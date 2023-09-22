Renting

What $2,000 a month in rent can get you in Boston and other U.S. cities

The average asking price for a one-bedroom apartment in the city on Thursday was $3,000.

Kitchen in West Roxbury rental.
MLS

By Caroline Bunnell

Finding an affordable place to rent in Boston may seem like a Herculean task. The average asking price for a one-bedroom apartment in the city on Thursday was $3,000, according to ApartmentAdvisor, an online marketplace, and Boston is the third-most expensive metro for renters in the country, behind New York City and Jersey City.

Rent prices can vary significantly depending on the city and the types of rentals that available.

Here’s what $2,000 can get you in Boston compared with other cities around the country:

One bedroom

5050 Washington St. Unit 18, West Roxbury

1 Bedroom apartment in Boston, with wood flooring.
Via MLS
Empty bedroom with wood flooring, and mirrored closet. rent
Via MLS
Kitchen in boston apartment with white tile floor, and wood cabinets. rent
Via MLS

$2,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

670 square feet

Features Recently remodeled, elevator, stainless steel appliances, and the rent includes heat and hot water.

Advertisement:

***

1010 St. Charles St., Unit 403, St. Louis

$1,800

1 bedroom, 2 baths

1,538 square feet

Features Exposed brick, kitchen island, wood flooring

***

2595 43rd Ave., Apt. 2, San Francisco

$2,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

630 square feet

Features New paint and hardwood flooring

Two bedrooms

110 Brunswick, Unit 3, Dorchester

Kitchen in Boston apartment rent
Via MLS
Empty room with wood flooring.
Via MLS
Modern bathroom with gray cabinet, and beige tiled wall. rent
Via MLS

$1,800

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,000 square feet

Features Hardwood flooring, updated kitchen, and the rent includes hot water

***

34A Bethany Drive, Unit A, Pittsburgh

$1,850

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,072 square feet

Features One-car garage, granite countertops, built-in bar, stainless steel appliances, and French doors to a three-season porch.

***

16 Cascade St., Unit 1, Staten Island, N.Y.

$2,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

900 square feet

Features Basement unit with hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen with new appliances

Three Bedrooms

A Multiple Listing Service search for listings in Boston at this price point on Friday afternoon turned up nothing.

***

220 S. Eighth St., Newark

$2,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,100 square feet

Features Open layout, hardwood flooring, recessed lights, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances

***

260 NW 71st Ave., Miami

$2,000

3 bedrooms, 2 baths

1,148 square feet

Features European-style kitchen, “blue lagoon area,” covered parking, and stainless steel appliances