Renting

12 must-see open houses this week

Including two properties on the market for under $500k. Tell us: Which one would you pick?

A single-family Victorian with tan siding and white trim with brick steps and an enclosed porch.
The Victorian at 131 Lake Ave. in Newton Centre comes with six bedrooms 2.5 baths, and a $2,499,000 price tag. Via MLS

By Abigail DesVergnes

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend — from a one-bedroom condo in Acton with updated appliances for $230,000 to a six-bedroom Newton contemporary for $3,695,000:

Up to $500,000

420 Great Road, Unit C4, Acton

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$230,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

675 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

19 Robbins St., Unit 1-1, Waltham

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$449,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

729 square feet

Open houses Thursday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$500,000 to $1 million

135 Sutherland Road, Unit A, Brighton

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$529,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

850 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

253 E. Cottage St., Dorchester

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$575,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,063 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Oct. 7, from noon to 1:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement:

Take the virtual tour.

***

50 Longwood Ave., Unit 317, Brookline

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$670,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

957 square feet

Open house Sunday, Oct. 8, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

***

9 Preservation Way, Attleboro

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$775,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,578 square feet

0.61-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

***

84 O St., Unit 3, South Boston

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$899,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,231 square feet

Open house Saturday, Oct. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

37 Chestnut St., Charlestown

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$995,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,109 square feet

Open houses Thursday, Oct. 5, from noon to 1 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 7, from noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 8, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

$1 million-plus

549 E. First St., South Boston

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$1,365,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,937 square feet

Open houses Friday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

247 Forest Ave., Cohasset

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$1,795,000

5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

5,006 square feet

0.46-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

131 Lake Ave., Newton

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$2,499,000

6 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,445 square feet

0.23-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

239 Jackson St., Newton

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$3,695,000

6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 1 half bath

7,500 square feet

0.34-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

More on home buying