Renting South Standard in South Boston begins leasing Prices range from $2,780 a month for a studio apartment to $6,390 for a three-bedroom. Tenants will start moving into South Standard in South Boston's Washington Village this fall. Rendering from Samuels & Associates

South Standard, a new apartment building in South Boston, began leasing this month and will be ready for resident move-ins this fall.

Set in Washington Village, a 5-acre mixed-use development helmed by a partnership between Samuels & Associates, Intercontinental Real Estate Corp., and Core Investments, South Standard brings 214 apartments to the Andrew Square neighborhood, giving South Boston a much needed housing boost.

“There are smaller, similar multifamily developments in the area,” Jeremy Ouellette, vice president of portfolio operations for Samuels & Associates told Boston.com, “but South Standard is certainly the most significant.”

“We really looked at what residents would want here,” he said.

Standing at seven stories, South Standard offers homes ranging from 471-square-foot studios to 1,333-square-foot three-bedroom apartments — priced from $2,780 to $6,390, respectively. All of the homes share the same color palette and an open floor plan, flowing from the kitchen to the living room.

“You can eat at the kitchen island or at a table,” Ouellette said. “It has a nice homey feeling. The kitchen has stainless steel GE appliances. There’s dark brown wainscoting and white quartz counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, which has a timeless look.”

The bedrooms have “ample closet space,” said Ouellette, and some have walk-ins. Select homes come with terraces and/or dens, and “There’s a washer/dryer in each apartment,” he added.

Building amenities include a fitness center with a flexible yoga room, a roof deck with a fireplace, lounge seating, and a reservable area for private gatherings.

There’s also a “groom room” for bathing pets: “Each home is allowed up to two cats or dogs. For dogs, it costs $100 per month per animal, and for cats, it’s $50 per month per cat,” Ouellette said.

There is bike storage and on-site parking with electric vehicle charging stations in the garage or on a surface lot. Parking costs $350 for the covered garage and $275 for the surface lot, per month.

South Standard, however, is only a third of a mile from the Andrew Station on the Red Line.

A 20,000-square-foot array of retail space anchors South Standard. “We are still looking at who will occupy those spaces,” Ouellette said, “but we want them to serve the community in Andrew Square.”

A new public park adjacent to South Standard will also create a physical link to the broader Andrew Square community.

“It’s a very walkable neighborhood. We are joining an established location,” Ouellette said. “The aim is to fulfill the needs of our South Standard residents and the Andrew Square neighborhood.”

For more information, visit livesouthstandard.com.