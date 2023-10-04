Renting 12 must-see open houses this week Including two properties on the market for under $500k. Tell us: Which one would you pick? The Victorian at 131 Lake Ave. in Newton Centre comes with six bedrooms 2.5 baths, and a $2,499,000 price tag. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend — from a one-bedroom condo in Acton with updated appliances for $230,000 to a six-bedroom Newton contemporary for $3,695,000:

Up to $500,000

$230,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

675 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

⬇$449,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

729 square feet

Open houses Thursday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$500,000 to $1 million

⬇$529,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

850 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

$575,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,063 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Oct. 7, from noon to 1:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

$670,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

957 square feet

Open house Sunday, Oct. 8, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

$775,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,578 square feet

0.61-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

⬇$899,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,231 square feet

Open house Saturday, Oct. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$995,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,109 square feet

Open houses Thursday, Oct. 5, from noon to 1 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 7, from noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 8, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

$1 million-plus

$1,365,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,937 square feet

Open houses Friday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$1,795,000

5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

5,006 square feet

0.46-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$2,499,000

6 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,445 square feet

0.23-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$3,695,000

6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 1 half bath

7,500 square feet

0.34-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

