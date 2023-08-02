Renting

Eight pretty Somerville apartments listed for below the typical asking price

Massachusetts has the highest median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the country, according to Apartment Advisor.

30-putnam-unit-r-somerville
Unit R at 30 Putnam St. in Somerville is located in Union Square, has one bedroom and one bath, and is listed for $2,500. MLS

By Caroline Bunnell

Finding an apartment in Boston at a reasonable price is no easy feat, especially with rents on the rise. Many renters take their hunt outside Boston proper to places like Somerville in search of lower prices.

Once again, Apartment Advisor named Massachusetts the most expensive state in the country when it comes to renting a one-bedroom apartment, with a median asking price of $2,500. The online marketplace bases that figure on available listings.

These were the median rents in Somerville in July:

UnitMedian Rent1-month change1-year change
Studio$2,121-5.7%11.6%
1-bedroom$2,600-1.9%13%
2-bedroom$3,2001.6%14.3%
3-bedrooms+$3,500-2.8%3.7%
Source: Apartment Advisor

Here are eight pretty Somerville rentals on the market below the median asking price:

One-bedroom apartments

72 Moreland St., Unit 1

Kitchen with wood cabinets, and tile flooring in Somerville apartment.
MLS
Bedroom with two windows, and bed in somerville apartment.
MLS
Large living room with a couch, television, and exercise bike.
MLS

$2,100

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

1,000 square feet

***

30 Putnam St., Unit R

Modern kitchen and living room area.
MLS
Bedroom with furniture in Somerville Apartment
MLS
Modern bathroom with white finishes.
MLS

$2,500

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

600 square feet

***

202 Washington St., Unit 1F

Kitchen and dining room area with wood cabinets, dining room table, and yellow furniture in Somerville apartment.
MLS
Living room space with vintage furniture and wood desk in Somerville apartment
MLS
Bedroom with two beds pushed together.
MLS

$2,600

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

500 square feet

Two-bedrooms apartments

19 Hudson St., Unit 1

Modern kitchen with dark wood cabinets and granite countertops.
MLS
Spacious bedroom with wood flooring in Somerville apartment.
MLS
View of spacious living room and kitchen with wood floors.
-MLS
Modern bathroom with wall tile, and wood sink in Somerville apartment.
MLS

$3,100

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

780 square feet

***

5 Douglas Ave., Unit 1

Kitchen with white cabinets and granite countertops in Somerville apartment.
MLS
Dining room and office space with a patterned rug, and dark wood furniture.
MLS
Entry way to Somerville apartment, with wood trip, and artwork on the walls.
MLS

$2,800

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

909 square feet

Three-bedroom units

21 Summit Ave., Unit 2

Modern kitchen with light gray cabinets, and modern appliances in Somerville apartment.
MLS
Bedroom with built in drawers in Somerville apartment
-MLS
Modern bathroom with toilet, shower, and sink in Somerville apartment.
-MLS

$3,400

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,513 square feet

***

281 Highland Ave., Unit 2A

Modern kitchen with white cabinets, and light gray flooring in Somerville apartment.
-MLS
Living room with wood flooring, and fireplace.
-MLS
Modern bathroom with white fixtures including shower, sink, and toilet.
MLS

$3,700

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,150 square feet

***

354a Broadway

Bedroom with exposed brick wall, and bed with artwork in Somerville apartment.
-MLS
Modern kitchen with wood flooring, and white cabinets in Somerville apartment.
MLS
Living room furnished with couch, chairs, coffee table, and rug with three windows in Somerville apartment.
-MLS

$3,400

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,093 square feet