Renting

14 cool Boston apartments with below-average rents

The average cost to rent an apartment in Boston just surpassed $3,000 a month.

Living room with bay window, hardwood floors, ceiling fan, and white walls.
Unit 4 at 91 E. Brookline St. in the South End offers two bedrooms and one bathroom for $100 less than the average rent of a two-bedroom apartment in Boston. MLS

By Vivi Smilgius

Rents in Boston are still sky-high, with the average rent recently surpassing $3,000. In many cases, desperate renters are entering bidding wars, overpaying by hundreds just to score a place to live.

As of June 18, the average rent for a studio apartment in Boston was $2,275, according to ApartmentAdvisor, an online rental marketplace. One-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments cost $2,700, $3,300, and $3,950, respectively.

If you’re trying to gain a foothol din Boston’s rental market, you may have trouble staying within your budget. That’s why we found 14 listings — three studios, four one-bedrooms, four two-bedrooms, and three three-bedrooms — to help alleviate your house-hunt stress.

Studio ($2,275 or ⬇)

420 Sumner St., Unit 2 East Boston

Living room with bay window, light gray windows, hardwood floors, and fireplace.
. – MLS
Kitchen with white Shaker-style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors.
. – MLS
Kitchen with single-hung windows, hardwood floors, and appliances lining the walls.
. – MLS

$2,200

Advertisement:

500 square feet

***

397 Beacon St., Unit 1F, Back Bay

Living room with accordion-door closet, fireplace, and bay window.
. – MLS
Bathroom with combination shower-bathtub and single vanity.
. – MLS
Living room with bay window and hardwood floors.
. – MLS

$2,200

350 square feet

***

1427 Commonwealth Ave., Allston

Living room with hardwood flors, white walls, and server's window to kitchen.
. – MLS
Bedroom with two single-hung windows, hardwood floors, and white walls.
. – MLS
Bathroom with single vanity and combination shower-bathtub.
. – MLS

$2,200

517 square feet

One bedroom ($2,700 or less)

2489 Washington St., Unit 4B, Roxbury

Kitchen with white Shaker-style cabinets and hardwood floors.
. – MLS
Bedroom with hardwood floors, light gray walls, and sliding window.
. – MLS
Living room with vaulted ceilings, picture windows, hardwood floors, and pendant lighting.
. – MLS

$2,500

800 square feet

1750 Washington St., Unit 1, South Boston

Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, grey backsplash, and Shaker-style cabinets.
. – MLS
Living room with single-hung windows, white walls, fireplace, and hardwood floors.
. – MLS
Bathroom with combination shower-bathtub, single vanity, and white shelving.
. – MLS

$2,650

650 square feet

***

125 Trenton, Unit 1, East Boston

Kitchen with white Shaker-style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and subway tile backsplash.
. – MLS
Bedroom with two single-hung windows, gray walls, and hardwood floors.
. – MLS
Bathroom with combination shower-bathtub with subway tiling, single vanity, and white walls.
. – MLS

$2,200

850 square feet

***

161 South St., Unit 3, Jamaica Plain

Living room with pale blue walls, hardwood floors, and french doors.
. – MLS
Kitchen with raised-panel wood cabinets and hardwood floors.
. – MLS
Bathroom with combination shower-bathtub, single vanity, and light blue walls.
. – MLS

$2,500

900 square feet

***

Two bedrooms ($3,300 or ⬇)

73 Barnes Ave., East Boston

Kitchen with white Shaker-style cabinets, island with breakfast bar, and hardwood floors.
. – MLS
Living room with bay window, beige walls with white trim, and hardwood floors.
. – MLS
Bedroom with single-hung windows, gray walls, and hardwood floors.
. – MLS

$3,300

1,050 square feet

***

91 E. Brookline St., Unit 4, South End

Living room with bay window, hardwood floors, white walls, and ceiling fan.
. – MLS
Bedroom with hardwood floors, light gray walls, single-hung windows, and ceiling fan.
. – MLS
Bathroom with single vanity, tiled flooring, and combination shower-bathtub.
. – MLS

$3,200

800 square feet

***

236 Havre, Unit 1, East Boston

Kitchen with white cabinets, single-hung window, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors.
. – MLS
Bathroom with combination shower-bathtub, black and white floor tiling, and single vanity with black cabinetry.
. – MLS
Bedroom with two single-hung windows, hardwood floors, and white walls.
. – MLS

$2,700

941 square feet

***

224 Jamaicaway, Unit 4, Jamaica Plain

Living room with hardwood floors, beige walls, and three single-hung windows.
. – MLS
Kitchen with raised-panel white cabinets and single-hung window.
. – MLS
Bedroom with single-hung windows, hardwood floors, and beige walls.
. – MLS

$2,950

1,100 square feet

Three bedrooms ($3,950 or ⬇)

1640 Columbia Road, Unit 2, South Boston

Bathroom with combination shower-bathtub and emerald green floor and wall tiling.
. – MLS
Bedroom with white walls, ceiling fan, and bay window.
. – MLS
Living room with dome chandelier, hardwood floors, wood trim, and built-in shelving.
. – MLS

$3,800

1,500 square feet

***

881 E. Fourth St.,Unit 1, South Boston

Living room with bay window, beige walls, ceiling fan, and brick fireplace.
. – MLS
Bedroom with hardwood floors, bay window, beige walls, and ceiling fan.
. – MLS
Bathroom with combination shower-bathtub and single vanity.
. – MLS

$3,900

1,400 square feet

***

77 Webster St., Unit 1, East Boston

Kitchen with white Shaker-style cabinetry, track lighting, island with seating space, and hardwood floors.
. – MLS
Bathroom with combination shower-bathtub, single vanity, and light blue walls.
. – MLS
Bedroom with exposed brick pillar, tile floors and white walls.
. – MLS

$3,600

1,000 square feet