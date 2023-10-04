12 must-see open houses this week

Address newsletter
Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend — from a one-bedroom condo in Acton with updated appliances for $230,000 to a six-bedroom Newton contemporary for $3,695,000:
$230,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
675 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
⬇$449,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
729 square feet
Open houses Thursday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
⬇$529,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
850 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$575,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,063 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Oct. 7, from noon to 1:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$670,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
957 square feet
Open house Sunday, Oct. 8, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
***
$775,000
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,578 square feet
0.61-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
***
⬇$899,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,231 square feet
Open house Saturday, Oct. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$995,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,109 square feet
Open houses Thursday, Oct. 5, from noon to 1 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 7, from noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 8, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
$1,365,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
1,937 square feet
Open houses Friday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$1,795,000
5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
5,006 square feet
0.46-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$2,499,000
6 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,445 square feet
0.23-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$3,695,000
6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 1 half bath
7,500 square feet
0.34-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
