

41 Saratoga St., Unit 3A, East Boston

Kitchen with white Shaker-style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors.
Bathroom with walk-in shower, single vanity, and grey tiled flooring.
Living area with hardwood floors, grey walls, white trim, and single-hung windows.
$1,800 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

425 square feet

🚆 0.5 miles from Maverick Station on the Blue Line

289 Essex St., Unit 102, Salem

Living area with cream walls and grey carpet.
Kitchen with white shaker-style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors.
$1,750 a month

Studio, 1 full bath

725 square feet

🚆 0.3 miles from Salem Station on the Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line

25 West Main St., Unit 203, Westborough

Kitchen with Shaker-style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors.
Living room with beige walls, hardwood floors, and single-hung windows.
Bedroom with beige carpeting, light gray walls, and two single-hung windows.
$1,700 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

775 square feet

🚆2.1 miles from Westborough Station on the Framingham/Worcester commuter rail line

21 Longwood Ave., Unit 2, Fitchburg

Living area with bay window, cream-colored walls, hardwood floors, and white trim.
Bathroom with single vanity and combination shower-bathtub, hardwood floors, and single-hung window in the shower.
Kitchen with Shaker-style cabinetry, hardwood floors, and beige walls.
$1,800 a month

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,213 square feet

🚆 0.5 miles from Fitchburg Station on the Fitchburg commuter rail line

332 Copeland St, Unit 19, Quincy

Kitchen with white Shaker-style cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Living area with hardwood floors, beige walls, and white trim.
Bathroom with single combination shower-bathtub and single vanity with sunshine yellow sink.
$1,850 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

650 square feet

🚆 1.8 miles from Quincy Center Station on the Red Line

172 Nesmith St., Unit 3, Lowell

Kitchen with white flat-panel cabinetry and tile flooring. A single-hung window provides natural light.
Bathroom with single vanity and combination shower-bathtub, grey walls, and beige tiled floors.
$1,800 a month

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

650 square feet

🚆 1.4 miles from Lowell Station on the commuter rail line

33 Lincoln St., Unit 21, Lynn

Living area with light gray walls, white trim, and hardwood floors.
Kitchen with raised-panel cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.
Bathroom with combination shower-bathtub with white subway tiling and single vanity with white cabinetry.
$1,700 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

600 square feet

🚆 0.7 miles from Lynn Station on the Newburyport/Rockport line

2 S. Grove St., Unit 306, Haverhill

Kitchen with white Shaker-style cabinets, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances.
Bathroom with walk-in shower and single vanity.
$1,900 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

850 square feet

🚆 1.1 miles from Bradford Station on the Haverhill commuter rail line

10 Sterling St., Unit 1, Worcester

Kitchen with white Shaker-style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors.
Living area with dark gray walls and single-hung bay windows. The room has hardwood floors and a ceiling fan.
Bathroom with beige walls, single vanity, and combination shower-bathtub.
$1,700 a month

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,000 square feet

🚆 1.2 miles from Worcester Union Station on the Framingham/Worcester commuter rail

124 Bowdoin St., Unit 45, Beacon Hill

Living room with hardwood floors, wainscoting, and single-hung windows.
Bathroom with single vanity, combination shower-bathtub, and white tiling.
$1,450 a month

Studio, 1 full bath

300 square feet

🚆 0.2 miles from Park Street Station on the Green Line

