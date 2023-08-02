Renting Eight pretty Somerville apartments listed for below the typical asking price Massachusetts has the highest median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the country, according to Apartment Advisor. Unit R at 30 Putnam St. in Somerville is located in Union Square, has one bedroom and one bath, and is listed for $2,500. MLS

Finding an apartment in Boston at a reasonable price is no easy feat, especially with rents on the rise. Many renters take their hunt outside Boston proper to places like Somerville in search of lower prices.

Once again, Apartment Advisor named Massachusetts the most expensive state in the country when it comes to renting a one-bedroom apartment, with a median asking price of $2,500. The online marketplace bases that figure on available listings.

These were the median rents in Somerville in July:

Unit Median Rent 1-month change 1-year change Studio $2,121 -5.7% 11.6% 1-bedroom $2,600 -1.9% 13% 2-bedroom $3,200 1.6% 14.3% 3-bedrooms+ $3,500 -2.8% 3.7% Source: Apartment Advisor

Here are eight pretty Somerville rentals on the market below the median asking price:

One-bedroom apartments

–MLS

–MLS

–MLS

$2,100

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

1,000 square feet

Advertisement:

***

–MLS

–MLS

–MLS

$2,500

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

600 square feet

***

–MLS

–MLS

–MLS

$2,600

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

500 square feet

Two-bedrooms apartments

–MLS

–MLS

-MLS

–MLS

$3,100

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

780 square feet

***

–MLS

–MLS

–MLS

$2,800

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

909 square feet

Three-bedroom units

–MLS

-MLS

-MLS

$3,400

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,513 square feet

***

-MLS

-MLS

–MLS

$3,700

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,150 square feet

***

-MLS

–MLS

-MLS

$3,400

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,093 square feet

Somerville below-market apartments Which apartment would you pick? (Required) 72 Moreland St., Unit 1 30 Putnam St., Unit R 202 Washington St., Unit 1F 19 Hudson St., Unit 1 5 Douglas Ave., Unit 1 21 Summit Ave., Unit 2 281 Highland Ave., Unit 2A 354a Broadway None of the above Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.