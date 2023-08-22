Address Newsletter
It is almost that time of year again, when thousands of college students and renters make the move to new housing in Boston.
The roads are flooded with moving trucks, sweaty, frustrated, and sleep-deprived people, and excess furniture, making it difficult to navigate the city. That’s not to mention the backups the inevitable “Storrowing” of a truck on Storrow Drive will cause.
To prepare Bostonians for the Sept. 1 crush, RentHop analyzed moving truck permits in Boston.
These were the top 10 ZIP codes with the highest number of permits issued so far this year:
|ZIP code
|permit count
|1.
|02127 (South Boston)
|434
|2.
|02116 (Back Bay)
|273
|3.
|02135 (Brighton)
|263
|4.
|02118 (South End)
|230
|5.
|02113 (North End)
|229
|6.
|02114 (West End)
|203
|7.
|02130 (Jamaica Plain)
|162
|8.
|02115 (Fenway-East Fens-Longwood)
|154
|9.
|02134 (Allston)
|145
|10.
|02129 (Charlestown)
|122
Although Sept. 1 is consistently the busiest moving day in Boston, there are a number of other hot dates. The following table of the top six dates for 2023 reflects not when the permits were taken out, but when they will expire, which typically coincides with the actual moving day:
|DATE
|No. of Permits Expiring
|1
|Sept. 1
|1,113
|2
|Aug.31
|692
|3
|Sept. 2
|280
|4
|Aug. 30
|261
|5
|Aug. 26
|191
But could Boston be in for a milder move in day this year?
Overall, there have been fewer permits issued this year than in years past. Looking at the past five years, August 2021 tops the list with 6,198 permits. This month has seen only 2,722.
|Month/year
|No. of Issued permits
|1
|August 2021
|6,198
|2
|August 2022
|5,642
|3
|August 2019
|4,714
|4
|August 2020
|4,051
|5
|July 2023
|3,576
|6
|July 2021
|3,400
|7
|July 2022
|2,728
|8
|August 2023
|2,722
|9
|May 2021
|2,700
|10
|July 2020
|2,668
To help you avoid the madness, the website offered five suggestions:
3. Plan around potential delays.
4. Accept the fact and don’t panic or get angry.😲😡
5. Take advantage of the chaos and snag bargains during “Allston Christmas,” which gives a whole new meaning to the term “sidewalk sale.”
