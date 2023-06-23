14 cool Boston apartments with below-average rents

Address Newsletter
Rents in Boston are still sky-high, with the average rent recently surpassing $3,000. In many cases, desperate renters are entering bidding wars, overpaying by hundreds just to score a place to live.
As of June 18, the average rent for a studio apartment in Boston was $2,275, according to ApartmentAdvisor, an online rental marketplace. One-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments cost $2,700, $3,300, and $3,950, respectively.
If you’re trying to gain a foothol din Boston’s rental market, you may have trouble staying within your budget. That’s why we found 14 listings — three studios, four one-bedrooms, four two-bedrooms, and three three-bedrooms — to help alleviate your house-hunt stress.
$2,200
500 square feet
$2,200
350 square feet
$2,200
517 square feet
$2,500
800 square feet
$2,650
650 square feet
$2,200
850 square feet
$2,500
900 square feet
$3,300
1,050 square feet
$3,200
800 square feet
$2,700
941 square feet
$2,950
1,100 square feet
$3,800
1,500 square feet
$3,900
1,400 square feet
$3,600
1,000 square feet
