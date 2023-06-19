Renting Second building at Quincy’s Ashlar Park starts leasing. See inside. It's the one with views of the Boston skyline. Ashlar Park in Quincy will have five buildings in total.

Last week, Ashlar Park, a five-building apartment complex on Whitwell Street in Quincy, launched leasing for the 132 apartments in its Skyline Building, ready for move-ins beginning Sept. 15.

Skyline is the second residential building to open, following the 65-unit Harbor Building, which began leasing at the beginning of May, with occupation expected from Aug. 1.

With all but five of Harbor’s apartments taken, and with several leases signed in the first week of Skyline’s sales, traffic is expected to be brisk for phase two, said Jamie Thompson, general manager of Ashlar Park.

“The location is a big attraction,” Thompson told Boston.com of the 15-acre site. “It is walking distance to all the restaurants and shopping in downtown Quincy, but it’s also set away on this very large green space. It’s the best of both worlds.

“But I also think residents like the quality of our finishes,” Thompson added of the 465-unit development helmed by FoxRock Properties, which is headquartered in Quincy.

Those include smart locks and thermostats; in-unit washers and dryers; engineered wood wide-plank flooring in the kitchens and living rooms; roomy, oak kitchen cabinets; quartz countertops; ceramic subway tile backsplashes; and stainless-steel EnergyStar-rated appliances.

Interior cabinetry, flooring, and fittings are uniform throughout most of Ashlar Park’s buildings, but the Skyline’s top fifth-floor apartments, part of the Ashlar Park Signature Collection, have upgraded finishes and, said Thompson, “There is extra closet space.”

Of course, those homes have the best views of the Boston skyline in the distance, which inspired the building’s name. The Skyline Building has the bonus of housing the community’s pet wash station and also direct access via elevator to the communal undergound parking garage.

The three-story community building is where the bulk of the shared amenity spaces are located, though: those include work-from-home pods, a fitness center, a coffee bar, a wine lounge, a game room with a pool table, and a library where a book club will begin once all of the buildings are completed. The outdoor space includes a bocce court, fire pits, grills, a multilevel pool deck, and a roof deck lounge.

“Our community is different to many in the area. There is great outdoor space leading to trails behind the building,” said Thompson. “People who work from home can get outside and take a break; people can ride their bikes.”

Skyline’s apartments: studios ranging from 485 to 540 square feet ($2,100—$2,515 per month); one-bedrooms from 587 to 775 square feet ($2,350—$3,026 per month); one-bedrooms, plus dens at roughly 820 square feet and two-bedrooms from 1,000 to 1,100 square feet ($3,200—$3,700 per month). Signature Collection apartments generally run at $150 more per month in each size category.

Parking is an additional $125 per month; Ashlar Park has bike storage and also community bikes for residents to reserve.

Making Ashlar Park even more bike and walk friendly: a daily weekday shuttle to and from the Quincy Center Station on the Red Line.

Construction began on Ashlar Park in the summer of 2021 in the former Quincy Medical Center’s historic administration building. The third residential block, Woodlands Building, is due to begin leasing later this fall, and the final one, Quarry Building, will follow in early 2024, marking the development’s completion.