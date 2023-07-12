Renting In Greater Boston, 12 people want the same apartment you do In Providence and Portland, Maine, the competition is even more heated. Tell us: Have you lost out on an apartment lately? In Greater Boston, a vacant apartments remains vacant for 42 days on average, according to a report from online marketplace RentCafe. Adobe Stock

Greater Boston may be only the 18th hottest rental market in the nation, but a prospective renter has to compete with a dozen other home shoppers on average for the same vacant unit, according to a report released Wednesday.

But hold on. In Providence, it’s a baker’s dozen. In Portland, Maine, make that more than two dozen.

Blame high occupancy rates and not enough inventory to meet the demand, according to the report by online marketplace RentCafe.

On the site’s list of the hottest “small rental markets,” Providence ranked fourth, two spots higher than Portland, Maine.

Here’s a look at some of New England’s biggest cities by the numbers:

Competition heats up

market average

vacant days Number of

prospective

renters Greater Boston 42 13 Worcester-Springfield 45 13 Providence 42 17 Portland, Maine 42 25 UNITED STATES 43 9 Source: RentCafe

Markets are based on the Census breakdown

Staying put or on the move?

market % of

occupied

apartments lease

renewal

rate share

of new

apartments Greater Boston 95.4% 58.9% 0.5 Worcester-Springfield 95.6% 56.7% 0.12 Providence 96.6% 68% 0% Portland, Maine 96.8% 65% 0% UNITED STATES 94% 59.7% 0.64% Source: RentCafe

Markets are based on the Census breakdown

Why is the share of new apartments zero in some spots? The report, based on Yardi Systems apartment data, looks only at properties of at least 50 units.

Advertisement:

Why is the Northeast so hot? The demand here is “fueled by the spread of remote work and a large number of students in search of off-campus housing in college towns,” the report noted.

The top rental market? That was Miami-Dade County, which the report says is experiencing a “veritable rental boom.” The occupancy rate there is 97.1% there, with 24 applicants competing for each available unit. (That’s still one fewer than in Portland, Maine, folks.)

Have you lost out on an apartment bid recently? Share your story with us. Have you lost out on an apartment bid recently? (Required) Yes No I'm in the middle of a bid right now. Share your apartment hunting stories with us. Have you been on the hunt for an apartment recently? We want to hear about the bids you've lost (or won), and the towns/neighborhoods where you're looking. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published.