Renting What $2,000 a month in rent can get you in Boston and other U.S. cities The average asking price for a one-bedroom apartment in the city on Thursday was $3,000. MLS

Finding an affordable place to rent in Boston may seem like a Herculean task. The average asking price for a one-bedroom apartment in the city on Thursday was $3,000, according to ApartmentAdvisor, an online marketplace, and Boston is the third-most expensive metro for renters in the country, behind New York City and Jersey City.

Rent prices can vary significantly depending on the city and the types of rentals that available.

Here’s what $2,000 can get you in Boston compared with other cities around the country:

One bedroom

$2,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

670 square feet

Features Recently remodeled, elevator, stainless steel appliances, and the rent includes heat and hot water.

$1,800

1 bedroom, 2 baths

1,538 square feet

Features Exposed brick, kitchen island, wood flooring

2595 43rd Ave., Apt. 2, San Francisco

$2,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

630 square feet

Features New paint and hardwood flooring

Two bedrooms

$1,800

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,000 square feet

Features Hardwood flooring, updated kitchen, and the rent includes hot water

$1,850

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,072 square feet

Features One-car garage, granite countertops, built-in bar, stainless steel appliances, and French doors to a three-season porch.

$2,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

900 square feet

Features Basement unit with hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen with new appliances

Three Bedrooms

A Multiple Listing Service search for listings in Boston at this price point on Friday afternoon turned up nothing.

$2,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,100 square feet

Features Open layout, hardwood flooring, recessed lights, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances

$2,000

3 bedrooms, 2 baths

1,148 square feet

Features European-style kitchen, “blue lagoon area,” covered parking, and stainless steel appliances