In Greater Boston, 12 people want the same apartment you do

Greater Boston may be only the 18th hottest rental market in the nation, but a prospective renter has to compete with a dozen other home shoppers on average for the same vacant unit, according to a report released Wednesday.
But hold on. In Providence, it’s a baker’s dozen. In Portland, Maine, make that more than two dozen.
Blame high occupancy rates and not enough inventory to meet the demand, according to the report by online marketplace RentCafe.
On the site’s list of the hottest “small rental markets,” Providence ranked fourth, two spots higher than Portland, Maine.
Here’s a look at some of New England’s biggest cities by the numbers:
|market
|average
vacant days
|Number of
prospective
renters
|Greater Boston
|42
|13
|Worcester-Springfield
|45
|13
|Providence
|42
|17
|Portland, Maine
|42
|25
|UNITED STATES
|43
|9
|market
|% of
occupied
apartments
|lease
renewal
rate
|share
of new
apartments
|Greater Boston
|95.4%
|58.9%
|0.5
|Worcester-Springfield
|95.6%
|56.7%
|0.12
|Providence
|96.6%
|68%
|0%
|Portland, Maine
|96.8%
|65%
|0%
|UNITED STATES
|94%
|59.7%
|0.64%
Why is the share of new apartments zero in some spots? The report, based on Yardi Systems apartment data, looks only at properties of at least 50 units.
Why is the Northeast so hot? The demand here is “fueled by the spread of remote work and a large number of students in search of off-campus housing in college towns,” the report noted.
The top rental market? That was Miami-Dade County, which the report says is experiencing a “veritable rental boom.” The occupancy rate there is 97.1% there, with 24 applicants competing for each available unit. (That’s still one fewer than in Portland, Maine, folks.)
