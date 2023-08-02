Eight pretty Somerville apartments listed for below the typical asking price

Address newsletter
Finding an apartment in Boston at a reasonable price is no easy feat, especially with rents on the rise. Many renters take their hunt outside Boston proper to places like Somerville in search of lower prices.
Once again, Apartment Advisor named Massachusetts the most expensive state in the country when it comes to renting a one-bedroom apartment, with a median asking price of $2,500. The online marketplace bases that figure on available listings.
These were the median rents in Somerville in July:
|Unit
|Median Rent
|1-month change
|1-year change
|Studio
|$2,121
|-5.7%
|11.6%
|1-bedroom
|$2,600
|-1.9%
|13%
|2-bedroom
|$3,200
|1.6%
|14.3%
|3-bedrooms+
|$3,500
|-2.8%
|3.7%
Here are eight pretty Somerville rentals on the market below the median asking price:
$2,100
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
1,000 square feet
***
$2,500
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
600 square feet
***
$2,600
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
500 square feet
$3,100
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
780 square feet
***
$2,800
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
909 square feet
$3,400
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,513 square feet
***
$3,700
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,150 square feet
***
$3,400
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,093 square feet
